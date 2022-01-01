The Depot 241 First Street West

Restaurant info

THE DEPOT is a charming neighborhood restaurant in Sonoma featuring Tuscan-inspired cuisine in spacious dining rooms, and terraces of the Italian-inspired garden and reflection pool. In addition to products made in-house, Sonoma's wine country offers an abundance of artisanal and organic products to enjoy. And our wine list features exceptional wines from Italy, Napa, and Sonoma. Come join us for lunch or dinner... or just drop in for a small plate of antipasti and a glass of wine.