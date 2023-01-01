Go
Banner picView gallery

Valley Bar + Bottle - 487 1st West

Open today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

487 1st West

Sonoma, CA 95476

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

487 1st West, Sonoma CA 95476

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Red Grape
orange starNo Reviews
529 first st. west SONOMA, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
El Dorado Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
405 First Street West Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Slice Shack by Mary's - Sonoma Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
14 W Spain St Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Mary's Pizza Shack - Sonoma Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
8 West Spain Street Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille - B&V
orange star4.3 • 1,053
400 1st St E Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
Homegrown Bagels - 201 West Napa Street Suite 21
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Napa Street Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sonoma

B&V Whiskey Bar & Grille - B&V
orange star4.3 • 1,053
400 1st St E Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext
La Casa Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.3 • 798
121 E Spain St Sonoma, CA 95476
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Sonoma

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Novato

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Yountville

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rohnert Park

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Petaluma

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Valley Bar + Bottle - 487 1st West

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston