North Block Restaurant

6757 Washington Street

Yountville, CA 94599

Golden Hour

To Share

Marinated Olives

$8.00

North Block Fries

$8.00

Margarita Flatbread

$18.00

Baba Ganoush

$18.00

Artisanal Cheeses

$36.00

California Cured Meats

$38.00

Oyster Hour Experience

$24.00

Oysters on the Half Shell

$4.00+Out of stock

$2 Oysters

$2.00Out of stock

Large Format House Cocktails

Sea-tini for two

$38.00

Dinner

To Share

Seafood Platter

$86.00

Grand Plateau

$154.00

Artisanal Cheeses

$32.00

California Cured Meats

$36.00

From the Coast

Oysters on the Half Shell

$4.00+Out of stock

Yellowfin Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Wood Oven Mussels

$19.00

Kampachi Crudo

$21.00

Charred Octopus and Potatoes

$18.00

Extra Bread For Mussels

$4.00

From the Valley

Farm Salad

$17.00

Spring Salad

$21.00

Avocado Gazpacho

$23.00

Belfiore Burrata

$19.00

Extra Bread For Burratta

$4.00

Stone Baked Flatbreads

Journeyman's Mortadella

$23.00

Margarita Flatbread

$22.00

Mushroom Flatbread

$22.00

Handmade Pastas

Bolognese Tradizionale

$26.00

NB Ravioli

$25.00

Cacio e Pepe

$23.00

Specialties

Monterey King Salmon

$42.00

SF Black Cod

$47.00

Marin Chicken

$33.00

NY Sirloin

$73.00

NB Burger

$25.00

Acquerello Risotto

$37.00

Sides to Share

Potato Pave

$11.00

Broccoli di Ciccio

$11.00

NB Fries

$11.00

Wild Mushrooms

$11.00

Carrots with Vadouvan

$11.00

Potato Chips

$2.50

Liquor (Cocktails)

Amaro

Aperol

$12.00

Averna

$13.00

Brucato Chapparal

$14.00

Brucato Orchards

$14.00

Campari

$13.00

Cardamaro

$12.00

Ciociaro Amaro

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Guglielmo Negroni

$13.00

Heirloom Pineapple Amaro

$14.00

Jelinek Fernet

$14.00

Luxardo Amaro

$13.00

Nonino Quintessentia Amaro

$18.00

Strega

$13.00

Varnelli delle Eborista

$12.00

Amaro Dell'erborista

$12.00

Amaro Del Capo

$13.00

Brandy/Armagnac

Capurro Pisco Ancholado

$15.00

Christian Brothers

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$18.00

Laird's Applejack

$12.00

German Robin

$25.00

Pellehaut Armagnac

$17.00

Calvados Pays de Auge

$15.00

Capurro Pisco Quebranta

$16.00

Cognac Dudognon

$18.00

Gin

209 Gin

$14.00

Barr Hill Tomcat

$16.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Bombay East

$13.00

Botanist

$15.00

Coit

$12.00

Gray Whale

$15.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Sipsmith

$15.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Well Gin

$12.00

Gin Primo

$17.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Bailey's

$12.00

Benedictine

$12.00

Bonal

$12.00

Briottet Cassis

$14.00

Byrrh

$12.00

Cantera Negra Cafe

$12.00

Canton Ginger

$14.00

Chartreuse - Green

$26.00

Chartreuse - Yellow

$26.00

Cherry Herring

$11.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Jumping Goat Coffee Liqueur

Kahlua

$12.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$12.00

Mr. Black

$14.00

Pimm's

$12.00

Sambuca Romana Black

$12.00

Sambuca Romana White

$12.00

Solerno Blood Orange

$12.00

St. Germain

$14.00

Stregga

$13.00

Tuaca

$12.00

Accompani Flora Green

$14.00

Accompani Marigold

$14.00

Jelinek Fernet

$13.00

Ramazotti

$13.00

Casis

$12.00

Il Finnocchieto

$13.00

Wilderton Lustre

$14.00

Cocchi Torino

$15.00

Lilet Blanc

$12.00

Carpano Antica

$14.00

Amarretto

$12.00

Rum

Diplomatico Mantuano

$14.00

Diplomatico Planas

$13.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$17.00

Myer's White

$12.00

Myers Dark

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Stolen Overproof

$15.00

Zaya

$17.00

San Zanj

$13.00

Scotch/Irish/Japanese

Balvenie Double Wood

$25.00

Balvenie Sherry Oak 15 Yr.

$45.00

Glenmorangie 10 Yr.

$19.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$56.00

Lagavulin 16 Yr.

$38.00

Laphroiag 10 Yr.

$26.00

Macallan 12 Yr.

$30.00

Macallan 18 Yr.

$50.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Oban

$30.00

Suntory Toki

$17.00

Old Pulteny 12yr

$18.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Casamigos Blanco

$21.00

Casamigos Reposado

$23.00

Clase Azul 'Dia de los Muertos'

$175.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$125.00

Clase Azul Flight

$245.00

Clase Azul Gold

$95.00

Clase Azul Mezcal Durango

$65.00

Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero

$65.00

Clase Azul Plata

$40.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$45.00

Clase Azul Ultra

$250.00

Dahlia Reposado Cristalino

$15.00

Dos Hombres

$14.00

El Silencio

$12.00

G4 Anejo

$26.00

G4 Extra Anejo

$77.00

G4 Reposado

$18.00

La Luna Mezcal

$12.00

Lunazul

$13.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$18.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$19.00

Siete Misterios Pechuga

$85.00

Pueblo Viejo

$12.00

Well Mezcal

$14.00

El Tesoro Repo

$21.00

Siete Mysterious Doba Yey

$14.00

El Mero Mero

$14.00

Bozal Iberico

$33.00

Tequila Ocho

$18.00

Vermouth

Carpano Antica

$12.00

Carpano Dry

$12.00

Cocchi Torino

$10.00

Dolin Dry

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$12.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$16.00

Chopin

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$15.00

Svedka

$14.00

Tito's

$15.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Rye

Basil Hayden

$17.00

Basil Hayden Dk Rye

$15.00

Blanton's

$21.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Crown Royal

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Michter's Bourbon

$16.00

Michter's Rye

$16.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$14.00

Noah's Mill

$21.00

Pappy Van Winkle 10 Yr.

$40.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Stagg Jr.

$25.00

Weller 12 Yr.

$25.00

Weller Special Reserve

$16.00

Willet 4 Yr. Rye

$21.00

Willet Pot Still

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$14.00

Old Forester Rye

$14.00

George T Stagg

$35.00

Jack Larkin

$30.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Old Forester 1897

$19.00

Uncle Nearest

$20.00

Barrel Seagrass

$30.00

Noah's Mill

$16.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

House Cocktails

House Cocktails

Blood Orange Margarita

$16.00

Old Port

$17.00

Orchard Punch

$18.00

Pisco Rickey

$16.00

Sea Spray Soda

$16.00Out of stock

Sitka and Shroom

$18.00

Sun Bunny

$18.00

Tea and Oranges

$17.00

The Windbreaker

$16.00

Valles Verdes

$18.00

Valley to the Sea-tini

$18.00

Shandy Baby

$15.00

Large Format House Cocktails

Sea-tini for two

$38.00

Large Format Valles Verde

$69.00+

Large Format Old Port

$65.00+

BTG

Baile 'Party Line' Zinfandel North Coast 2020

$16.00

Bruliam Soberanes Vineyard Pinot Noir 2019

$18.00

Domaine Carneros Brut 2018

$20.00

Gentleman Farmers Chard

$20.00

Hoopes Chardonnay Napa Valley 2020

$18.00

Larkin Rose Napa Valley 2021

$15.00Out of stock

Larkin Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Post & Beam 'Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2018

$20.00Out of stock

Post Parade Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2018

$25.00

Rodederer Estate Brut Rose Napa Valley

$21.00Out of stock

Schramsberg Blanc de Noir 2018

$24.00

Vivier Rose Sonoma Coast 2020

$11.00

Paula Kornell Brut

$12.00

Borreo Sangiovese

$15.00

Mimosas

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Soda and Such

Sparkling Botanical Dandelion

$6.00

Sparkling Botanical Grapefruit

$6.00

Boylan Root Beer

$6.00

Boylan Black Cherry

$6.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Ice Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Chinotto

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

San Pellegrino

$8.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Soda Water

Zero Proof Cocktails

Nah-Groni

$15.00

Pollinator Posse

$15.00Out of stock

Valles Secos

$15.00

Shandy Baby

$15.00

Coffee & Tea Service

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso Single

$4.00

Espresso Double

$6.00

Coffee Regular & Decaf

$4.00

Mocha

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Tea

$6.00

Flat White

$5.00

Beer

Bottles/Cans/Cider

Ace - "The Joker" - Dry Apple Craft Cider - 12 oz.

$7.00

Sonoma Springs Kolsh 16 oz.

$10.00Out of stock

Dust Bowl - Taco Truck Lager - 12 oz.

$7.00Out of stock

Mad Fritz Brewing - Saison de Froment - 750 ml

$38.00Out of stock

Moonlight Death and Taxes 16 oz.

$10.00

Sonoma Springs - West Coast 16 oz.

$10.00Out of stock

Erdinger

$6.00

Swami's Pizza Port Brewing

$10.00

El Valiente Pilsner

$10.00Out of stock

Wine List

Chardonnay

Ancien 'Musque' 2018

$96.00

Bachelet Monnot Bourgogne Cote d'or 2020

$90.00

El Molino Rutherford 2019

$130.00

Flanagan 'Platt Vineyard'

$155.00

Gentleman Farmer Napa Valley 2020

$80.00

Hoopes Vineyard Napa Valley 2020

$72.00

Klotz 'Hyde Vineyard' Carneros 2020

$100.00

Larkin Endless Summer 2019

$80.00

Maritana 'La Riviere' 2018

$110.00

Rivers-Marie Sonoma Coast 2019

$60.00

Three Sticks 'Durell Vineyard'

$120.00

Walt Sonoma Coast 2018

$60.00

Rogana Langhe Bianco

$58.00

Pinot Noir

Bachelet-Monnot 'La Fussiere' 2020

$100.00

Bachelet-Monnot Santenay 2020

$100.00

Cobb 'Doc's Ranch' 2017

$145.00

Cobb 'Emmaline Ann' 2016

$90.00

Dehlinger 'Altamont' RRV 2017

$125.00

El Molino Rutherford 2019

$145.00

Hanzell 'Sebella' Sonoma Coast 2020

$95.00

Littorai 'Les Larmes' 2021

$130.00

Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast 2018

$100.00

Peter Michael 'Ma Danseuse' 2019

$275.00

Stien "Revolution"

$75.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Cliff Lede Napa Valley 2021

$60.00

Lail Vineyards 'Blueprint' Napa Valley 2020

$105.00Out of stock

Lewis Cellars Napa Valley 2021

$80.00Out of stock

Morlet 'Les Petits Morlet' Sonoma 2019

$76.00

Rudd Estate 'Crossroads' Mt. Veeder 2020

$85.00

Spottswoode Napa/Sonoma 2021

$95.00

Young Inglewood 'Venn' Knight's Valley 2017

$80.00

Sylvain Bailly "Boucharme"

$55.00

Peter Michael "L' Apres-Du-Midi"

$150.00

Larkin Sauvignon Blanc

$80.00

Other White

Donhoff Riesling 2020

$140.00

Gros Ventre Chenin Blanc 2019

$80.00

Jeff Cohn Viognier 'Stagecoach Vineyard' 2018

$120.00

Palmaz 'Louise' Riesling 2018

$105.00

Ryme 'Fiano' RRV 2021

$65.00

Smith-Madrone Riesling Spring Mt. 2017

$60.00

Stein 'Blauschiefer' Riesling 2020

$55.00

Robert Sinskey Rose

$76.00

Yountvillian White & Rose

Larkin Rose 2021

$60.00

Robert Sinskey Rose 2021

$76.00

Corazon Gewurtztraminer 2019

$78.00

Larkin Endless Summer Chardonnay 2019

$80.00

Gentleman Farmer Chardonnay 2020

$80.00

Klotz Chardonnay 2020

$100.00

Sparkling & Champagne

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose MV

$225.00

Chartogne-Taillet 'Cuvee St. Anne' Brut MV

$130.00

Domaine Carneros Brut 2018

$80.00

Failla '2g' Sonoma Coast 2016

$165.00

Gaston Chiquet Brut MV

$140.00

JM Seleque 'Les Charmiers' Rose

$175.00

Joseph Loriot-Pagel 'Special Club' 2014

$230.00

Paul Laurent 'Cuvee du Fondateur' Brut Rose

$100.00

Pierre Paillard 'Les Terres Roses'

$150.00

Roederer Estate Brut Rose NV

$94.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Noir Brut 2018

$96.00

Veuve Clicquot

$78.00

Rose

Amuse Bouche 'Pret a Boire' 2020

$110.00

Larkin Rose of Pinot Noir 2021

$60.00

Paravel 'Poor Ranch' Mendocino 2021

$68.00

Vivier Rose of Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2020

$72.00

Half Bottles

Pierre Paillard 375

$65.00

Veuve Clicquot 375

$78.00

Keever Cabernet 375

$150.00

Larkin Cab Franc 375

$75.00

Ridge Lytton Springs 375

$80.00

Faust Cabernet 375

$65.00

Zinfandel

Biale 'Party Line' 2021

$60.00

Clif Family 'Gary's Improv' Howell Mountain 2019

$95.00

Joseph Swan 'Bastoni Vineyards' Sonoma County 2014

$75.00

Monte Rio 'Grist Vineyard' Dry Creek 2019

$70.00

Syrah & Blends

Skinner 'El Dorado' 2019

$64.00

Vermillion Sonoma County 2018

$75.00

Darling 'McEvoy Ranch Vineyard' Petaluma Gap 2019

$85.00

Gargantua California 2017

$105.00

Darioush 'Shiraz' 2017

$195.00

Pride 'Mountain Vineyards' Syrah Sonoma County 2018

$145.00

Bertand Fluerie Folie

$80.00

Borreo Sangiovese

$75.00

Cameron Nebbiolo

$95.00

Chateau Yvonne Cab Franc

$90.00

Gamling & McDuck Cab Franc

$96.00

Giornata Nebbiolo

$64.00

Grassi Sangiovese

$95.00

Hendry Cab Franc

$85.00

Merlot

Pride 'Mountain Vineyards' Merlot Napa/Sonoma 2019

$160.00

Rutherford Hill Napa Valley 2019

$85.00

Yound Inglewood 'Right Bank Blend' St. Helena 2016

$180.00

Cabernet Sauvignon & Blends

Burgess 'Contadina' Napa Valley 2016

$112.00

Chimney Rock 'Elevage' Stag's Leap 2019

$280.00

Continuum 'Sage Mountain' Napa Valley 2019

$625.00

Corley Proprietary Red Napa Valley 2014

$210.00

Coup de Foudre 'Les Bouquinistes' Napa Valley 2020

$130.00

Cultivar North Coast 2019

$68.00

Dearden 'Little Giant' Napa Valley 2018

$125.00

Far Niente 'Post & Beam' 2020

$80.00

Faust Napa Valley 2018

$115.00

Galerie "Pleinair" Napa Valley 2017

$95.00

Hoopes Vineyard Oakville Napa Valley 2015

$225.00

Jacob Franklin '#6 Mon Chou' Napa Valley 2014

$90.00

Jax Napa Valley 2018

$105.00

Keplinger 'Oakville Ranch Vineyard' 2018

$350.00

Larkin Cabernet Franc

$150.00

Larkmead Napa Valley 2019

$175.00

Laz Cabernet

$250.00

Mount Veeder Winery Napa Valley 2019

$78.00Out of stock

My Favorite Neighbor San Luis Obispo 2019

$100.00

Opus One Oakville

$950.00

Otra Vez Calistoga 2016

$90.00

Post Parade Napa Valley 2018

$88.00

Sinegal Napa Valley 2019

$140.00

Spottswoode 'Lyndenhurst' Napa Valley 2019

$190.00

The Mascot Napa Valley 2017

$270.00

Young Inglewood 'Right Bank Blend' St. Helena 2016

$80.00

Shafer "Hillside Select" Stags Leap 2018

$675.00

Dessert Wine

Arbe Garbe 'Malvasie' Russian River 2018

$60.00

Topaz North Coast 2002

$120.00

Topaz North Coast 2005

$85.00

Robert Sinskey Late Harvest Pinot Gris Los Carneros 2018

$68.00

Morlet 'Billet Doux' Late Harvest Alexander Valley 2013

$115.00

Corkage

Corkage

$25.00

Late Night Menu

Marinated Olives

$8.00

North Block Fries

$8.00

House Made Sourdough Bread

$8.00

Carrot Hummus

$21.00

Margarita Flatbread

$22.00

The Burger

$25.00

Artisanal Cheese

$24.00

Maccallan Caramel Budino

$16.00

Dessert

Seasonal Desserts

Strawberry Crunch

$12.00

Lemon Tart

$11.00

Macallen

$13.00

Chocolate & Cherry Mousse

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh and easy, The Restaurant at North Block’s menu evolves with the seasons offering sourdough pizzas, savory shared plates, and wood-fired mains. Enjoy our eclectic dining room, pull up to the bar for a signature cocktail, or opt for an alfresco meal on our sun-kissed wine country patio.

6757 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599

