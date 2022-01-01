Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Gillwoods Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1313 Main St.

St. Helena, CA 94574

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Donate Food To Firefighters

Online Retail

Donate Food To Firefighters

Donate Food To Firefighters

$10.00+

In support of all the hardworking people keeping our community safe, we are helping feed them. Add whatever donation amount you would like and it will be applied to their meals. We are having meals delivered to Angwin as well as making sure their meals are taken care of if they get the chance to come in and dine with us. Thank you for your help and support.

Mug

Mug

$13.95

We our happy to deliver within the area or to arrange curbside pick up here at the restaurant. We can also hold your order for pick up at a later date

1/2 lb Gillwoods Coffee Beans

$5.95

Whole Bean or Ground We our happy to deliver within the area or to arrange curbside pick up here at the restaurant. We can also hold your order for pick up at a later date

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

We our happy to deliver within the area or to arrange curbside pick up here at the restaurant. We can also hold your order for pick up at a later date

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

We our happy to deliver within the area or to arrange curbside pick up here at the restaurant. We can also hold your order for pick up at a later date

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

We our happy to deliver within the area or to arrange curbside pick up here at the restaurant. We can also hold your order for pick up at a later date

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

We our happy to deliver within the area or to arrange curbside pick up here at the restaurant. We can also hold your order for pick up at a later date

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1313 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574

Directions

Gallery
Gillwoods Cafe- image
Gillwoods Cafe- image
Gillwoods Cafe- image

Similar restaurants in your area

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
738 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Farmstead Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
738 Main St Saint Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
PRESS Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
587 St. Helena Hwy St. Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Lovina
orange star4.5 • 295
1107 Cedar Street Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sarafornia
orange star3.8 • 1,303
1413 Lincoln Ave Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Sam's Social Club
orange star4.6 • 2,591
1712 Lincoln Avenue Calistoga, CA 94515
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in St. Helena

Legit Provisions - Napa Valley
orange star4.9 • 135
1304 Main St St Helena, CA 94574
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Helena
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Napa
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
review star
Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)
Winters
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Vacaville
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston