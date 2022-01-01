Tacos in Sonoma
Sonoma restaurants that serve tacos
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
121 E Spain St, Sonoma
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
A crispy flour tortilla bowl, filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, salsa fresca, cheese, sour cream, guacamole with tomato vinaigrette.
El Dorado Cantina
405 First Street West, Sonoma
|Taco Bowl
|$9.95
cabbage, iceberg lettuce, beans, spicy crema, cotija cheese, salsa roja, avocado, pepitas, tortilla strips (cooked in canola oil)
(add chicken $3, add braised beef $5)
|Duck Carnitas Tacos (2 per order)
|$14.95
mole (CONTAINS NUTS), coleslaw, salsa roja, black beans, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro
|Barbacoa Short Rib Tacos (2 per order)
|$14.95
serrano green salsa, green onions, cilantro