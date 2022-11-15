Amore Bistrot

MULINO BIANCO MACINE

$7.80

Macine Mulino Bianco are tasty shortbread biscuits enriched with fresh cream made with Italian milk. The golden color and rustic appearance conceal a delicate flavor and the perfect note of sweetness. Simplicity is the winning factor of these biscuits and their unmistakable consistency will not leave your palate indifferent: try them for breakfast dipped in milk or tea, and dive into a world of authentic goodness! These biscuits are a true expression of tradition: authenticity of the raw materials used and a full and round shape that recalls the millstones of the Mill - Mulino in Italian. An ancient recipe that smells of good and is dedicated to all gourmets who have always been fond of Mulino Bianco products.