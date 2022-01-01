Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

DeVino's Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

2221 Morello Ave

Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Popular Items

Large
Medium
Small

Pizza

Personal

Personal

$14.00

Small

$18.00

Medium

$22.00
Large

Large

$25.00

S - Dough Ball

$3.00

M - Dough Ball

$4.00

L - Dough Ball

$5.00

Shapes

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$14.25

Fusilli

$14.25
Linguine

Linguine

$14.25
Penne

Penne

$14.25

Angel

$14.25

Mac & Cheese

$13.25
Fettucine

Fettucine

$15.00
Ravioli

Ravioli

$17.00

Oven Baked

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.00

Beef, sausage, ricotta, parmesan cheese baked in a meat sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Cannelloni

$18.00

Sausage, beef and cheese filling baked with meat sauce, topped w/mozzarella cheese.

Manicotti

Manicotti

$18.00

Spinach, ricotta and parmesan filling in marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Half & half

$18.50

A serving of ½ Cannelloni and ½ Manicotti. (meat or marinara sauce)

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Boneless chicken breast breaded and cooked in red sauce. Topped with mozzarella cheese, served over a bed of penne pasta.

Specialties

Linguini w/Clams

Linguini w/Clams

$18.00

Clams, garlic, parsley, white wine, olive oil. (option of red or white sauce)

Fettucine & Prawns

$20.00

Jumbo prawns sautéed with broccoli, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, shallots in a white wine cream sauce with butter. Served over a bed of fresh egg fettuccine.

Gnocchi

$17.00

Potato pasta simmered in creamy meat sauce with Reggiano cheese.

Rotelli & Chicken

Rotelli & Chicken

$16.50

Chicken, egg fusilli, dried porcini mushrooms and shallots in a creamy white wine-butter sauce.

Fedelini & Sausage

Fedelini & Sausage

$18.00

Sausage, white onion, red bell pepper, basil, white wine, olive oil and tomato sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Fedelini & Chicken

Fedelini & Chicken

$18.00

Pancetta, zucchini and garlic sautéed with a splash of sherry wine in a cream sauce. Mafalda pasta

Fedelini & Shrimp

$20.25

Pancetta, zucchini and garlic sautéed with a splash of sherry wine in a cream sauce. Mafalda pasta.

Raviolini

Raviolini

$18.00

Portobello mushroom ravioli mixed with sun-dried tomatoes, garlic in a white wine cream sauce.

Salmon

Salmon

$20.00

Salmon topped with zucchini, broccoli, red peppers, capers & mushrooms, cooked w/garlic in a butter sauce.

Fusilli & Sausage

Fusilli & Sausage

$18.00

Mixed vegetable with sausage sautéed with olive oil, garlic and parmesan cheese, served with fusilli pasta. (butter is also added)

Fusilli & Sausage (Chicken)

$16.50

Mixed vegetable with chicken sautéed with olive oil, garlic and parmesan cheese, served with fusilli pasta. (butter is also added) (no sausage)

Chicken & Marsala

Chicken & Marsala

$19.50

Two chicken breasts sautéed in olive oil and marsala wine, with mushrooms, served with a choice of 2 sides - mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes or garlic bread

Salads

Ind Salad

$7.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed with carrots and red cabbage. Topped with red onions, tomatoes and croutons

1/2 Family Salad

$9.75

Romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed with carrots and red cabbage. Topped with red onions, tomatoes and croutons

Fam Salad

Fam Salad

$17.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed with carrots and red cabbage. Topped with red onions, tomatoes and croutons

Ind Caesar

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Caesar dressing

Caesar

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Caesar dressing. Chicken is optional

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese.

Spring Mix

Spring Mix

$14.00

Romaine and mixed baby greens with cranberries, red onions, homemade glazed walnuts, and crumbled blu cheese. Homemade raspberry vinaigrette

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Sautéed shrimp, red bell peppers, onions, pancetta and mushrooms.

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, pancetta, avocado, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, diced tomatoes, with a blue cheese dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, Kalamati olives, red onions, tomatoes, fetta cheese, and cucumber in our homemade house Italian dressing.

Sides

GB

$7.00

Side Saus

$6.00

Side MB

$6.00
Wings

Wings

$13.00

10 Count

Soup

Soup

$6.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Side Shrimp

$5.95

Side Clams

$4.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Meat Sauce

$3.00

Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Pesto Sauce

$3.00

Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Creamy Meat Sauce

$3.00

Creamy Marinara

$3.00

Creamy Pesto

$3.00

Bread Basket

$2.00

Childs Menu

Child Spaghetti

$7.00

Child Fusilli

$7.00

Child Penne

$7.00

Child Linguini

$7.00

Child Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Child Meatball

$2.50

Child Sausage

$2.50

Dessert

Lemon Cake

Lemon Cake

$7.25
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.25
Berry Tart

Berry Tart

$7.50

Cheesecake

$7.50
Sundae

Sundae

$7.50

Root Beer Float

$4.50

Single Scoop

$2.00

Dressing Options

House (HERE)

Ranch (HERE)

Thousand Island (HERE)

Raspberry (HERE)

Spring Mix (HERE)

Caesar (HERE)

Blue Cheese (HERE)

House (TO GO)

$0.50

Ranch (TO GO)

$0.50

Thousand Island (TO GO)

$0.50

Raspberry (TO GO)

$0.50

Spring Mix (TO GO)

$0.50

Caesar (TO GO)

$0.50

Blue Cheese (TO GO)

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2221 Morello Ave, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

Directions

