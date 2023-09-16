Palm Thai Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Palm Thai Bistro, where we invite you to embark on a culinary journey through the vibrant flavors of Thailand. We take immense pride in bringing you the authentic taste of our childhood and the cherished memories we've created in the bustling streets of Thailand. Our menu is a reflection of our passion for Thai cuisine, carefully crafted to showcase the diverse and aromatic dishes that have captivated our taste buds over the years. We source the finest ingredients, both locally and from Thailand, to ensure the highest quality and authenticity in every bite.
Location
5089 Business Center Dr, Suite 105, Fairfield, CA 94534
