Russian River Brewing

Popular Items

16pc. Chicken Wings
Caesar Salad
Beer Bites

MUNCHIES

Hummus Plate

$10.00

hummus, carrots, celery, cucumber, broccoli, warm pita bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00

marinara sauce on the side

Beer Bites

$13.00

pizza dough, mozzarella, garlic & marinara on the side

Drew Bites

$14.00

pizza dough, mozzarella, pepperoni, pepperoncinis & marinara on the side

Pliny Bites

$14.00

pizza dough, white cheddar, jalapenos & marinara on the side

8pc. Chicken Wings

$14.00

mild spice rub, carrots, celery, blue cheese

16pc. Chicken Wings

$23.00

mild spice rub, carrots, celery, blue cheese

SANDWICHES

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

diced chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, spinach & flour tortilla

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

meatballs, mozzarella, marinara, french roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

chicken breast, buffalo sauce, green bell pepper, mozzarella, gorgonzola, ranch, french roll

Tuna Sandwich

$11.00

tuna salad, pepperjack cheese, sliced whole wheat

Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, cucumber, roasted red bell pepper, roasted red onion, hummus, basil, balsamic vinegar, sliced whole wheat

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken Salad with toasted pecans, grapes, onion, celery on toasted wheat.

SALADS

1/2 House Green

$6.50

romaine, spinach, tomato, red bell pepper, cucumber, crouton, carrot, cabbage, house vinaigrette

House Green

$9.50

romaine, spinach, tomato, red bell pepper, cucumber, crouton, carrot, cabbage, house vinaigrette

1/2 Caesar

$6.50

romaine, crouton, parmesan, house made caesar dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.50

romaine, crouton, parmesan, house made caesar dressing

1/2 Spinach

$9.00

toasted almond, goat cheese, strawberry, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach

$12.00

toasted almond, goat cheese, strawberry, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 Southwestern BBQ Chicken

$9.50

bbq chicken, romaine, spinach, black beans, corn, cilantro, tomato, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Southwestern BBQ Chicken

$12.50

bbq chicken, romaine, spinach, black beans, corn, cilantro, tomato, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

CALZONES

Columbus

$15.00

pesto, mozzarella, ricotta, spinach, mushroom

Magnum

$15.00

marinara, mozzarella, ricotta, black forest ham, salami

Simcoe

$16.00

pesto, mozzarella, ricotta, feta, garlic, olive, pepperoni, sun-dried tomato

KIDS

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50

Kid's Sausage Pizza

$9.50

10" SMALL PIZZAS

10" BBQ Chicken

$15.00

sweet & spicy bbq sauce, mozzarella, bbq chicken, bacon, red onion, green bell pepper

10" Clipper

$14.75

pesto, mozzarella, artichoke heart, bacon

10" Excel

$14.75

pesto, mozzarella, sausage, spinach, caramelized onion

10" Mama Mia

$14.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeno

10" Margherita

$13.00

marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil

10" Marvin Gardens

$13.50

marinara, mozzarella, red onion, green bell pepper, black olive, mushroom, garlic

10" The Meat

$14.75

marinara, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, bacon, sausage

10" Mediterranean

$14.75

pesto, mozzarella, feta, kalamata olive, sun-dried tomato, artichoke heart

10" Mikey

$14.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion

10" Monogram

$14.75

pesto, mozzarella, chicken, ricotta, caramelized onion

10" New Yorker

$13.50

marinara, mozzarella, double pepperoni

10" Nu Deal

$14.25

pesto, mozzarella, spinach, caramelized onion, mushroom

10" Omni

$15.25

marinara, mozzarella, garlic, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green bell pepper, red onion, black olive, parmesan, oregano

10" Sicilian

$14.25

marinara, mozzarella, feta, caramelized onion, black olive, sun-dried tomato

10" BYO Pizza

$13.00

SM Hawaiian

$13.50

12" MEDIUM PIZZAS

12" 1/2 Specialty 1/2 Specialty

12" BBQ Chicken

$22.50

sweet & spicy bbq sauce, mozzarella, bbq chicken, bacon, red onion, green bell pepper

12" Clipper

$22.25

pesto, mozzarella, artichoke heart, bacon

12" Excel

$22.25

pesto, mozzarella, sausage, spinach, caramelized onion

12" Mama Mia

$20.75

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeno

12" Margherita

$19.00

marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil

12" Marvin Gardens

$20.25

marinara, mozzarella, red onion, green bell pepper, black olive, mushroom, garlic

12" The Meat

$22.25

marinara, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, bacon, sausage

12" Mediterranean

$22.25

pesto, mozzarella, feta, kalamata olive, sun-dried tomato, artichoke heart

12" Mikey

$20.75

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion

12" Monogram

$22.25

pesto, mozzarella, chicken, ricotta, caramelized onion

12" New Yorker

$21.25

marinara, mozzarella, double pepperoni

12" Nu Deal

$21.25

pesto, mozzarella, spinach, caramelized onion, mushroom

12" Omni

$22.50

marinara, mozzarella, garlic, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green bell pepper, red onion, black olive, parmesan, oregano

12" Sicilian

$21.25

marinara, mozzarella, feta, caramelized onion, black olive, sun-dried tomato

MED Lola

$22.50

12" BYO Pizza

$19.00

MED Hawaiian

$20.25

16" LARGE PIZZAS

16" 1/2 Specialty 1/2 Specialty

16" BBQ Chicken

$28.50

sweet & spicy bbq sauce, mozzarella, bbq chicken, bacon, red onion, green bell pepper

16" Clipper

$27.75

pesto, mozzarella, artichoke heart, bacon

16" Excel

$27.75

pesto, mozzarella, sausage, spinach, caramelized onion

16" Mama Mia

$26.25

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeno

16" Margherita

$23.50

marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil

16" Marvin Gardens

$25.75

marinara, mozzarella, red onion, green bell pepper, black olive, mushroom, garlic

16" The Meat

$27.75

marinara, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, bacon, sausage

16" Mediterranean

$27.75

pesto, mozzarella, feta, kalamata olive, sun-dried tomato, artichoke heart

16" Mikey

$26.25

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion

16" Monogram

$27.75

pesto, mozzarella, chicken, ricotta, caramelized onion

16" New Yorker

$25.75

marinara, mozzarella, double pepperoni

16" Nu Deal

$26.75

pesto, mozzarella, spinach, caramelized onion, mushroom

16" Omni

$28.50

marinara, mozzarella, garlic, salami, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green bell pepper, red onion, black olive, parmesan, oregano

16" Sicilian

$26.75

marinara, mozzarella, feta, caramelized onion, black olive, sun-dried tomato

16" Hawaiian

$25.75

16" BYO Pizza

$23.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Brewpub

Location

725 4th Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Directions

Russian River Brewing Company image

