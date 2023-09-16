ALL DAY

Appetizer

Crispy Vegetable Rolls

$7.00

Deep-fried crispy spring rolls, cabbage, green bean, carrot, mushroom, onion, vermicelli, and sesame. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Garlic Spare Ribs

$11.00

Pork spare ribs tossed with garlic. Served with house sweet chili sauce.

Tamarind Wings

$12.00

Fried Chicken wings glazed with tamarind chili sauce, fried shallot, sesame and crispy basil leaves.

Chicken Satay

$11.00

Grilled chicken tenders, coconut milk, curry powder and spices. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Crispy Prawn Rolls

$12.00

Deep-fried crispy rice paper, marinated prawns, black pepper, cilantro and garlic. Served with house sweet chili sauce.

Fresh Rolls

$10.00+

Choice of shrimp, vegetables or tofu, carrot, cucumber, mint, cilantro and lettuce, wrapped in rice paper, comes with peanut dipping sauce.

Potstickers

$7.00

Crispy dumplings, marinated chicken, cabbage, green onion, ginger and garlic. Served with Ponzu sauce.

Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$7.00+

Classic spicy & sour soup with shrimps, lemongrass, mushroom, tomato and kaffir lime leaves.

Coconut Milk Soup

$7.00+

Coconut milk soup with sliced chicken breast, galangal, mushroom, and kaffir lime leaves.

Salad

Citrus Chicken Salad

$15.00

Crispy chicken breast, seasonal salad, tomato, carrot and shallot. Served with creamy lime Mayo.

Papaya Salad

$12.00+

Green papaya, tomato, carrot, green beans, garlic, chili, peanuts, lime vinaigrette. Served with seasonal green salad.

Larb

$14.00

Minced chicken salad with shallot, scallion, mint, carrot, cilantro, toasted rice powder and chili powder lime dressing. Served with seasonal green salad.

Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$16.00

Red curry, coconut milk, roasted Kabocha squash, bell pepper, Thai basil, green peas and kaffir lime leaves. Choice of Chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).

Green Curry

$16.00

Green curry, coconut milk, eggplants, Thai basil, bell pepper and green peas. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).

Yellow Curry

$16.00

Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, onion, carrot and fried Shallot. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).

Grilled

Mu Yang (Grilled Pork)

$16.00

Bangkok Street food style marinated pork shoulder. Served with broccoli and toasted rice powder, chili tamarind sauce.

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$16.00

Chicken thigh marinated in coconut milk, lemongrass, garlic, pepper. Served with broccoli and sweet chili sauce.

Stir-Fry

Sweet Chili Chicken

$16.00

Deep fried crispy chicken with crispy basil, shrimp paste, sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce.

Sautéed Thai Basil

$16.00

Minced chicken stir-fried with Thai basil, onion, red bell pepper and garlic chili sauce.

Spicy Green Beans

$16.00

String bean, red bell pepper and chili paste sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).

Spicy Eggplant

$16.00

Eggplant, bell pepper, onion, Thai basil, chili and garlic sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).

Sautéed Cashew Nut

$16.00

Cashew nuts, onion, mushrooms, bell pepper, carrot, scallion and house-made toasted chili sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).

Sautéed Spicy Catfish

$19.00

Crispy catfish stir-fried with eggplants, string beans, bell pepper, crispy basil, fingerroot, kaffir lime leaves and Prik-king (chili paste) sauce.

Stir-Fry Mixed Vegetables

$16.00

Broccoli, onion, carrot, green beans, bean sprouts and cabbage in chili and garlic preserved bean sauce. Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).

Noodles/Rice

Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, tofu, peanuts, green onion and sweet tamarind sauce. One choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef or shrimp (+$4).

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Thick rice noodles pan fried with egg, broccoli, carrot and black soy sauce. One choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef, shrimp (+$4) or roasted duck (+$8).

Drunken Noodles

$15.00

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, onion, Thai basil, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, bell pepper and chili. One choice of chicken, pork, tofu, vegetable, beef, shrimp (+$4) or roasted duck (+$8).

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with pineapple, egg, green peas, carrot, cashew nuts, scallion, raisin, onion and curry powder.

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried rice with egg, green peas, onion, carrot and scallion.

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with egg, green peas, onion, carrot, scallion and topped with crispy chicken breast. Served with house sweet chili sauce.

Braised Beef Noodle Soup

$15.00

Braised Beef with rice noodle, bean sprouts, green onion, basil, cilantro and garlic.

Dessert

Fried Banana with Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Side Order

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Steamed Noodles

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Green Salad

$4.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.00+

Curry Sauce 8 oz.

$5.00+

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.00+

Tamarind Sauce

$1.00+

Fresh Roll Sauce

$1.00

DRINKS

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Butterfly Pea Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pelligrino

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00