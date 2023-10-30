Ottimo
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
In Italian, Ottimo means optimal, first rate, excellent. Michael Chiarello shares a lifetime of learning in the kitchen, with pizzas, fresh mozzarella, coffee, wine, beer, and handcrafted products.
Location
6525 Washington Street, Yountville, CA 94599
