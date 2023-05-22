- Home
North Block Restaurant
No reviews yet
6757 Washington Street
Yountville, CA 94599
Golden Hour
To Share
Large Format House Cocktails
Dinner
To Share
From the Coast
From the Valley
Stone Baked Flatbreads
Specialties
Sides to Share
Liquor (Cocktails)
Amaro
Aperol
$12.00
Averna
$13.00
Brucato Chapparal
$14.00
Brucato Orchards
$14.00
Campari
$13.00
Cardamaro
$12.00
Ciociaro Amaro
$12.00
Cynar
$12.00
Fernet Branca
$12.00
Guglielmo Negroni
$13.00
Heirloom Pineapple Amaro
$14.00
Jelinek Fernet
$14.00
Luxardo Amaro
$13.00
Nonino Quintessentia Amaro
$18.00
Strega
$13.00
Varnelli delle Eborista
$12.00
Amaro Dell'erborista
$12.00
Amaro Del Capo
$13.00
Brandy/Armagnac
Gin
Liqueurs / Cordials
Bailey's
$12.00
Benedictine
$12.00
Bonal
$12.00
Briottet Cassis
$14.00
Byrrh
$12.00
Cantera Negra Cafe
$12.00
Canton Ginger
$14.00
Chartreuse - Green
$26.00
Chartreuse - Yellow
$26.00
Cherry Herring
$11.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Disaronno
$12.00
Frangelico
$12.00
Godiva Chocolate
$14.00
Grand Marnier
$13.00
Jumping Goat Coffee Liqueur
Kahlua
$12.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$12.00
Mr. Black
$14.00
Pimm's
$12.00
Sambuca Romana Black
$12.00
Sambuca Romana White
$12.00
Solerno Blood Orange
$12.00
St. Germain
$14.00
Stregga
$13.00
Tuaca
$12.00
Accompani Flora Green
$14.00
Accompani Marigold
$14.00
Jelinek Fernet
$13.00
Ramazotti
$13.00
Casis
$12.00
Il Finnocchieto
$13.00
Wilderton Lustre
$14.00
Cocchi Torino
$15.00
Lilet Blanc
$12.00
Carpano Antica
$14.00
Amarretto
$12.00
Rum
Scotch/Irish/Japanese
Balvenie Double Wood
$25.00
Balvenie Sherry Oak 15 Yr.
$45.00
Glenmorangie 10 Yr.
$19.00
Jameson
$12.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$14.00
Johnnie Walker Blue
$56.00
Lagavulin 16 Yr.
$38.00
Laphroiag 10 Yr.
$26.00
Macallan 12 Yr.
$30.00
Macallan 18 Yr.
$50.00
Monkey Shoulder
$14.00
Oban
$30.00
Suntory Toki
$17.00
Old Pulteny 12yr
$18.00
Tequila/Mezcal
Casamigos Blanco
$21.00
Casamigos Reposado
$23.00
Clase Azul 'Dia de los Muertos'
$175.00
Clase Azul Anejo
$125.00
Clase Azul Flight
$245.00
Clase Azul Gold
$95.00
Clase Azul Mezcal Durango
$65.00
Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero
$65.00
Clase Azul Plata
$40.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$45.00
Clase Azul Ultra
$250.00
Dahlia Reposado Cristalino
$15.00
Dos Hombres
$14.00
El Silencio
$12.00
G4 Anejo
$26.00
G4 Extra Anejo
$77.00
G4 Reposado
$18.00
La Luna Mezcal
$12.00
Lunazul
$13.00
Siete Leguas Blanco
$18.00
Siete Leguas Reposado
$19.00
Siete Misterios Pechuga
$85.00
Pueblo Viejo
$12.00
Well Mezcal
$14.00
El Tesoro Repo
$21.00
Siete Mysterious Doba Yey
$14.00
El Mero Mero
$14.00
Bozal Iberico
$33.00
Tequila Ocho
$18.00
Whiskey/Bourbon/Rye
Basil Hayden
$17.00
Basil Hayden Dk Rye
$15.00
Blanton's
$21.00
Buffalo Trace
$12.00
Crown Royal
$15.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$13.00
Knob Creek Rye
$16.00
Maker's Mark
$14.00
Michter's Bourbon
$16.00
Michter's Rye
$16.00
Michter's Sour Mash
$14.00
Noah's Mill
$21.00
Pappy Van Winkle 10 Yr.
$40.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$13.00
Sazerac Rye
$13.00
Stagg Jr.
$25.00
Weller 12 Yr.
$25.00
Weller Special Reserve
$16.00
Willet 4 Yr. Rye
$21.00
Willet Pot Still
$18.00
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
Old Forester Bourbon
$14.00
Old Forester Rye
$14.00
George T Stagg
$35.00
Jack Larkin
$30.00
Elijah Craig
$15.00
Old Forester 1897
$19.00
Uncle Nearest
$20.00
Barrel Seagrass
$30.00
Noah's Mill
$16.00
Sazerac Rye
$14.00
House Cocktails
House Cocktails
Large Format House Cocktails
BTG
Baile 'Party Line' Zinfandel North Coast 2020
$16.00
Bruliam Soberanes Vineyard Pinot Noir 2019
$18.00
Domaine Carneros Brut 2018
$20.00
Gentleman Farmers Chard
$20.00
Hoopes Chardonnay Napa Valley 2020
$18.00
Larkin Rose Napa Valley 2021
$15.00Out of stock
Larkin Sauvignon Blanc
$20.00
Post & Beam 'Far Niente Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2018
$20.00Out of stock
Post Parade Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 2018
$25.00
Rodederer Estate Brut Rose Napa Valley
$21.00Out of stock
Schramsberg Blanc de Noir 2018
$24.00
Vivier Rose Sonoma Coast 2020
$11.00
Paula Kornell Brut
$12.00
Borreo Sangiovese
$15.00
Mimosas
$12.00
N/A Beverages
Soda and Such
Sparkling Botanical Dandelion
$6.00
Sparkling Botanical Grapefruit
$6.00
Boylan Root Beer
$6.00
Boylan Black Cherry
$6.00
Diet Coke
$5.00
Ice Tea
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$6.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Chinotto
Coke
$5.00
Sprite
$5.00
Tonic
$4.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Ginger Ale
San Pellegrino
San Pellegrino
$8.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Grapefruit Juice
$5.00
Cranberry Juice
$6.00
Soda Water
Zero Proof Cocktails
Coffee & Tea Service
Beer
Bottles/Cans/Cider
Ace - "The Joker" - Dry Apple Craft Cider - 12 oz.
$7.00
Sonoma Springs Kolsh 16 oz.
$10.00
$10.00Out of stock
Dust Bowl - Taco Truck Lager - 12 oz.
$7.00
$7.00Out of stock
Mad Fritz Brewing - Saison de Froment - 750 ml
$38.00
$38.00Out of stock
Moonlight Death and Taxes 16 oz.
$10.00
Sonoma Springs - West Coast 16 oz.
$10.00
$10.00Out of stock
Erdinger
$6.00
Swami's Pizza Port Brewing
$10.00
El Valiente Pilsner
$10.00
$10.00Out of stock
Wine List
Chardonnay
Ancien 'Musque' 2018
$96.00
Bachelet Monnot Bourgogne Cote d'or 2020
$90.00
El Molino Rutherford 2019
$130.00
Flanagan 'Platt Vineyard'
$155.00
Gentleman Farmer Napa Valley 2020
$80.00
Hoopes Vineyard Napa Valley 2020
$72.00
Klotz 'Hyde Vineyard' Carneros 2020
$100.00
Larkin Endless Summer 2019
$80.00
Maritana 'La Riviere' 2018
$110.00
Rivers-Marie Sonoma Coast 2019
$60.00
Three Sticks 'Durell Vineyard'
$120.00
Walt Sonoma Coast 2018
$60.00
Rogana Langhe Bianco
$58.00
Pinot Noir
Bachelet-Monnot 'La Fussiere' 2020
$100.00
Bachelet-Monnot Santenay 2020
$100.00
Cobb 'Doc's Ranch' 2017
$145.00
Cobb 'Emmaline Ann' 2016
$90.00
Dehlinger 'Altamont' RRV 2017
$125.00
El Molino Rutherford 2019
$145.00
Hanzell 'Sebella' Sonoma Coast 2020
$95.00
Littorai 'Les Larmes' 2021
$130.00
Patz & Hall Sonoma Coast 2018
$100.00
Peter Michael 'Ma Danseuse' 2019
$275.00
Stien "Revolution"
$75.00
Sauvignon Blanc
Cliff Lede Napa Valley 2021
$60.00
Lail Vineyards 'Blueprint' Napa Valley 2020
$105.00Out of stock
Lewis Cellars Napa Valley 2021
$80.00Out of stock
Morlet 'Les Petits Morlet' Sonoma 2019
$76.00
Rudd Estate 'Crossroads' Mt. Veeder 2020
$85.00
Spottswoode Napa/Sonoma 2021
$95.00
Young Inglewood 'Venn' Knight's Valley 2017
$80.00
Sylvain Bailly "Boucharme"
$55.00
Peter Michael "L' Apres-Du-Midi"
$150.00
Larkin Sauvignon Blanc
$80.00
Other White
Yountvillian White & Rose
Sparkling & Champagne
Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose MV
$225.00
Chartogne-Taillet 'Cuvee St. Anne' Brut MV
$130.00
Domaine Carneros Brut 2018
$80.00
Failla '2g' Sonoma Coast 2016
$165.00
Gaston Chiquet Brut MV
$140.00
JM Seleque 'Les Charmiers' Rose
$175.00
Joseph Loriot-Pagel 'Special Club' 2014
$230.00
Paul Laurent 'Cuvee du Fondateur' Brut Rose
$100.00
Pierre Paillard 'Les Terres Roses'
$150.00
Roederer Estate Brut Rose NV
$94.00
Schramsberg Blanc de Noir Brut 2018
$96.00
Veuve Clicquot
$78.00
Rose
Half Bottles
Zinfandel
Syrah & Blends
Skinner 'El Dorado' 2019
$64.00
Vermillion Sonoma County 2018
$75.00
Darling 'McEvoy Ranch Vineyard' Petaluma Gap 2019
$85.00
Gargantua California 2017
$105.00
Darioush 'Shiraz' 2017
$195.00
Pride 'Mountain Vineyards' Syrah Sonoma County 2018
$145.00
Bertand Fluerie Folie
$80.00
Borreo Sangiovese
$75.00
Cameron Nebbiolo
$95.00
Chateau Yvonne Cab Franc
$90.00
Gamling & McDuck Cab Franc
$96.00
Giornata Nebbiolo
$64.00
Grassi Sangiovese
$95.00
Hendry Cab Franc
$85.00
Merlot
Cabernet Sauvignon & Blends
Burgess 'Contadina' Napa Valley 2016
$112.00
Chimney Rock 'Elevage' Stag's Leap 2019
$280.00
Continuum 'Sage Mountain' Napa Valley 2019
$625.00
Corley Proprietary Red Napa Valley 2014
$210.00
Coup de Foudre 'Les Bouquinistes' Napa Valley 2020
$130.00
Cultivar North Coast 2019
$68.00
Dearden 'Little Giant' Napa Valley 2018
$125.00
Far Niente 'Post & Beam' 2020
$80.00
Faust Napa Valley 2018
$115.00
Galerie "Pleinair" Napa Valley 2017
$95.00
Hoopes Vineyard Oakville Napa Valley 2015
$225.00
Jacob Franklin '#6 Mon Chou' Napa Valley 2014
$90.00
Jax Napa Valley 2018
$105.00
Keplinger 'Oakville Ranch Vineyard' 2018
$350.00
Larkin Cabernet Franc
$150.00
Larkmead Napa Valley 2019
$175.00
Laz Cabernet
$250.00
Mount Veeder Winery Napa Valley 2019
$78.00Out of stock
My Favorite Neighbor San Luis Obispo 2019
$100.00
Opus One Oakville
$950.00
Otra Vez Calistoga 2016
$90.00
Post Parade Napa Valley 2018
$88.00
Sinegal Napa Valley 2019
$140.00
Spottswoode 'Lyndenhurst' Napa Valley 2019
$190.00
The Mascot Napa Valley 2017
$270.00
Young Inglewood 'Right Bank Blend' St. Helena 2016
$80.00
Shafer "Hillside Select" Stags Leap 2018
$675.00
Dessert Wine
Corkage
Dessert
Restaurant info
Fresh and easy, The Restaurant at North Block’s menu evolves with the seasons offering sourdough pizzas, savory shared plates, and wood-fired mains. Enjoy our eclectic dining room, pull up to the bar for a signature cocktail, or opt for an alfresco meal on our sun-kissed wine country patio.
Location
6757 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599
Gallery
