The Depot 241 First Street West

241 First Street West

Sonoma, CA 95476

DEPOT

Crispy Calamari

$18.00

Arrabiatta , Lemon Aioli

Arancini

$12.00

Salumi & Cheese

$25.00

Side Parm Chs

Motzza Special

$20.00

HH CALIMARI

$10.00

HH ARANCINI

$7.00

HH MOTZ

$12.00

Salumi & Cheese

$12.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Red Endive, Kale, Fennel, Apples, Golden Balsamic

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Sourdough-Garlic Croutons, Boquerones

Chef's Soup

$14.00

Asparagus

Bread Service

Pizza Margherita

$21.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil

Pizza Bianca

$21.00

Guanciale, Pecorino, Arugula

Pepperoni

$21.00

Pizza

$21.00

Rigatoni Carbonara

$26.00

Guanciale, Peas, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Penne Bolognese

$25.00

Brown-Butter, Sage, Pecorino

Special Of The Day

$28.00

Eggplant Lasagna

$22.00

Farm Lemon Chicken

$32.00

Ribeye

$45.00

Ravioli

$24.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Tomarelli

$26.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Limoncello Cake

$12.00

Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$8.00

Soda

$3.00

Bottled Water

$8.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Afogatto

$6.00

Expresso

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Capuccino

$5.00

Bisol Prosecco

POP CHMPG

Sorelle Prosecco

Naveran Cava

$13.00

Inceptum Sauv Blanc

La Boatina Pinot Grigio

Bloodroot Chard

Filomena Vermentino

Bedrock Mataro

Pride Mtn Chard

Peyrassol Rose

Walt Pinot

Scarpone Montepulciano

La Chertosa Sangiovese

Split Rock Cab

Patz & Hall Pinot

Robert Biale Zin

Martin Ray Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Martin Ray Chard

$13.00

Martin Ray Pinot

$14.00

Martin Ray Cab

$15.00

Corkage

$30.00

Martin Ray Chard

RH Coutier Champ

Gosset Champ

Sorelle Bronca Prosecco

Domaine Carneros Cuvee

Ceretto Moscato

Mayacamas Chard

Marchesi Vermentino

Tenuta Delle Terre Nere Bianco

Do Ferreiro Albarino

Benito Ferrara Greco Greco

Dane Cellars Chenin Blanc

Desire Lines Riesling

Domaine Pelle Sancerre

Sojourn Chard

Philippe Colin Chard

I Clivi Ribolla Gialla

Illumination Sauv Blanc

Red Car Rose

Tenuta Delle Terre Nera Rose

Bedrock Rose

Peyrassol Rose

$48.00

Castello di Verduno Nebbiolo

Ettore Germano Nebbiolo

Castello di Volpaia Sangiovese

Podere Brizio Sangiovese

Tenuta Delle Terr Nera Rosso

Topophilia Pinot

Aston Estate Pinot

Elio Altare Barbera

Bedrock Zin

Sojourn Pinot

Baldassari Syrah

Arietta Red Blend

Martin Ray Pinot

Martin Ray Cab

Inceptum Sauv Blanc

$46.00

La Boatina Pinot Grigio

$55.00

Bloodroot Chard

$56.00

Filomena Verementino

$59.00

Peyrassol Rose

$48.00

Walt Pinot

$59.00

Scarpone

$45.00

La Chertosa Sangiovese

$62.00

Splitrock Cab

$62.00

Original Pattern Hazy IPA (DRAFT)

$8.00

Peroni

$8.00

Negroni

$15.00

Spritz

$15.00

HH Lemonade

$5.00

HH BEER

$4.00

HH sangria

$9.00

HH BTG

$7.00

SANGRIA

$15.00

Pineapple Lemonade

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

THE DEPOT is a charming neighborhood restaurant in Sonoma featuring Tuscan-inspired cuisine in spacious dining rooms, and terraces of the Italian-inspired garden and reflection pool. In addition to products made in-house, Sonoma's wine country offers an abundance of artisanal and organic products to enjoy. And our wine list features exceptional wines from Italy, Napa, and Sonoma. Come join us for lunch or dinner... or just drop in for a small plate of antipasti and a glass of wine.

Location

241 First Street West, Sonoma, CA 95476

Directions

