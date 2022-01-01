Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Pleasant Hill

review star

No reviews yet

1660 Contra Costa Blvd.

Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Popular Items

LARGE 16" Pizza
MEDIUM 14" Pizza
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$7.75
Garlic Bread w/Cheese

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00Out of stock
Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$13.75
House Garlic Fries

House Garlic Fries

$8.00Out of stock
Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$14.50Out of stock
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Burrata

$13.75

Salads & Soups

Individual Green Salad

Individual Green Salad

$8.25

with tomato, olives, and croutons. Dressings: creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.75

classic salad of romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, parmigiano cheese, and home made croutons.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.50

cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips. tossed with ranch dressing, topped with bbq chicken.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$11.50

romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppadew peppers, calamata, olives, red onions and feta cheese, then dressed with zesty lemon vinaigrette.

BLTA Chop

BLTA Chop

$12.50

applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, romain lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, croutons, with a honey balsamic vinaigrette.

Fuji Apple Salad

$12.50
Minestrone Soup

Minestrone Soup

$6.00Out of stock
Tomatoe Basil Soup

Tomatoe Basil Soup

$5.50Out of stock

Build Your Own Pizza + 1/2 & 1/2 Combos - (Dinner online)

INDIVIDUAL 10" Pizza

INDIVIDUAL 10" Pizza

$14.25

No 1/2 & 1/2 toppings

SMALL 12" Pizza

SMALL 12" Pizza

$18.00

Build Your Own PIZZA + 1/2 & 1/2 Combos

MEDIUM 14" Pizza

MEDIUM 14" Pizza

$23.00

Build Your Own PIZZA + 1/2 & 1/2 Combos

LARGE 16" Pizza

LARGE 16" Pizza

$26.00

Build Your Own PIZZA + 1/2 & 1/2 Combos

Gluten Free 12"

Gluten Free 12"

$15.50

No Free Toppings

10" Individual Size Combos - (Dinner online)

No 1/2 & 1/2 toppings
IND #1 Melo's Combo

IND #1 Melo's Combo

$18.00

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

IND #2 Hawaiian

IND #2 Hawaiian

$15.00

ham, pineapple

IND #3 Veggie Delight

IND #3 Veggie Delight

$15.75

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

IND #4 New Yorker

IND #4 New Yorker

$16.50

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

IND #5 West Coast

IND #5 West Coast

$16.50

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

IND #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

IND #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$16.25

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

IND #7 creamy spinach & garlic

$15.00

baby spinach, calabrian chili white sauce, garlic, mozzarella and imported parmigiano.

IND #8 Mediterranean

IND #8 Mediterranean

$16.50

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

IND #9 Primavera

IND #9 Primavera

$16.50

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

IND #10 Genovese

IND #10 Genovese

$15.00

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

IND #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

IND #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$16.50

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

IND #12 Four Cheeses

IND #12 Four Cheeses

$15.00

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

12" Small Size Combos - (Dinner online)

SML #1 Melo's Combo

SML #1 Melo's Combo

$23.50

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

SML #2 Hawaiian

SML #2 Hawaiian

$21.00

ham, pineapple

SML #3 Veggie Delight

SML #3 Veggie Delight

$22.50

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

SML #4 New Yorker

SML #4 New Yorker

$23.00

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

SML #5 West Coast Combo

SML #5 West Coast Combo

$23.00

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

SML #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

SML #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$22.75

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

SML #7 creamy spinach & garlic

$21.00

baby spinach, calabrian chili white sauce, garlic, mozzarella and imported parmigiano.

SML #8 Mediterranean

SML #8 Mediterranean

$23.00

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

SML #9 Primavera

SML #9 Primavera

$23.00

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

SML #10 Genovese

SML #10 Genovese

$21.00

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

SML #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

SML #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$23.00

roasted chicken breast, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

SML #12 Four Cheese Pizza

SML #12 Four Cheese Pizza

$21.00

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

14" Medium Size Combos - (Dinner online)

MED #1 Melo's Combo

MED #1 Melo's Combo

$31.50

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

MED #2 Hawaiian

MED #2 Hawaiian

$27.00

ham, pineapple

MED #3 Veggie Delight

MED #3 Veggie Delight

$28.25

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

MED #4 New Yorker

MED #4 New Yorker

$29.50

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

MED #5 West Coast

MED #5 West Coast

$29.50

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

MED #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

MED #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$29.00

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

MED #7 creamy spinach & garlic

$27.00

baby spinach, calabrian chili white sauce, garlic, mozzarella and imported parmigiano.

MED# 8 Mediterranean

MED# 8 Mediterranean

$29.50

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

MED #9 Primavera

MED #9 Primavera

$29.50

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

MED #10 Genovese

MED #10 Genovese

$27.00

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

MED #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

MED #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$29.50

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

MED #12 Four Cheese

MED #12 Four Cheese

$27.00

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

16" Large Size Combos - (Dinner online)

LRG #1 Melo's Combo

LRG #1 Melo's Combo

$38.25

pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage

LRG #2 Hawaiian

LRG #2 Hawaiian

$33.25

ham, pineapple

LRG #3 Veggie Delight

LRG #3 Veggie Delight

$35.25

mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes

LRG #4 New Yorker

LRG #4 New Yorker

$37.50

pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage

LRG #5 West Coast

LRG #5 West Coast

$37.50

ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives

LRG #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

LRG #6 B.B.Q. Chicken

$37.00

b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro

LRG #7 creamy spinach & garlic

$33.25

baby spinach, calabrian chili white sauce, garlic, mozzarella and imported parmigiano.

LRG #8 Mediterranean

LRG #8 Mediterranean

$37.50

thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese

LRG #9 Primavera

LRG #9 Primavera

$37.50

artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic

LRG #10 Genovese

LRG #10 Genovese

$33.25

pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes

LRG #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

LRG #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach

$37.50

roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes

LRG #12 Four Cheese Pizza

LRG #12 Four Cheese Pizza

$33.25

thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil

Artisan Thin Crust PIZZA

Margherita

Margherita

$16.25

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano, olive oil

Marinara

Marinara

$15.25

tomato sauce, castevetrano olives, calabrian chili, garlic, oregano, olive oil

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

$18.25

fennel sausage, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, red onion, basil , grana padano.

Funghi

Funghi

$18.25

sauteed mixed mushrooms, truffled pecorino cheese, thyme.

Prosciutto e Rucola

Prosciutto e Rucola

$19.50

mozzarella di bufala, prociutto di parma, tomato sauce, baby arugula, shaved grana padano.

Roasted Veggie Pesto

Roasted Veggie Pesto

$18.50

roasted eggplant, zucchini, red peppers, pesto sauce, onion, whole milk mozzarella.

Blu Cheese, Fig & Prosciutto

Blu Cheese, Fig & Prosciutto

$18.75

italian gorgonzola, sweet fig spread, proscuito.

PASTA Shapes & Sauces

Spaghetti

$15.00

Penne

$15.00

Linguine

$15.00

Fusilli

$15.00

Gluten Free Fusilli

$16.00

Fresh Fettuccine

$15.50Out of stock

Meat Tortellini

$17.50

Cheese Tortellini

$17.50

Meat Ravioli

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Whole Wheat Penne

$15.00

1/2 Meat Ravioli 1/2 Spaghetti

$15.50

1/2 Cheese Ravioli 1/2 Spaghetti

$15.50

Classic Regional PASTA / ENTREES

Spaghettini Pomodoro

Spaghettini Pomodoro

$15.50

imported italian tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$18.00

potato pillows with your choice of sauce and imported reggiano parmigiano.

Fettuccia con Pollo

Fettuccia con Pollo

$19.75

wide pasta strips topped with baked chicken breast sauteed with sherry wine and zucchini, pancetta, served in a delicious white sauce.

Linguine Pescatora

Linguine Pescatora

$22.50

mussels, clams, baked prawns, calamari, e.v.o.o., tomato, garlic, green olives, white wine and chilli peppers.

Fettuccine Prawns

Fettuccine Prawns

$21.25

jumbo prawns, saffron, zucchini, sundried tomatoes, scallions, cream, white wine, fresh spinach fettuccine.

Linguine Clams

Linguine Clams

$21.25

a classic with lots of garlic, white wine, and tomato.

Meat Ravioli Emiliana

Meat Ravioli Emiliana

$18.75

meat and spinach ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.

Cheese Ravioli Emiliana

Cheese Ravioli Emiliana

$18.75

cheese ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.

Porcini Mushroom Ravioli

Porcini Mushroom Ravioli

$19.75

porcini mushroom and ricotta ravioli in a creamy marsala wine sauce with sauteed mushrooms.

Fusilli Contadina

Fusilli Contadina

$17.00

fusilli, sauteed mixed vegetables, in a mild basil and garlic sauce, topped with toasted parmigiano bread crumbs.

Fusilli Fennel Sausage

Fusilli Fennel Sausage

$17.00Out of stock

pork sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil and italian parmigiano.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.25

with beef, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and meat sauce.

Lasagna Verde

Lasagna Verde

$18.25

spinach pasta, mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.25

breaded chicken cutlets with a sweet marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and parmigiano cheese. served with penne pasta in a light tomato/vodka cream sauce.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.75

thinly sliced chicken in a sweet and savory marsala wine sauce, sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts. served with campanelle pasta in a light lemon cream sauce

Penne & Bistecca

Penne & Bistecca

$23.50

thin, tender new york steak, with fresh garlic, cracked pepper, and oregano seared in olive oil and served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce.

Veggie & Bistecca

Veggie & Bistecca

$23.50

thin, tender new york steak, with fresh garlic, cracked pepper, and oregano seared in olive oil and served with sautéed veggies.

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.75

Topped with citrus herb butter and served with grilled broccolini and roasted potatoes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.25

PASTA Sides

Side 2 Meat Balls

$6.00

Side of Chicken

$6.00

Side 2 Sausages

$6.00

4 Jumbo Prawns

$7.00

Side of Veggies

$5.75

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$9.75

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.75

Kids Spaghetti

$8.75

Kids Penne

$8.75

Kids Linguine

$8.75

Kids Fusilli

$8.75

Kids Whole Wheat Penne

$8.75

Kids Meat Ravioli

$8.75

Kids Meat Tortellini

$9.75

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.75

Kids Cheese Tortellini

$9.75

Desserts

Tiramisù

Tiramisù

$6.95
Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$6.95
Chocolate Fondant Cake

Chocolate Fondant Cake

$6.95
All hours
Sunday10:40 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:40 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:40 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:40 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:40 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:40 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:40 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Passionately Italian, Since 1971!

Website

Location

1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Directions

