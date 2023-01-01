The Rellik Tavern - 726 1st St
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
726 1st St, Benicia CA 94510
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DRIFT BENICIA - *COFFEE*PASTRIES* - *PIZZA SLICES* BEER & WINE (COMING SOON)
No Reviews
366 1st street Benicia, CA 94510
View restaurant