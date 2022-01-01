Tacos in Sonoma

Taco Salad image

 

La Casa Restaurant & Bar

121 E Spain St, Sonoma

Avg 4.3 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.00
A crispy flour tortilla bowl, filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, cheese, sour cream, guacamole with tomato vinaigrette.
El Dorado Cantina image

 

El Dorado Cantina

405 First Street West, Sonoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Bowl$9.95
cabbage, iceberg lettuce, beans, spicy crema, cotija cheese, salsa roja, avocado, pepitas, tortilla strips (cooked in canola oil)
(add chicken $3, add braised beef $5)
Duck Carnitas Tacos (2 per order)$14.95
mole (CONTAINS NUTS), coleslaw, salsa roja, black beans, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro
Barbacoa Short Rib Tacos (2 per order)$14.95
serrano green salsa, green onions, cilantro
HopMonk Tavern image

 

HopMonk Tavern

691 Broadway St, Sonoma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Artichoke$12.00
Spicy Aioli (vegan, Gluten Free)
Kale Caesar$16.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, pumpkin seeds, parmesan, farm egg
Bacon Cheese Burger$19.50
Brioche bun, swiss, red onion, mayonnaise
(Bun contains egg and lactose)
