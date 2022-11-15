Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Amore Bistrot

61 Reviews

$$

145 East D Street

Benicia, CA 94510

Order Again

Popular Items

Lasagna al Ragu alla Bolognese
Gnocchi al Pomodoro
LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE - 4 SERVINGS

Breakfast

Torta Pistacchio e Ricotta

Torta Pistacchio e Ricotta

$6.80

Torta Pistacchio e Ricotta is a cake with pistachio cream and ricotta cheese. Authentic recipe from Sicily region

Torta della Nonna (Grandmother Cake) - Slice

Torta della Nonna (Grandmother Cake) - Slice

$6.80

Torta della Nonna (grandmother cake) is lemon cream cake with pine nuts on top, recipe from Tuscany region.

Bomboletti alla Nutella

Bomboletti alla Nutella

$4.80Out of stock

3 Italian breakfast treat from Emilia Romagna region, filled with chocolate/hazelnut

Bomboletti con Crema

Bomboletti con Crema

$4.80

3 Italian breakfast treat from Emilia Romagna region, filled with cream

Mortadella with Mozzarella and Sun-dried Tomatoes from Naples Sandwich

Mortadella with Mozzarella and Sun-dried Tomatoes from Naples Sandwich

$11.50

Sandwich bun prepared with Italian mortadella meat, mozzarella cheese and sun dried tomatoes from Naples. Side salad

Cornetto with Eggs, Pesto and Sun Dried Tomatoes

Cornetto with Eggs, Pesto and Sun Dried Tomatoes

$10.50Out of stock

Sandwich made with Italian cornetto, filled with hard-boiled eggs, pesto and sun-dried tomatoes from Naples.

Cornetto with Prosciutto and Fontina Cheese

Cornetto with Prosciutto and Fontina Cheese

$8.90Out of stock

Italian Cornetto sandwich filled with Prosciutto Cotto and Italian Asiago Cheese

Cornetto (Italian croissant)

Cornetto (Italian croissant)

$3.80Out of stock

Cornetto is the Italian version of croissant but less buttery

Organic Yogurt with Granola and Dried cranberries

Organic Yogurt with Granola and Dried cranberries

$5.80

Plain organic yogurt with granola and dried cranberries on top

Organic Yogurt with Granola, Dried Apricot and Goji Berries

Organic Yogurt with Granola, Dried Apricot and Goji Berries

$5.80

Plain organic yogurt with granola with dried apricot and Goji berries on top

Glass of Orange Juice - 8 oz.

$2.80

Daily Specials

Daily Specials. Please note the availability of each item.
Lasagna al Ragu alla Bolognese

Lasagna al Ragu alla Bolognese

$15.90

Five layers of delicious lasagna. Meaty, robust bolognese sauce made with organic meat, accompanies creamy, velvety béchamel and rich Italian parmigiano reggiano cheese in this classic Bolognese lasagna. The ultimate comfort food. Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter

Lasagna al Pesto

Lasagna al Pesto

$14.90

Five layers of delicious lasagna with pesto sauce mixed with béchamel, green beans, and pine nuts. The original genovese recipe. Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter

Gnocchi al Ragu alla Bolognese

Gnocchi al Ragu alla Bolognese

$14.90

Delicious gnocchi with traditional ragu alla Bolognese (made with organic meat) and parmigiano reggiano cheese on top.

Gnocchi Panna e Gorgonzola

Gnocchi Panna e Gorgonzola

$14.90

Gnocchi with sauce cream and Italian Gorgonzola cheese. Delicious Italian comfort food!

Gnocchi al Pomodoro

Gnocchi al Pomodoro

$14.90

Delicious gnocchi with tomato sauce, sun-dried tomatoes from Naples and parmigiano reggiano on top. Simply good!

Polenta con Funghi Porcini

Polenta con Funghi Porcini

$13.80

Italian polenta topped with Italian porcini mushrooms sliced and sautéed.

Soup with porcini mushrooms and potatoes ( parmigiano on top)

$13.00
Scottish Smoked Salmon with Mzzarella Cheese

Scottish Smoked Salmon with Mzzarella Cheese

$18.00

Traditional Scottish smoked salmon with Italian mozzarella cheese, accompanied with mix green organic salad and sun-dried tomatoes from Naples on top.

Burrata and Organic Beets

Burrata and Organic Beets

$15.50

Italian Burrata cheese with organic beets sprinkled with pistachio flakes. Accompanied with mix green organic salad, Italian sun dried tomatoes, grapes and Italian taralli.

Amore Caprese

Amore Caprese

$14.00

Amore Caprese combines sliced Italian mozzarella cheese topped with Italian semi-dried tomatoes and basil pesto . Served on top of mix green organic salad and Italian Finestrotti crackers.

Prosciutto Crudo di Parma with Mozzarella

Prosciutto Crudo di Parma with Mozzarella

$17.00

Prosciutto crudo di Parma (Italian prosciutto)20 month , served with Italian mozzarella cheese and mix green organic salad with sun-dried tomatoes from Naples on top.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.50

Mix green organic salad with sun-dried tomatoes on top and Italian crackers

Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$6.50

Steamed organic broccoli seasoned with house made vinegrette with sun dried tomatoes from Naples on top

Dessert

Cannoli Siciliani (large)

Cannoli Siciliani (large)

$9.80

2 Typical Sicilian dessert. Italian ricotta cheese cream piped into a cannoli tube and filled with fine chocolate chips, pistachio, and sweet yet refreshing Amarena di Vignola black cherries. A delicious treat that is artisanally made.

Cannoli Siciliani (small)

Cannoli Siciliani (small)

$8.80

3 Typical Sicilian dessert. Cannoli are crunchy shells filled with Italian ricotta, fine chocolate chips and decorated with pistachio one side and Amarene di Vignola on the other side. Delicious treat

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Classic Italian layered dessert made with Italian mascarpone cheese and Italian Savoiardi (ladyfinger) soaked in espresso coffee, topped with chocolate flakes.

Family Meal To Go

LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE - 4 SERVINGS

LASAGNA ALLA BOLOGNESE - 4 SERVINGS

$53.00

Now, you can enjoy the Amore Bistrot experience from the comfort of your home! Enjoy a tray of delicious meaty, robust Bolognese (made with organic meat) sauce with creamy, velvety béchamel and rich parmigiano reggiano cheese in this traditional lasagna. Serves 4, already cooked, just to warm up at home. Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter

LASAGNE AL PESTO - 4 SERVINGS

LASAGNE AL PESTO - 4 SERVINGS

$50.00

Now, you can enjoy the Amore Bistrot experience from the comfort of your home! Enjoy a tray of five layers of delicious Lasagne with pesto, béchamel and green beans. 4 Servings. Just heat and serve! Béchamel made with organic milk, Italian flour and organic butter.

Insalata and Antipasto

Fresh mixed greens, wild caught tuna, cannelloni beans, black olives, seasoned with homemade vinegrette and olive tapenade
Mixed salad and burrata

Mixed salad and burrata

$14.00

Soft Italian burrata shell wrapped around a creamy center, delivering a buttery cheese served with organic mixed green and Italian sun dried tomatoes from Naples, seasonal with homemade vinaigrette

Roma salad

Roma salad

$14.80

Organic mixed greens served with fresh Italian mozzarella cheese Topped with Italian borlotti beans, dried apricot, Italian green olives from Castelvetrano, semi-dried tomatoes from Naples and gojy berries Housemade vinaigrette on the side.

Firenze salad

Firenze salad

$14.80

Organic mixed salad with fresh Italian mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian Chickpeas, flaked Italian tuna, mixed Italian olives and sun dried tomatoes from Naples Homemade vinaigrette on the side

Venezia salad

Venezia salad

$14.80

Organic mixed salad with fresh Italian mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian Corona beans, semi-dried tomatoes from Naples, dried cranberries and almond sliced Homemade vinaigrette on the side

Charcuterie

Small Plate of Charcuterie with italian cheese and meat and Olives

Small Plate of Charcuterie with italian cheese and meat and Olives

$14.00Out of stock

Italian meat sliced fresh with Italian cheese, olives from Sicily and organic dried fruit.

Plate of Charcuterie with Italian Cheeses and meat and Olives

Plate of Charcuterie with Italian Cheeses and meat and Olives

$26.00Out of stock

Plate of Charcuterie Italian meat sliced fresh, Italian cheese, olives from Sicily and organic dried fruit.

Soups

SOUP WITH POTATOES AND BELL PEPPERS - Frozen - 1 SERVING

SOUP WITH POTATOES AND BELL PEPPERS - Frozen - 1 SERVING

$10.00Out of stock

Velvety blended soup with organic potatoes and mixed bell peppers. Refrigerated - just heat and enjoy!

Pasta

Pasta with tomato and pesto - 2 serving

Pasta with tomato and pesto - 2 serving

$14.00Out of stock

Pasta fusilli felicetti with tomato sauce and pesto

Sweets

Cherry Syrup - 250gr

Cherry Syrup - 250gr

$6.00Out of stock

Great for jazzing up ice cream, yogurt, and smoothies. Mix with sparkling water or wine for a refreshing drink. Ingredients: Sour cherries, sugar, water, glucose syrup, and fruit juice for color.

Amarene Vignola 250gr

Amarene Vignola 250gr

$8.00Out of stock

Because we receive such great feedback on the cherries in our Cannoli Siciliani, we now sell them separately! Delight your tastebuds and enhance your sweets with these spectacular black cherries!

Amarene Vignola 500gr

$16.00Out of stock

Cherry Syrup - 500gr

$12.00Out of stock

Coffee

Caffé Americano 12 oz

$3.50

Italian caffè espresso with hot water

Caffé Espresso 4oz

$2.50

Italian caffè espresso 4oz

Caffé Macchiato 4 oz

$2.80

Italian caffè espresso with a dollop of steamed foam 4oz

Cappuccino 8oz

$3.50

Prepared with equal parts of caffè espresso, steamed milk and steamed thick layer of microfoam of milk

Latte Macchiato 12oz

$4.50

Steamed milk and steamed foam with a drop of caffe espresso italiano

Caffé Espresso Decaffeinato 4oz

$2.60

Latte Caramello kids size - 8oz

$3.50

Steamed milk and steamed foam with caramel

Latte Cioccolata - kids size - 8oz

$3.50

Steamed milk and steamed foam with chocolate

Hot tea

$3.20

Beer

Mastri Birra Italian Blonde Ale - Beer

$6.00

Mastri Birra Italian Pale Ale - Beer

$6.00

Peroni Bottle - Beer

$6.00

Peroni - Draft Beer

$7.50

Wine

Pinot Grigio Venezie

$9.00+

Paggio Pinot Grigio 2018

$12.00+

Sangiovese Riserva Umberto Cesari

$12.00+

Casa V Chianti Colli Senesi 2018

$12.00+

Chianti Villa Sonia

$22.00+

Moma Spumante

$10.00+

Lambrusco Quercioli

$11.00+

Malgra Barolo 2013

$69.00
Limoncello Dell'isola

Limoncello Dell'isola

$7.00+

Corkage Fee

$12.00

Rosato Marotti Campi

$12.00+

Limoncello il Convento

$39.00+

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

An Amore house-made specialty!

Campari Spritz

$14.00

An Amore house-made specialty!

Mimosa

$12.00

Limoncello Spritz

$14.00

Non-Alcoholic

Cup of Water - Sparkling

Cup of Water - Still

Glass of Orange Juice - 8 oz.

$3.00

Molecola Classic

$3.80

Lurisia sparkling water

$3.20

Acqua Panna - Italian natural water - glass bottle

$3.20

Bellini

$7.00

Sparkling Italian Soda - 12 oz.

$2.80

Amarena Italiana Sparkling Soda - 12 oz.

$2.80

A refreshing house-made specialty, made with the syrup of our Italian cherries!

Lurisia - chinotto Italian soda

$3.80

Lurisia - Gazzosa italian soda bottle

$3.80

Galvanina - Clementine organic sparkling soda

$3.80Out of stock

Galvanina - Blood orange organic sparkling soda

$3.80Out of stock

Galvanina - Ginger Ale organic sparkling soda

$3.80

Galvanina - Pomegranate organic Sparkling soda

$3.80Out of stock

Galvanina, Italian organic Sparkling soda Pomegranate

Galvanina - Lemon organic sparkling soda

$3.80Out of stock

Galvanina, Italian organic Sparkling soda Lemon

No alcohol bottle sparkling peach grape juice

$9.00Out of stock
SAN BENEDETTO NATURAL WATER - GLASS BOTTLE

SAN BENEDETTO NATURAL WATER - GLASS BOTTLE

$3.20

San Benedetto Mineral Water comes from glaciers in the Dolomites, part of the Italian Alps in North-Eastern Italy.

Lurisia sparkling water

$3.20

Market

AGRISICILIA ALMOND CREAM

AGRISICILIA ALMOND CREAM

$14.00

Velvety almond cream made from raw almonds and covered in extra virgin olive oil to preserve its freshness. Spread it over a slice of bread, pancake or waffle for a delicious snack. 45% Almond

AGRISICILIA PISTACHIO CREAM

AGRISICILIA PISTACHIO CREAM

$14.00

Velvety cream of pistachio made with authentic pistachios from Bronte (Sicily). This product contains 45% raw pistachio nuts blended with extra virgin olive oil to preserve its freshness. A luxurious treat on bread, pancake or waffle , smoothies, for a delicious snack.

ALFREDO'S CHIPS - SALT

ALFREDO'S CHIPS - SALT

$4.80

Thick slices of potatoes, seasoned with only grains of salt. Gluten free Delicious Italian snack

ALFREDO'S CHIPS - BLACK TRUFFLE

$4.90

Italian Alfredo's Gourmet Black Truffle Crunchy Chips, real Black Italian Truffle, gluten free

AMORE BISTROT BLEND COFFEE BEANS 8OZ

AMORE BISTROT BLEND COFFEE BEANS 8OZ

$12.00

AmoreBistrot blender coffee beans is the right mix of Italian coffee beans selected by Amorebistrot

CAFFE VERGNANO CAPSULES- 10

CAFFE VERGNANO CAPSULES- 10

$11.00Out of stock
CAFFE VERGNANO ESPRESSO DECAFFEINATO GROUND COFFEE 8.8oz

CAFFE VERGNANO ESPRESSO DECAFFEINATO GROUND COFFEE 8.8oz

$16.00
CAPUTO FLOUR "00" CHEFS FLOUR

CAPUTO FLOUR "00" CHEFS FLOUR

$5.90
CAPUTO FLOUR PASTA FRESCA

CAPUTO FLOUR PASTA FRESCA

$5.90

Soft wheat flour type "00".Flour calibrated with first extraction starches and resistant gluten. The combination with water generates shiny and consistent mixes, for an extraordinary taste. Also excellent in confectionery for creams and cream puffs. Maximum humidity 15.5%. It uses only WHEAT no additives and enzymes. Produced by Molino Caputo where you select from the best and ALWAYS grains are mixed according to the principles of the ancient art milling.

CAPUTO SEMOLINA FLOUR

CAPUTO SEMOLINA FLOUR

$5.90Out of stock

Yellow Amber semolina flour, the elasticity of the gluten makes it ideal for artisan fresh pasta, whole grain bread of Altamura, and for dusting the pizza on the counter.

CAPUTO YEAST

CAPUTO YEAST

$4.80

.

DON ANTONIO SUGO ALLA NAPOLETANA 250 GR

$4.80Out of stock

DON ANTONIO SUGO AL BASILICO 250GR

$4.80
DON ANTONIO ARRABIATA SAUCE

DON ANTONIO ARRABIATA SAUCE

$8.80Out of stock

Consists of Italian tomato pulp with extra virgin olive oil, chilli, garlic, pepper and sea salt. The addition of the chilli gives the sauce a very pleasant and flavourful taste. ___ Directly from the Abruzzo region of eastern Italy, Don Antonio uses fresh, local produce and traditional family recipes to make a range of high-quality, authentic, full-flavored sauces.

DON ANTONIO MARINARA SAUCE

DON ANTONIO MARINARA SAUCE

$8.80Out of stock

Traditional marinara sauce with a classic blend of parsley, basil, and oregano. ___ Directly from the Abruzzo region of eastern Italy, Don Antonio uses fresh, local produce and traditional family recipes to make a range of high-quality, authentic, full-flavored sauces.

DON ANTONIO TOMATO BASIL SAUCE

DON ANTONIO TOMATO BASIL SAUCE

$8.80

Made with fresh cherry tomatoes from Italy and just a touch of basil. --- Directly from the Abruzzo region of eastern Italy, Don Antonio uses fresh, local produce and traditional family recipes to make a range of high-quality, authentic, full-flavored sauces.

DON ANTONIO VODKA SAUCE

DON ANTONIO VODKA SAUCE

$8.80

A rich & creamy tomato sauce with peppery, herbal notes, and a touch of vodka. --- Directly from the Abruzzo region of eastern Italy, Don Antonio uses fresh, local produce and traditional family recipes to make a range of high-quality, authentic, full-flavored sauces.

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - PENNE RIGATE

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - PENNE RIGATE

$4.90

Penne Rigate --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut -

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - CAVATAPPI

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - CAVATAPPI

$4.90

Cavatappi --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut -

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - RIGATI

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - RIGATI

$4.90

Rigati --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut -

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - SPAGHETTI

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - SPAGHETTI

$4.90

Spaghetti --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut -

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - LUMACHE

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - LUMACHE

$4.90

Lumache --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut -

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - FUSILLI

FELICETTI ORGANIC PASTA - FUSILLI

$4.90

Fusilli --- Pasta as it should be: simple, healthy and full-flavored. Pastificio Felicetti is a family owned pasta company founded in 1908. It is located at the foothills of the Dolomites in northern Italy. They use the finest quality grains, and combine it with pure Dolomite Mountine spring water, which flows directly, without ever sitting in tanks or other containers. As a final step, the pasta is dried in the pristine, unpolluted mountain air. Pasta made with pure water from the Italian alps and 100% Italian durum wheat semolina - bronze cut

FIORDIFRUTTA ORGANIC FRUIT SPREAD - SEVILLE ORANGE

FIORDIFRUTTA ORGANIC FRUIT SPREAD - SEVILLE ORANGE

$8.50

FIORDIFRUTTA ORGANIC FRUIT SPREAD - APRICOT

$8.50
FIORDIFRUTTA ORGANIC FRUIT SPREAD - BLACKBERRY

FIORDIFRUTTA ORGANIC FRUIT SPREAD - BLACKBERRY

$8.50
FIORDIFRUTTA ORGANIC FRUIT SPREAD - CHERRY

FIORDIFRUTTA ORGANIC FRUIT SPREAD - CHERRY

$8.50

AGRISICILIA - ORGANIC WHITE FIG JAM

$9.20

AGRISICILIA - ORGANIC BLUEBERRY AND GOJI JAM

$9.20Out of stock
GINO TOSCHI BALSAMIC VINEGAR

GINO TOSCHI BALSAMIC VINEGAR

$6.00
GHIOTTINI - CRISP ALMOND COOKIES

GHIOTTINI - CRISP ALMOND COOKIES

$6.00Out of stock
LAGO PARTY WAFERS LEMON

LAGO PARTY WAFERS LEMON

$4.90
GRISSINBON RUSKS (FETTE BISCOTTATE)

GRISSINBON RUSKS (FETTE BISCOTTATE)

$4.90

ISOLAI BALSAMIC CREAM

$8.00
LA GALLINE INSTANT POLENTA

LA GALLINE INSTANT POLENTA

$5.70
LAGO PARTY WAFERS CAPPUCCINO

LAGO PARTY WAFERS CAPPUCCINO

$4.90

Italian wafers cookies to treat yourself!

LAGO PARTY WAFERS COCONUT

LAGO PARTY WAFERS COCONUT

$4.90
LAGO PARTY WAFERS DULCE DE LECHE

LAGO PARTY WAFERS DULCE DE LECHE

$4.90
LAGO PARTY WAFERS STRAWBERRY

LAGO PARTY WAFERS STRAWBERRY

$4.90Out of stock
LAGO PARTY WAFERS VANILLA

LAGO PARTY WAFERS VANILLA

$4.90

Italian wafers cookies to treat yourself!

LAGO SAVOIARDI - LADYFINGER 400gr

LAGO SAVOIARDI - LADYFINGER 400gr

$6.40

Italian ladyfinger cookies to make a great Italian tiramisu

LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA CANNELLINI BEANS

LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA CANNELLINI BEANS

$3.80

Italian Legumes selected to respect nature and seasonality. High level of protein. Gluten-free, and no preserves. Perfect for your soups and salads.

LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA CHICKPEA BEANS

LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA CHICKPEA BEANS

$3.80

Italian Legumes selected to respect nature and seasonality. High level of protein. Gluten-free, no preserves. Perfect for your soups and salads.

LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA FAGIOLI BORLOTTI BEANS

LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA FAGIOLI BORLOTTI BEANS

$3.80

Italian Legumes selected to respect nature and seasonality. High level of protein. Gluten-free, no preserves. Perfect for your soups and salads.

LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA FAGIOLI CORONA BEANS

LE CONSERVE DELLA NONNA FAGIOLI CORONA BEANS

$3.80

Italian Legumes selected to respect nature and seasonality. High level of protein. Gluten-free, no preserves. Perfect for your soups and salads.

MONTE POLLINO COARSE SEA SALT

MONTE POLLINO COARSE SEA SALT

$4.20

Our Sea Salt, comes from the ancient sultans of Trapani and Marsala where crystal water, together with the strength of wind and sun, creates a unique salt extremely rich in precious trace elements making it more soluble, flavorful and nutritious.

MONTE POLLINO FINE SEA SALT

MONTE POLLINO FINE SEA SALT

$4.20

Our Sea Salt, comes from the ancient sultans of Trapani and Marsala where crystal water, together with the strength of wind and sun, creates a unique salt extremely rich in precious trace elements making it more soluble, flavorful and nutritious

MP ANCHOVY & CAPER

$4.20Out of stock
MULINO BIANCO BAIOCCHI

MULINO BIANCO BAIOCCHI

$7.80
MULINO BIANCO CHICCHE

MULINO BIANCO CHICCHE

$7.60Out of stock

Chicche are cocoa shortbread biscuits. They are very crunchy on the outside and filled with soft and delicious chocolate cream, and, as always, without the addition of palm oil. Chicche will melt in your mouth releasing an explosion of taste, a sweet pampering for any time of the day. Each bite will give you infinite shades of intense flavor, the energy you need and a dose of happiness!

MULINO BIANCO GALLETTI

MULINO BIANCO GALLETTI

$7.60Out of stock
MULINO BIANCO MACINE

MULINO BIANCO MACINE

$7.80

Macine Mulino Bianco are tasty shortbread biscuits enriched with fresh cream made with Italian milk. The golden color and rustic appearance conceal a delicate flavor and the perfect note of sweetness. Simplicity is the winning factor of these biscuits and their unmistakable consistency will not leave your palate indifferent: try them for breakfast dipped in milk or tea, and dive into a world of authentic goodness! These biscuits are a true expression of tradition: authenticity of the raw materials used and a full and round shape that recalls the millstones of the Mill - Mulino in Italian. An ancient recipe that smells of good and is dedicated to all gourmets who have always been fond of Mulino Bianco products.

MULINO BIANCO PAN DE STELLE

MULINO BIANCO PAN DE STELLE

$7.60
MULINO BIANCO PAN DI STELLE CREAM

MULINO BIANCO PAN DI STELLE CREAM

$8.20

The iconic Pan di Stelle Cream is a delightful blend of cocoa, hazelnuts and little pieces of Pan di Stelle cookies. Spread like a cookie butter on toast, biscuits, and all of your favorite sweets!

MULINO BIANCO PANNOCCHIE

MULINO BIANCO PANNOCCHIE

$7.80

Mulino Bianco Pannocchie biscuits are made with a exacting mix of European wheat and corn flours. Crunchy and delicate shortbreads, perfectly sweet and ideal for you if you are looking for a light biscuit without giving up the pleasure of rich taste. These delicious golden-colored shortbreads will happily accompany your day, and are perfect with a cup of milk for breakfast. “Pannocchie” means Corn Cob and the ingenious design of these biscuits is consistent with the ingredients of which it is made!

MULINO BIANCO TARALLUCCI

MULINO BIANCO TARALLUCCI

$7.80

Tarallucci Mulino Bianco are the grandmother's traditional shortbread biscuits, made with fresh eggs, fragrant and light, they do not lose their fragileness and remain compact even when dipped in hot coffee or milk. Tarallucci are a classic for a tasty breakfast and to start the day in a special way; delicious also for an afternoon snack, complete and nutritious for the entire family. Tarallucci are the expression of all the values of the Mulino Bianco brand, from taste to aesthetics: they contain the balance and goodness of a traditional biscuit with an iconic design, the seal of quality and authenticity!

PARTANNA OLIVE OIL

PARTANNA OLIVE OIL

$15.00Out of stock

SAFFRON POWEDER ENVELOPES

$7.50

TARALLORO TARALLI CLASSIC

$4.50
TERRE DI PUGLIA TARALLI FENNEL SNACK

TERRE DI PUGLIA TARALLI FENNEL SNACK

$4.50

Italian typical snack from Puglia region. Made with only Italian ingredients following the traditional recipes of this beautiful land. Bakery product No yeast You can enjoy it as a snack anytime!

TERRE DI PUGLIA TARALLI CLASSIC SNACK

TERRE DI PUGLIA TARALLI CLASSIC SNACK

$4.50

Italian typical snack from Puglia region. Made with only Italian ingredients following the traditional recipes of this beautiful land. Bakery product No yeast You can enjoy as a snack anytime.

TERRE DI PUGLIA TARALLI PIZZA FLAVOURED SNACK

TERRE DI PUGLIA TARALLI PIZZA FLAVOURED SNACK

$4.50Out of stock

Italian typical snack from Puglia region. Made with only Italian ingredients following the traditional recipes of this beautiful land. Bakery product. No yeast. You can enjoy as a snack anytime!

TIBERINO BLACK SPAGHETTI MARINARA W/ CAPERS & PAPRIKA

TIBERINO BLACK SPAGHETTI MARINARA W/ CAPERS & PAPRIKA

$9.80Out of stock
TIBERINO RISOTTO MILANESE W/ SAFFRON

TIBERINO RISOTTO MILANESE W/ SAFFRON

$9.80Out of stock

TIBERINO LINGUINE PUTTANESCA

$9.80
TIBERINO ORECCHIETTE W/ BROCCOLI 7oz

TIBERINO ORECCHIETTE W/ BROCCOLI 7oz

$9.80
TIBERINO BUTTERNUT SQUASH RISOTTO

TIBERINO BUTTERNUT SQUASH RISOTTO

$9.80Out of stock
TIBERINO LINGUINE SORRENTO - TOMATO & BASIL

TIBERINO LINGUINE SORRENTO - TOMATO & BASIL

$9.80
TIBERINO COUSCOUS W/ VEGETABLES

TIBERINO COUSCOUS W/ VEGETABLES

$9.80Out of stock
TIBERINO LINGUINE W/ PESTO GENOVESE

TIBERINO LINGUINE W/ PESTO GENOVESE

$9.80
TIBERINO RISOTTO ROMA W/ ARTICHOKES

TIBERINO RISOTTO ROMA W/ ARTICHOKES

$9.80
TIBERINO RISOTTO VENEZIA W/ ASPARAGUS & LEEK 7OZ

TIBERINO RISOTTO VENEZIA W/ ASPARAGUS & LEEK 7OZ

$9.80Out of stock
TIBERINO RISOTTO W/ PORCINI MUSHROOM & WHITE TRUFFLE OLIVE OIL 7oz

TIBERINO RISOTTO W/ PORCINI MUSHROOM & WHITE TRUFFLE OLIVE OIL 7oz

$9.80
TIBERINO TROFIETTE W/ PESTO GENEVESE

TIBERINO TROFIETTE W/ PESTO GENEVESE

$9.80
TIBERINO CLASSIC ITALIAN MINESTRONE SOUP 5oz

TIBERINO CLASSIC ITALIAN MINESTRONE SOUP 5oz

$9.80Out of stock
VECCHIO MULINO FINESTROTTI OLIVE OIL CRACKERS

VECCHIO MULINO FINESTROTTI OLIVE OIL CRACKERS

$4.80

Since 1860 Casa Vecchio Mulino has been lacking artisanal bread products by hand in Carmagnola, Turin. It is now managed by the third generation of the Bertolone family. All Casa Vecchio Mulino products are made using the best quality ingredients for the best results and are GMO free. The highest quality ingredients, the slow and natural leavening, and the slow cooking gives the necessary time to the product to become crispy and golden. These are the characteristics that make this product identical in taste and authenticity to those that great-grandfather of the family from Piemonte baked 150 years ago.

VECCHIO MULINO FINESTROTTI WITH ROSEMARY CRACKERS

VECCHIO MULINO FINESTROTTI WITH ROSEMARY CRACKERS

$4.80

Since 1860 Casa Vecchio Mulino has been lacking artisanal bread products by hand in Carmagnola, Turin. It is now managed by the third generation of the Bertolone family. All Casa Vecchio Mulino products are made using the best quality ingredients for the best results and are GMO free The highest quality ingredients, the slow and natural leavening, and the slow cooking gives the necessary time to the product to become crispy and golden. These are the characteristics that make this product identical in taste and authenticity to those that great-grandfather of the family from Piemonte baked 150 years ago.

TOASTED FREGOLA SARDA

$6.20

RISO CARNAROLI BERETTA

$8.00

CIPRIANI ORGANIC TAGLIOLINI WITH SPINACH

$12.00Out of stock

CIPRIANI ORGANIC EGG TAGLIATELLE

$12.00

MP BREAD STICK CLASSIC

$6.60
DOLCE & GABBANA PANETTONE - 1.1 LB.

DOLCE & GABBANA PANETTONE - 1.1 LB.

$48.00

1.1 lb. Panettone. The collaboration between the creativity of Dolce & Gabbana and the confectionery artistry of Fiasconaro results in a unique recipe: The Sicilian citrus fruit and saffron Panettone . The scent of lemons, oranges and mandarins will make the taste and softness of this candied fruit unforgettable, while saffron will give the dough its intense and unmistakable flavor. A delicious treat and collector’s item all-in-one!

PANETTONE PINEAAPPLE AND APRICOT - FIASCONARO

PANETTONE PINEAAPPLE AND APRICOT - FIASCONARO

$29.00
PANETTONE CON DATTERI, MIELE E MANDORLE - DECASTO

PANETTONE CON DATTERI, MIELE E MANDORLE - DECASTO

$39.00

Italian panettone with dates, honey and almonds - DACASTO

FIASCONARO PANETTONE AL CIOCCOLATO

FIASCONARO PANETTONE AL CIOCCOLATO

$32.00

Italian chocolate with chic chips

PANDORATO FIASCONARO 750 GR

PANDORATO FIASCONARO 750 GR

$32.00

PANDORATO by FIASCONARO is a traditional Italian bread - like cake . Hand wrapped in bright blue packaging, this delicious treat is coated with almond icing and powdered sugar. Pandoro along with panettone is an inseparable part of the Italian Christmas holiday

TORRONE SPERLARI HARD NOUGAT WITH ALMOND

$9.90

Italian Classic hard nougat with almond

TORRONE SOFT NOUGAT WITH HAZELNUTS

$9.90

Italian torrone soft nougat with hazelnuts

Gift Baskets

Amore Basket

Amore Basket

$65.00

Gift basket Cracco

$175.00Out of stock
Napoli Basket

Napoli Basket

$53.00
Positano Basket

Positano Basket

$75.00
Venezia Basket

Venezia Basket

$68.00
Milano Basket

Milano Basket

$63.00
Roma Basket

Roma Basket

$65.00
Firenze Basket

Firenze Basket

$68.00

Calendar

BENICIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY CALENDAR 2022

BENICIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY CALENDAR 2022

$20.00

100% of the proceeds of this calendar go to support the BeniciaHistoricalSociety.org. The Benicia Historical Society works to preserve the history and heritage of Benicia for future generations. Since 1973, they have brought people together who are interested in the history of Benicia and California through education, communication, and community involvement. We are particularly proud of May, which is sponsored by Amore Bistrot and The Inn at Benicia Bay!

Gift Cards

Gift Card - $15

$15.00

Gift Card - $25

$25.00

Gift Card - $50

$50.00

Gift Card - $100

$100.00

Merchandise

Amore Bistrot Sweatshirt

Amore Bistrot Sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

Gifts from Italy

Roman Empire Painting

Roman Empire Painting

$17.00

Beautiful Roman Empire Painting painting on wood.

Roma Colosseo Painting (Brown)

Roma Colosseo Painting (Brown)

$17.00

Beautiful Roma Colosseo painting on wood.

Roma Italy Flag Painting

Roma Italy Flag Painting

$17.00

Roma Italia Flag painting on wood.

Roma San Pietro Painting

Roma San Pietro Painting

$17.00

Lovely Roma San Pietro painting on wood.

Roma Colosseo Painting (Blue)

Roma Colosseo Painting (Blue)

$17.00

Beautiful painting of the Roma Colosseo with blue background.

Roma Painting

Roma Painting

$17.00

Beautiful Roma painting on wood.

Milano Italia Coffee Cup with Spoon (Red)

Milano Italia Coffee Cup with Spoon (Red)

$14.00

Coffee cup set with artwork of beautiful Milano and red spoon.

Love Milano Coffee Cup with Spoon (Red)

Love Milano Coffee Cup with Spoon (Red)

$14.00Out of stock

Coffee cup set with “Love Milano” artwork and red spoon.

Love Milano Coffee Cup with Spoon (Blue)

Love Milano Coffee Cup with Spoon (Blue)

$14.00Out of stock

Coffee cup set with “Love Milano” artwork and blue spoon.

Milano Coffee Cup with Spoon (Blue)

Milano Coffee Cup with Spoon (Blue)

$14.00Out of stock

Coffee cup set with artwork of beautiful Milano and blue spoon.

Italia Apron

Italia Apron

$22.00

Beautiful Apron of Italy.

Catering Menu

Must Pre-Order at least 48 hours in Advance

LASAGNA RAGÙ ALLA BOLOGNESE - 4 SERVINGS

$52.00

Enjoy a tray of delicious meaty, robust Bolognese (meat) sauce with creamy, velvety béchamel and rich parmigiano cheese in this traditional lasagna. Serves 4. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

LASAGNA AL PESTO - 4 SERVINGS

$50.00

Five layers of delicious lasagna with pesto sauce mixed with bechamel, green beans, and pine nuts. The original genovese recipe. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

GNOCCHI - 4 SERVINGS

$52.00

Delicious gnocchi with your choice of our homemade sauce. Simply good! ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

MIXED SALAD - 4 SERVINGS

$30.00

Mixed salad, walnuts, Italian semi-dried tomato, gojis berries and blueberries. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

MIXED SALAD FOR 2

$15.00

Mixed salad, walnuts, Italian semi-dried tomato, gojis berries and blueberries. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

PLATE OF CHARCUTERIE - 2 SERVINGS

$22.00

Plate of charcuterie with Italian meat and cheese, a mix of fruit, and bag of Italian crackers. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

PLATE OF CHARCUTERIE - 5 SERVINGS

PLATE OF CHARCUTERIE - 5 SERVINGS

$55.00

Plate of charcuterie with Italian meat and cheese, a mix of fruit, and bag of Italian crackers. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

10 BOMBOLETTI CREMA

$13.00

An Italian breakfast treat from the Emilia Romagna region, filled with crema. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

10 BOMBOLETTI NUTELLA

$13.00

Italian breakfast treats from Emilia Romagna region, filled with chocolate/hazelnut. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

3 CORNETTI SANDWICHES WITH CHOICE OF MEAT

$23.70

3 delicious Cornetti Sandwiches. *Please note* there is a minimum order of 3 sandwiches per flavor. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

TORTA PISTACCHIO AND RICOTTA (12 SLICES)

TORTA PISTACCHIO AND RICOTTA (12 SLICES)

$69.00

Delicious ricotta and pistachio cake sliced in 12 slices. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

GRANDMOTHER CAKE - WHOLE CAKE (12 SLICES)

GRANDMOTHER CAKE - WHOLE CAKE (12 SLICES)

$69.00

Delicious Grandmother Cake sliced into twelve slices. ** PLEASE SPECIFY YOUR PREFERRED PICK-UP DATE & TIME IN THE SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX BELOW. PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 48 HOURS FOR YOUR CATERING ORDER **

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

145 East D Street, Benicia, CA 94510

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Amore Bistrot image

Map
