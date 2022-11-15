Amore Bistrot
145 East D Street
Benicia, CA 94510
Breakfast
Torta Pistacchio e Ricotta
Torta Pistacchio e Ricotta is a cake with pistachio cream and ricotta cheese. Authentic recipe from Sicily region
Torta della Nonna (Grandmother Cake) - Slice
Torta della Nonna (grandmother cake) is lemon cream cake with pine nuts on top, recipe from Tuscany region.
Bomboletti alla Nutella
3 Italian breakfast treat from Emilia Romagna region, filled with chocolate/hazelnut
Bomboletti con Crema
3 Italian breakfast treat from Emilia Romagna region, filled with cream
Mortadella with Mozzarella and Sun-dried Tomatoes from Naples Sandwich
Sandwich bun prepared with Italian mortadella meat, mozzarella cheese and sun dried tomatoes from Naples. Side salad
Cornetto with Eggs, Pesto and Sun Dried Tomatoes
Sandwich made with Italian cornetto, filled with hard-boiled eggs, pesto and sun-dried tomatoes from Naples.
Cornetto with Prosciutto and Fontina Cheese
Italian Cornetto sandwich filled with Prosciutto Cotto and Italian Asiago Cheese
Cornetto (Italian croissant)
Cornetto is the Italian version of croissant but less buttery
Organic Yogurt with Granola and Dried cranberries
Plain organic yogurt with granola and dried cranberries on top
Organic Yogurt with Granola, Dried Apricot and Goji Berries
Plain organic yogurt with granola with dried apricot and Goji berries on top
Glass of Orange Juice - 8 oz.
Daily Specials
Lasagna al Ragu alla Bolognese
Five layers of delicious lasagna. Meaty, robust bolognese sauce made with organic meat, accompanies creamy, velvety béchamel and rich Italian parmigiano reggiano cheese in this classic Bolognese lasagna. The ultimate comfort food. Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter
Lasagna al Pesto
Five layers of delicious lasagna with pesto sauce mixed with béchamel, green beans, and pine nuts. The original genovese recipe. Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter
Gnocchi al Ragu alla Bolognese
Delicious gnocchi with traditional ragu alla Bolognese (made with organic meat) and parmigiano reggiano cheese on top.
Gnocchi Panna e Gorgonzola
Gnocchi with sauce cream and Italian Gorgonzola cheese. Delicious Italian comfort food!
Gnocchi al Pomodoro
Delicious gnocchi with tomato sauce, sun-dried tomatoes from Naples and parmigiano reggiano on top. Simply good!
Polenta con Funghi Porcini
Italian polenta topped with Italian porcini mushrooms sliced and sautéed.
Soup with porcini mushrooms and potatoes ( parmigiano on top)
Scottish Smoked Salmon with Mzzarella Cheese
Traditional Scottish smoked salmon with Italian mozzarella cheese, accompanied with mix green organic salad and sun-dried tomatoes from Naples on top.
Burrata and Organic Beets
Italian Burrata cheese with organic beets sprinkled with pistachio flakes. Accompanied with mix green organic salad, Italian sun dried tomatoes, grapes and Italian taralli.
Amore Caprese
Amore Caprese combines sliced Italian mozzarella cheese topped with Italian semi-dried tomatoes and basil pesto . Served on top of mix green organic salad and Italian Finestrotti crackers.
Prosciutto Crudo di Parma with Mozzarella
Prosciutto crudo di Parma (Italian prosciutto)20 month , served with Italian mozzarella cheese and mix green organic salad with sun-dried tomatoes from Naples on top.
Side Salad
Mix green organic salad with sun-dried tomatoes on top and Italian crackers
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed organic broccoli seasoned with house made vinegrette with sun dried tomatoes from Naples on top
Dessert
Cannoli Siciliani (large)
2 Typical Sicilian dessert. Italian ricotta cheese cream piped into a cannoli tube and filled with fine chocolate chips, pistachio, and sweet yet refreshing Amarena di Vignola black cherries. A delicious treat that is artisanally made.
Cannoli Siciliani (small)
3 Typical Sicilian dessert. Cannoli are crunchy shells filled with Italian ricotta, fine chocolate chips and decorated with pistachio one side and Amarene di Vignola on the other side. Delicious treat
Tiramisu
Classic Italian layered dessert made with Italian mascarpone cheese and Italian Savoiardi (ladyfinger) soaked in espresso coffee, topped with chocolate flakes.
Family Meal To Go
LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE - 4 SERVINGS
Now, you can enjoy the Amore Bistrot experience from the comfort of your home! Enjoy a tray of delicious meaty, robust Bolognese (made with organic meat) sauce with creamy, velvety béchamel and rich parmigiano reggiano cheese in this traditional lasagna. Serves 4, already cooked, just to warm up at home. Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter
LASAGNE AL PESTO - 4 SERVINGS
Now, you can enjoy the Amore Bistrot experience from the comfort of your home! Enjoy a tray of five layers of delicious Lasagne with pesto, béchamel and green beans. 4 Servings. Just heat and serve! Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter.
Insalata and Antipasto
Mixed salad and burrata
Soft Italian burrata shell wrapped around a creamy center, delivering a buttery cheese served with organic mixed green and Italian sun dried tomatoes from Naples, seasonal with homemade vinaigrette
Roma salad
Organic mixed greens served with fresh Italian mozzarella cheese Topped with Italian borlotti beans, dried apricot, Italian green olives from Castelvetrano, semi-dried tomatoes from Naples and gojy berries Housemade vinaigrette on the side.
Firenze salad
Organic mixed salad with fresh Italian mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian Chickpeas, flaked Italian tuna, mixed Italian olives and sun dried tomatoes from Naples Homemade vinaigrette on the side
Venezia salad
Organic mixed salad with fresh Italian mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian Corona beans, semi-dried tomatoes from Naples, dried cranberries and almond sliced Homemade vinaigrette on the side
Charcuterie
Small Plate of Charcuterie with italian cheese and meat and Olives
Italian meat sliced fresh with Italian cheese, olives from Sicily and organic dried fruit.
Plate of Charcuterie with Italian Cheeses and meat and Olives
Plate of Charcuterie Italian meat sliced fresh, Italian cheese, olives from Sicily and organic dried fruit.
Soups
Pasta
Sweets
Cherry Syrup - 250gr
Great for jazzing up ice cream, yogurt, and smoothies. Mix with sparkling water or wine for a refreshing drink. Ingredients: Sour cherries, sugar, water, glucose syrup, and fruit juice for color.
Amarene Vignola 250gr
Because we receive such great feedback on the cherries in our Cannoli Siciliani, we now sell them separately! Delight your tastebuds and enhance your sweets with these spectacular black cherries!
Amarene Vignola 500gr
Cherry Syrup - 500gr
Coffee
Caffé Americano 12 oz
Italian caffè espresso with hot water
Caffé Espresso 4oz
Italian caffè espresso 4oz
Caffé Macchiato 4 oz
Italian caffè espresso with a dollop of steamed foam 4oz
Cappuccino 8oz
Prepared with equal parts of caffè espresso, steamed milk and steamed thick layer of microfoam of milk
Latte Macchiato 12oz
Steamed milk and steamed foam with a drop of caffe espresso italiano
Caffé Espresso Decaffeinato 4oz
Latte Caramello kids size - 8oz
Steamed milk and steamed foam with caramel
Latte Cioccolata - kids size - 8oz
Steamed milk and steamed foam with chocolate
Hot tea
Beer
Wine
Pinot Grigio Venezie
Paggio Pinot Grigio 2018
Sangiovese Riserva Umberto Cesari
Casa V Chianti Colli Senesi 2018
Chianti Villa Sonia
Moma Spumante
Lambrusco Quercioli
Malgra Barolo 2013
Limoncello Dell'isola
Corkage Fee
Rosato Marotti Campi
Limoncello il Convento
Cocktails
Non-Alcoholic
Cup of Water - Sparkling
Cup of Water - Still
Glass of Orange Juice - 8 oz.
Molecola Classic
Lurisia sparkling water
Acqua Panna - Italian natural water - glass bottle
Bellini
Sparkling Italian Soda - 12 oz.
Amarena Italiana Sparkling Soda - 12 oz.
A refreshing house-made specialty, made with the syrup of our Italian cherries!
Lurisia - chinotto Italian soda
Lurisia - Gazzosa italian soda bottle
Galvanina - Clementine organic sparkling soda
Galvanina - Blood orange organic sparkling soda
Galvanina - Ginger Ale organic sparkling soda
Galvanina - Pomegranate organic Sparkling soda
Galvanina, Italian organic Sparkling soda Pomegranate
Galvanina - Lemon organic sparkling soda
Galvanina, Italian organic Sparkling soda Lemon
No alcohol bottle sparkling peach grape juice
SAN BENEDETTO NATURAL WATER - GLASS BOTTLE
San Benedetto Mineral Water comes from glaciers in the Dolomites, part of the Italian Alps in North-Eastern Italy.
Lurisia sparkling water
Market
AGRISICILIA ALMOND CREAM
Velvety almond cream made from raw almonds and covered in extra virgin olive oil to preserve its freshness. Spread it over a slice of bread, pancake or waffle for a delicious snack. 45% Almond
AGRISICILIA PISTACHIO CREAM
Velvety cream of pistachio made with authentic pistachios from Bronte (Sicily). This product contains 45% raw pistachio nuts blended with extra virgin olive oil to preserve its freshness. A luxurious treat on bread, pancake or waffle , smoothies, for a delicious snack.
ALFREDO'S CHIPS - SALT
Thick slices of potatoes, seasoned with only grains of salt. Gluten free Delicious Italian snack
ALFREDO'S CHIPS - BLACK TRUFFLE
Italian Alfredo's Gourmet Black Truffle Crunchy Chips, real Black Italian Truffle, gluten free
AMORE BISTROT BLEND COFFEE BEANS 8OZ
AmoreBistrot blender coffee beans is the right mix of Italian coffee beans selected by Amorebistrot
CAFFE VERGNANO CAPSULES- 10
CAFFE VERGNANO ESPRESSO DECAFFEINATO GROUND COFFEE 8.8oz
CAPUTO FLOUR "00" CHEFS FLOUR
CAPUTO FLOUR PASTA FRESCA
Soft wheat flour type "00".Flour calibrated with first extraction starches and resistant gluten. The combination with water generates shiny and consistent mixes, for an extraordinary taste. Also excellent in confectionery for creams and cream puffs. Maximum humidity 15.5%. It uses only WHEAT no additives and enzymes. Produced by Molino Caputo where you select from the best and ALWAYS grains are mixed according to the principles of the ancient art milling.
CAPUTO SEMOLINA FLOUR
Yellow Amber semolina flour, the elasticity of the gluten makes it ideal for artisan fresh pasta, whole grain bread of Altamura, and for dusting the pizza on the counter.
CAPUTO YEAST
.
DON ANTONIO SUGO ALLA NAPOLETANA 250 GR
DON ANTONIO SUGO AL BASILICO 250GR
DON ANTONIO ARRABIATA SAUCE
Consists of Italian tomato pulp with extra virgin olive oil, chilli, garlic, pepper and sea salt. The addition of the chilli gives the sauce a very pleasant and flavourful taste. ___ Directly from the Abruzzo region of eastern Italy, Don Antonio uses fresh, local produce and traditional family recipes to make a range of high-quality, authentic, full-flavored sauces.
DON ANTONIO MARINARA SAUCE
Traditional marinara sauce with a classic blend of parsley, basil, and oregano. ___ Directly from the Abruzzo region of eastern Italy, Don Antonio uses fresh, local produce and traditional family recipes to make a range of high-quality, authentic, full-flavored sauces.
DON ANTONIO TOMATO BASIL SAUCE
Made with fresh cherry tomatoes from Italy and just a touch of basil. --- Directly from the Abruzzo region of eastern Italy, Don Antonio uses fresh, local produce and traditional family recipes to make a range of high-quality, authentic, full-flavored sauces.
DON ANTONIO VODKA SAUCE
A rich & creamy tomato sauce with peppery, herbal notes, and a touch of vodka. --- Directly from the Abruzzo region of eastern Italy, Don Antonio uses fresh, local produce and traditional family recipes to make a range of high-quality, authentic, full-flavored sauces.
FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - PENNE RIGATE
Penne Rigate --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut -
FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - CAVATAPPI
Cavatappi --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut -
FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - RIGATI
Rigati --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut -
FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - SPAGHETTI
Spaghetti --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut -
FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - LUMACHE
Lumache --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut -
FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - FUSILLI
Fusilli --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut
FIORDIFRUTTA ORGANIC FRUIT SPREAD - SEVILLE ORANGE
FIORDIFRUTTA ORGANIC FRUIT SPREAD - APRICOT
FIORDIFRUTTA ORGANIC FRUIT SPREAD - BLACKBERRY
FIORDIFRUTTA ORGANIC FRUIT SPREAD - CHERRY
AGRISICILIA - ORGANIC WHITE FIG JAM
AGRISICILIA - ORGANIC BLUEBERRY AND GOJI JAM
GINO TOSCHI BALSAMIC VINEGAR
GHIOTTINI - CRISP ALMOND COOKIES
LAGO PARTY WAFERS LEMON
GRISSINBON RUSKS (FETTE BISCOTTATE)
ISOLAI BALSAMIC CREAM
LA GALLINE INSTANT POLENTA
LAGO PARTY WAFERS CAPPUCCINO
Italian wafers cookies to treat yourself!
LAGO PARTY WAFERS COCONUT
LAGO PARTY WAFERS DULCE DE LECHE
LAGO PARTY WAFERS STRAWBERRY
LAGO PARTY WAFERS VANILLA
Italian wafers cookies to treat yourself!
LAGO SAVOIARDI - LADYFINGER 400gr
Italian ladyfinger cookies to make a great Italian tiramisu
LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA CANNELLINI BEANS
Italian Legumes selected to respect nature and seasonality. High level of protein. Gluten-free, and no preserves. Perfect for your soups and salads.
LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA CHICKPEA BEANS
Italian Legumes selected to respect nature and seasonality. High level of protein. Gluten-free, no preserves. Perfect for your soups and salads.
LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA FAGIOLI BORLOTTI BEANS
Italian Legumes selected to respect nature and seasonality. High level of protein. Gluten-free, no preserves. Perfect for your soups and salads.
LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA FAGIOLI CORONA BEANS
Italian Legumes selected to respect nature and seasonality. High level of protein. Gluten-free, no preserves. Perfect for your soups and salads.
MONTE POLLINO COARSE SEA SALT
Our Sea Salt, comes from the ancient sultans of Trapani and Marsala where crystal water, together with the strength of wind and sun, creates a unique salt extremely rich in precious trace elements making it more soluble, flavorful and nutritious.
MONTE POLLINO FINE SEA SALT
Our Sea Salt, comes from the ancient sultans of Trapani and Marsala where crystal water, together with the strength of wind and sun, creates a unique salt extremely rich in precious trace elements making it more soluble, flavorful and nutritious
MP ANCHOVY & CAPER
MULINO BIANCO BAIOCCHI
MULINO BIANCO CHICCHE
Chicche are cocoa shortbread biscuits. They are very crunchy on the outside and filled with soft and delicious chocolate cream, and, as always, without the addition of palm oil. Chicche will melt in your mouth releasing an explosion of taste, a sweet pampering for any time of the day. Each bite will give you infinite shades of intense flavor, the energy you need and a dose of happiness!
MULINO BIANCO GALLETTI
MULINO BIANCO MACINE
Macine Mulino Bianco are tasty shortbread biscuits enriched with fresh cream made with Italian milk. The golden color and rustic appearance conceal a delicate flavor and the perfect note of sweetness. Simplicity is the winning factor of these biscuits and their unmistakable consistency will not leave your palate indifferent: try them for breakfast dipped in milk or tea, and dive into a world of authentic goodness! These biscuits are a true expression of tradition: authenticity of the raw materials used and a full and round shape that recalls the millstones of the Mill - Mulino in Italian. An ancient recipe that smells of good and is dedicated to all gourmets who have always been fond of Mulino Bianco products.
MULINO BIANCO PAN DE STELLE
MULINO BIANCO PAN DI STELLE CREAM
The iconic Pan di Stelle Cream is a delightful blend of cocoa, hazelnuts and little pieces of Pan di Stelle cookies. Spread like a cookie butter on toast, biscuits, and all of your favorite sweets!
MULINO BIANCO PANNOCCHIE
Mulino Bianco Pannocchie biscuits are made with a exacting mix of European wheat and corn flours. Crunchy and delicate shortbreads, perfectly sweet and ideal for you if you are looking for a light biscuit without giving up the pleasure of rich taste. These delicious golden-colored shortbreads will happily accompany your day, and are perfect with a cup of milk for breakfast. “Pannocchie” means Corn Cob and the ingenious design of these biscuits is consistent with the ingredients of which it is made!
MULINO BIANCO TARALLUCCI
Tarallucci Mulino Bianco are the grandmother's traditional shortbread biscuits, made with fresh eggs, fragrant and light, they do not lose their fragileness and remain compact even when dipped in hot coffee or milk. Tarallucci are a classic for a tasty breakfast and to start the day in a special way; delicious also for an afternoon snack, complete and nutritious for the entire family. Tarallucci are the expression of all the values of the Mulino Bianco brand, from taste to aesthetics: they contain the balance and goodness of a traditional biscuit with an iconic design, the seal of quality and authenticity!
PARTANNA OLIVE OIL
SAFFRON POWEDER ENVELOPES
TARALLORO TARALLI CLASSIC
TERRE DI PUGLIA TARALLI FENNEL SNACK
Italian typical snack from Puglia region. Made with only Italian ingredients following the traditional recipes of this beautiful land. Bakery product No yeast You can enjoy it as a snack anytime!
TERRE DI PUGLIA TARALLI CLASSIC SNACK
Italian typical snack from Puglia region. Made with only Italian ingredients following the traditional recipes of this beautiful land. Bakery product No yeast You can enjoy as a snack anytime.
TERRE DI PUGLIA TARALLI PIZZA FLAVOURED SNACK
Italian typical snack from Puglia region. Made with only Italian ingredients following the traditional recipes of this beautiful land. Bakery product. No yeast. You can enjoy as a snack anytime!
TIBERINO BLACK SPAGHETTI MARINARA W/ CAPERS & PAPRIKA
TIBERINO RISOTTO MILANESE W/ SAFFRON
TIBERINO LINGUINE PUTTANESCA
TIBERINO ORECCHIETTE W/ BROCCOLI 7oz
TIBERINO BUTTERNUT SQUASH RISOTTO
TIBERINO LINGUINE SORRENTO - TOMATO & BASIL
TIBERINO COUSCOUS W/ VEGETABLES
TIBERINO LINGUINE W/ PESTO GENOVESE
TIBERINO RISOTTO ROMA W/ ARTICHOKES
TIBERINO RISOTTO VENEZIA W/ ASPARAGUS & LEEK 7OZ
TIBERINO RISOTTO W/ PORCINI MUSHROOM & WHITE TRUFFLE OLIVE OIL 7oz
TIBERINO TROFIETTE W/ PESTO GENEVESE
TIBERINO CLASSIC ITALIAN MINESTRONE SOUP 5oz
VECCHIO MULINO FINESTROTTI OLIVE OIL CRACKERS
Since 1860 Casa Vecchio Mulino has been lacking artisanal bread products by hand in Carmagnola, Turin. It is now managed by the third generation of the Bertolone family. All Casa Vecchio Mulino products are made using the best quality ingredients for the best results and are GMO free. The highest quality ingredients, the slow and natural leavening, and the slow cooking gives the necessary time to the product to become crispy and golden. These are the characteristics that make this product identical in taste and authenticity to those that great-grandfather of the family from Piemonte baked 150 years ago.
VECCHIO MULINO FINESTROTTI WITH ROSEMARY CRACKERS
Since 1860 Casa Vecchio Mulino has been lacking artisanal bread products by hand in Carmagnola, Turin. It is now managed by the third generation of the Bertolone family. All Casa Vecchio Mulino products are made using the best quality ingredients for the best results and are GMO free The highest quality ingredients, the slow and natural leavening, and the slow cooking gives the necessary time to the product to become crispy and golden. These are the characteristics that make this product identical in taste and authenticity to those that great-grandfather of the family from Piemonte baked 150 years ago.
TOASTED FREGOLA SARDA
RISO CARNAROLI BERETTA
CIPRIANI ORGANIC TAGLIOLINI WITH SPINACH
CIPRIANI ORGANIC EGG TAGLIATELLE
MP BREAD STICK CLASSIC
DOLCE & GABBANA PANETTONE - 1.1 LB.
1.1 lb. Panettone. The collaboration between the creativity of Dolce & Gabbana and the confectionery artistry of Fiasconaro results in a unique recipe: The Sicilian citrus fruit and saffron Panettone . The scent of lemons, oranges and mandarins will make the taste and softness of this candied fruit unforgettable, while saffron will give the dough its intense and unmistakable flavor. A delicious treat and collector’s item all-in-one!
PANETTONE PINEAAPPLE AND APRICOT - FIASCONARO
PANETTONE CON DATTERI, MIELE E MANDORLE - DECASTO
Italian panettone with dates, honey and almonds - DACASTO
FIASCONARO PANETTONE AL CIOCCOLATO
Italian chocolate with chic chips
PANDORATO FIASCONARO 750 GR
PANDORATO by FIASCONARO is a traditional Italian bread - like cake . Hand wrapped in bright blue packaging, this delicious treat is coated with almond icing and powdered sugar. Pandoro along with panettone is an inseparable part of the Italian Christmas holiday
TORRONE SPERLARI HARD NOUGAT WITH ALMOND
Italian Classic hard nougat with almond
TORRONE SOFT NOUGAT WITH HAZELNUTS
Italian torrone soft nougat with hazelnuts
Gift Baskets
Calendar
BENICIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY CALENDAR 2022
100% of the proceeds of this calendar go to support the BeniciaHistoricalSociety.org. The Benicia Historical Society works to preserve the history and heritage of Benicia for future generations. Since 1973, they have brought people together who are interested in the history of Benicia and California through education, communication, and community involvement. We are particularly proud of May, which is sponsored by Amore Bistrot and The Inn at Benicia Bay!
Merchandise
Gifts from Italy
Roman Empire Painting
Beautiful Roman Empire Painting painting on wood.
Roma Colosseo Painting (Brown)
Beautiful Roma Colosseo painting on wood.
Roma Italy Flag Painting
Roma Italia Flag painting on wood.
Roma San Pietro Painting
Lovely Roma San Pietro painting on wood.
Roma Colosseo Painting (Blue)
Beautiful painting of the Roma Colosseo with blue background.
Roma Painting
Beautiful Roma painting on wood.
Milano Italia Coffee Cup with Spoon (Red)
Coffee cup set with artwork of beautiful Milano and red spoon.
Love Milano Coffee Cup with Spoon (Red)
Coffee cup set with “Love Milano” artwork and red spoon.
Love Milano Coffee Cup with Spoon (Blue)
Coffee cup set with “Love Milano” artwork and blue spoon.
Milano Coffee Cup with Spoon (Blue)
Coffee cup set with artwork of beautiful Milano and blue spoon.
Italia Apron
Beautiful Apron of Italy.
Catering Menu
LASAGNA RAGÙ ALLA BOLOGNESE - 4 SERVINGS
Enjoy a tray of delicious meaty, robust Bolognese (meat) sauce with creamy, velvety béchamel and rich parmigiano cheese in this traditional lasagna. Serves 4. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
LASAGNA AL PESTO - 4 SERVINGS
Five layers of delicious lasagna with pesto sauce mixed with bechamel, green beans, and pine nuts. The original genovese recipe. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
GNOCCHI - 4 SERVINGS
Delicious gnocchi with your choice of our homemade sauce. Simply good! ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
MIXED SALAD - 4 SERVINGS
Mixed salad, walnuts, Italian semi-dried tomato, gojis berries and blueberries. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
MIXED SALAD FOR 2
Mixed salad, walnuts, Italian semi-dried tomato, gojis berries and blueberries. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
PLATE OF CHARCUTERIE - 2 SERVINGS
Plate of charcuterie with Italian meat and cheese, a mix of fruit, and bag of Italian crackers. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
PLATE OF CHARCUTERIE - 5 SERVINGS
Plate of charcuterie with Italian meat and cheese, a mix of fruit, and bag of Italian crackers. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
10 BOMBOLETTI CREMA
An Italian breakfast treat from the Emilia Romagna region, filled with crema. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
10 BOMBOLETTI NUTELLA
Italian breakfast treats from Emilia Romagna region, filled with chocolate/hazelnut. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
3 CORNETTI SANDWICHES WITH CHOICE OF MEAT
3 delicious Cornetti Sandwiches. *Please note* there is a minimum order of 3 sandwiches per flavor. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
TORTA PISTACCHIO AND RICOTTA (12 SLICES)
Delicious ricotta and pistachio cake sliced in 12 slices. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
GRANDMOTHER CAKE - WHOLE CAKE (12 SLICES)
Delicious Grandmother Cake sliced into twelve slices. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **
