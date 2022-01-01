- Home
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Pleasant Hill
1660 Contra Costa Blvd.
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Popular Items
Appetizers
Salads & Soups
Individual Green Salad
with tomato, olives, and croutons. Dressings: creamy italian, ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, honey balsamic vinaigrette or classic house.
Caesar Salad
classic salad of romaine lettuce, creamy dressing, parmigiano cheese, and home made croutons.
BBQ Chicken Salad
cherry tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, avocado, cucumber, mozzarella cheese, tortilla strips. tossed with ranch dressing, topped with bbq chicken.
Mediterranean
romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppadew peppers, calamata, olives, red onions and feta cheese, then dressed with zesty lemon vinaigrette.
BLTA Chop
applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, romain lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, croutons, with a honey balsamic vinaigrette.
Fuji Apple Salad
Minestrone Soup
Tomatoe Basil Soup
Build Your Own Pizza + 1/2 & 1/2 Combos - (Dinner online)
10" Individual Size Combos - (Dinner online)
IND #1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
IND #2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
IND #3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
IND #4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
IND #5 West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
IND #6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
IND #7 creamy spinach & garlic
baby spinach, calabrian chili white sauce, garlic, mozzarella and imported parmigiano.
IND #8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
IND #9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
IND #10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
IND #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
IND #12 Four Cheeses
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
12" Small Size Combos - (Dinner online)
SML #1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
SML #2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
SML #3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
SML #4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
SML #5 West Coast Combo
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
SML #6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
SML #7 creamy spinach & garlic
baby spinach, calabrian chili white sauce, garlic, mozzarella and imported parmigiano.
SML #8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
SML #9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
SML #10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
SML #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken breast, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
SML #12 Four Cheese Pizza
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
14" Medium Size Combos - (Dinner online)
MED #1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
MED #2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
MED #3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
MED #4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
MED #5 West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
MED #6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
MED #7 creamy spinach & garlic
baby spinach, calabrian chili white sauce, garlic, mozzarella and imported parmigiano.
MED# 8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
MED #9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
MED #10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
MED #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
MED #12 Four Cheese
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
16" Large Size Combos - (Dinner online)
LRG #1 Melo's Combo
pepperoni , salami, mushrooms, ham, linguica, bell peppers, sausage
LRG #2 Hawaiian
ham, pineapple
LRG #3 Veggie Delight
mushrooms,bell peppers, olives, onions, fresh tomatoes
LRG #4 New Yorker
pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, sausage
LRG #5 West Coast
ham, salami, mushrooms, linguica, olives
LRG #6 B.B.Q. Chicken
b.b.q. chicken breast, canadian bacon, red onions, light tomato sauce, b.b.q. sauce, cilantro
LRG #7 creamy spinach & garlic
baby spinach, calabrian chili white sauce, garlic, mozzarella and imported parmigiano.
LRG #8 Mediterranean
thin crust, eggplant, calamata olives, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese
LRG #9 Primavera
artichoke hearts, zucchini, mushrooms, olives, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
LRG #10 Genovese
pesto sauce, pancetta, fresh tomatoes
LRG #11 Roasted Chicken & Spinach
roasted chicken, fresh spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes
LRG #12 Four Cheese Pizza
thin crust, four cheese blend, olive oil, basil
Artisan Thin Crust PIZZA
Margherita
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, parmigiano, olive oil
Marinara
tomato sauce, castevetrano olives, calabrian chili, garlic, oregano, olive oil
Salsiccia
fennel sausage, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, red onion, basil , grana padano.
Funghi
sauteed mixed mushrooms, truffled pecorino cheese, thyme.
Prosciutto e Rucola
mozzarella di bufala, prociutto di parma, tomato sauce, baby arugula, shaved grana padano.
Roasted Veggie Pesto
roasted eggplant, zucchini, red peppers, pesto sauce, onion, whole milk mozzarella.
Blu Cheese, Fig & Prosciutto
italian gorgonzola, sweet fig spread, proscuito.
PASTA Shapes & Sauces
Classic Regional PASTA / ENTREES
Spaghettini Pomodoro
imported italian tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil.
Gnocchi
potato pillows with your choice of sauce and imported reggiano parmigiano.
Fettuccia con Pollo
wide pasta strips topped with baked chicken breast sauteed with sherry wine and zucchini, pancetta, served in a delicious white sauce.
Linguine Pescatora
mussels, clams, baked prawns, calamari, e.v.o.o., tomato, garlic, green olives, white wine and chilli peppers.
Fettuccine Prawns
jumbo prawns, saffron, zucchini, sundried tomatoes, scallions, cream, white wine, fresh spinach fettuccine.
Linguine Clams
a classic with lots of garlic, white wine, and tomato.
Meat Ravioli Emiliana
meat and spinach ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.
Cheese Ravioli Emiliana
cheese ravioli, in a delicate tomato and cream sauce with imported grana padano cheese.
Porcini Mushroom Ravioli
porcini mushroom and ricotta ravioli in a creamy marsala wine sauce with sauteed mushrooms.
Fusilli Contadina
fusilli, sauteed mixed vegetables, in a mild basil and garlic sauce, topped with toasted parmigiano bread crumbs.
Fusilli Fennel Sausage
pork sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil and italian parmigiano.
Lasagna
with beef, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and meat sauce.
Lasagna Verde
spinach pasta, mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.
Chicken Parmigiana
breaded chicken cutlets with a sweet marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and parmigiano cheese. served with penne pasta in a light tomato/vodka cream sauce.
Chicken Marsala
thinly sliced chicken in a sweet and savory marsala wine sauce, sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts. served with campanelle pasta in a light lemon cream sauce
Penne & Bistecca
thin, tender new york steak, with fresh garlic, cracked pepper, and oregano seared in olive oil and served with penne pasta with a light tomato sauce.
Veggie & Bistecca
thin, tender new york steak, with fresh garlic, cracked pepper, and oregano seared in olive oil and served with sautéed veggies.
Pan Seared Salmon
Topped with citrus herb butter and served with grilled broccolini and roasted potatoes
Eggplant Parmigiana
PASTA Sides
Kids Menu
|Sunday
|10:40 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:40 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:40 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:40 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:40 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:40 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:40 am - 9:30 pm
Passionately Italian, Since 1971!
1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523