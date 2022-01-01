Go
The Red Grape

529 first st. west

Popular Items

Greek$13.75
Romaine, lemon vinaigrette, kalamata olives, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, fresh mint, pita chips.
BBQ Chicken$22.50
Chicken breast, bacon, bbq sauce, red onion, mozzarella, gouda.
Pepperoni$21.50
Zoe’s Pepperoni, mozzarella, parmesan.
Sausage and Mushroom$21.75
Our house-made sweet fennel sausage, sautéed mushrooms, parmesan, mozzarella, oregano.
Sonoma$23.00
Zoe’s Pepperoni, fennel sausage, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, pepper jack, mozzarella, parmesan.
Asian Cauliflower$11.50
Fried cauliflower florets, green onions, sesame seeds, spicy Asian chile sauce, ranch dipping sauce.
Caesar$12.00
Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan, toasted garlic croutons.
Gorgonzola$14.00
Spring mix, apple, red grapes, spicy pecans, gorgonzola, cider vinaigrette.
Southwestern Chicken$17.00
Romaine, chicken breast, avocado, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, cilantro, jack and cheddar cheese, chipotle vinaigrette.
Cheese$19.75
Mozzarella, parmesan, gouda, fresh herbs.
Location

SONOMA CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
