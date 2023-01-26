Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mother's Tacos

3150 Jefferson Street, Suite A

Napa, CA 94558

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Suadero Mulita
Waffle Fries

Salsas, Condiments & Utensils

Salsa - Choice #1

Complimentary Salsa to accompany your meal (We'll portion based on size of order)

Salsa - Choice #2

Complimentary Salsa to accompany your meal (We'll portion based on size of order)

Extra Salsas

$0.75

Need Extra Salsa? We've got you covered!

Jalapeños en Escabeche

$1.50

Pickled Jalapeño, Cauliflower, Carrot, and Onion

Cebollas Encurtidas

$1.00

Pickled Red Onion with a touch of spice

Napkins

Forks

Mothers Tacos

*All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil Tacos topped with chopped onion and cilantro
Pescado

Pescado

$5.95Out of stock

Beer battered fried fish, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, and chipotle mayo *All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil

Jamaica (Vegetarian)

Jamaica (Vegetarian)

$4.50

Savory blend of Hibiscus Flowers & carrot, pickled onion, cilantro, and queso fresco *All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil

Mushroom Quesabirria (Vegetarian)

Mushroom Quesabirria (Vegetarian)

$4.95

Garlic-sauteed shiitake & cremini mushrooms, melted cheese, chopped onion, cilantro, and rich vegetable consomé *All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil

Purple Potato (Vegan)

Purple Potato (Vegan)

$4.50

Warm seasoned purple potato & purple sweet potato, caramelized onion, cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro *All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil

Plazero - Avocado Taco (Vegetarian)

$3.95Out of stock

Avocado, queso fresco, chopped onion and cilantro *All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$7.50

Mexico City Tacos

*All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil Tacos topped with chopped onion and cilantro
Pastor

Pastor

$4.75

Shaved pork trompo with fresh pineapple, chopped onion and cilantro. *All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil

Suadero

Suadero

$4.75

Slow cooked suadero (beef), chopped onion and cilantro *All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil.

Chilorio

Chilorio

$4.75

Sinaloan style braised pork, chopped onion and cilantro *All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$4.75

Marinated grilled steak, chopped onion and cilantro *All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$4.50

Chargrilled marinated chicken, chopped onion and cilantro *All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$7.50

Mothers Fries

Bed of crispy waffle fries, cheese, pickled onion and cilantro
Al Pastor O.G.

Al Pastor O.G.

$12.95

Shaved pork trompo served on a bed of crispy waffle fries with cheese, pickled onion and cilantro

Chilorio Dirty

Chilorio Dirty

$12.95

Sinaloan-style braised pork served on a bed of crispy waffle fries with cheese, pickled onion and cilantro

Suadero Dirty

Suadero Dirty

$12.95

Slow-cooked marbled suadero (beef rib meat) served on a bed of crispy waffle fries with cheese, pickled onion and cilantro

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$12.95

Garlic-sauteed shiitake & cremini mushroomsand caramelized onion served on a bed of crispy waffle fries with cheese, pickled onion and cilantro

Mulitas con Queso

Mulitas - Crispy corn tortilla quesadilla, filled with choice of meat topped with chopped onion and cilantro *All tortillas housemade with heirloom corn harina & avocado oil
Al Pastor Mulita

Al Pastor Mulita

$6.50

Shaved pork trompo, chopped onion, cilantro, and lots of cheese sandwiched between two housemade corn tortillas

Suadero Mulita

Suadero Mulita

$6.50

Slow-cooked marbled suadero (beef rib meat), chopped onion, cilantro, and lots of cheese sandwiched between two housemade corn tortillas

Chilorio Mulita

Chilorio Mulita

$6.50

Sinaloan-style braised pork, chopped onion, cilantro, and lots of cheese sandwiched between two housemade corn tortillas

Vegetarian Mulita

Vegetarian Mulita

$6.50

Garlic-sauteed shiitake mushrooms, cremini mushrooms, caramelized onion, chopped fresh onion, cilantro, and lots of cheese, sandwiched between two housemade corn tortillas

Sides

Beans

Beans

$3.16

Our homestyle seasoned pinto beans

Red rice

Red rice

$3.16

Homestyle traditional Mexican red rice

Tortillas & Salsa

Tortillas & Salsa

$3.96

Four (4) of our housemade tortillas made from heirloom corn harina & avocado oil - served with your choice of salsa.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.20

Crispy waffle fries

Aguas Frescas

Fresh housemade hibiscus water
Horchata

Horchata

$4.50+

Housemade Horchata with coconut creme

Jamaica (Hibiscus)

Jamaica (Hibiscus)

$3.95+

Fresh housemade hibiscus water

Tamarindo

Tamarindo

$4.25+

Fresh housemade tamarind water

Bottled Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.25
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$4.25

Topo Chico Still

$3.95Out of stock
Topo Chico Sparkling

Topo Chico Sparkling

$4.25
Sidral

Sidral

$4.25
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$4.25
Jarritos Naranja

Jarritos Naranja

$4.25
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$4.25
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.25
Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$5.25
Victoria

Victoria

$4.50
Pacifico

Pacifico

$4.50

Merchandise

Red Baseball Hat

Red Baseball Hat

$30.00
Black Baseball Hat

Black Baseball Hat

$30.00
Apron

Apron

$35.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$25.00
Black Tee Shirt "Ay Mama, Que Rico"

Black Tee Shirt "Ay Mama, Que Rico"

$28.00
White Tee Shirt "Taquero Mucho"

White Tee Shirt "Taquero Mucho"

$28.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3150 Jefferson Street, Suite A, Napa, CA 94558

Directions

