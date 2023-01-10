  • Home
Yak and Yeti Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

3150 b Jefferson street

Napa, CA 94559

Order Again

Appetizers, Soup and Salad

Chef Special chat

$9.00

Diced tomato,Chickpeas, onion, potato, crispy rice, sev, nuts, cilantro, yogurt, mint, tamarind sauce and chat masala.

Vegetable Pakora

$8.00

Golden fried mixed vegetables fritters served with mint sauce.

Vegetable Samosa

$4.25+

Crisp patties stuffed with potatoes & green peas, served with mint and tamarind sauce.( Vegan)

Samosa Chat

$12.50

Samosa served on the bed of spiced chickpeas & topped with chutneys... Yummy!!!!

Daal Soup

$5.00+

Lentil soup with fresh spinach, Garlic and herbs

Yak and Yeti Chicken Salad

$17.00

Papadam

$3.75

Momo (dumplings)

Veggie Momo

$12.00+

Chicken Momo

$15.00+

Lamb Momo

$12.00+

Assorted Momo

$21.00

Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.25

Lamb Tikka Masala

$19.75

Veggie Tikka Masala

$17.00

Tofu Tikka Masala

$17.00

Mushroom Tikka Masala

$17.00

Salmon Tikka Masala

$20.00

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$20.00

Chicken Coco Masala

$18.25

Lamb Coco Masala

$19.75

Veggie Coco Masala

$17.00

Tofu coco Masala

$17.00

Mushroom Coco Masala

$17.00

Salmon coco Masala

$20.00

Shrimp coco Masala

$20.00

Vegetable Curries

Chana Masala

$15.75

Saag Paner

$17.75

Matter Panner

$17.00

Tofu Chilli

$16.25

Alu Cauli Kerau

$16.75

Baigan Bartha

$17.75

Alu Bahnt

$16.75

Dal Tadka

$15.25

Alu Tama Bode

$16.25

Lamb Curries

Luksya ra Phing ( lamb with glass noodle)

$19.00

Lamb vindaloo

$19.00

Luksya Alu saag

$19.00

Lamb Pharsi

$19.00

Chicken Curries

Chicken chilli

$17.50

Mango Chicken

$18.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.00

Chicken Pharsi

$18.00

chicken with Eggplant

$18.00

Kukhura Dahi

$18.00

Chicken 65

$19.00

Chicken Korma

$18.50

Chicken Saag

$18.00

Chicken curry

$18.00

Seafood Curries

Macha Ra Bhanta ( salmon with Eggplant)

$20.00

Salmon and eggplant cooked in garlic, ginger and curry sauce

Goa Shrimp curry

Goa Shrimp curry

$20.00

Shrimp simmered in creamy coconut sauce....

Goa Fish curry

$20.00

Salmon simmered in fresh curry leaf , mustard seeds and creamy coconut sauce .

Sizzling Platers (Tandoori)

Salmon Tandoori

$30.00

Shrimp Tandoori

$21.00

Chicken Tandoori

$24.00

Chicken Tikka Tandoori

$21.00

Mixed Grilled Tandoori

$29.00

Vegetable Tandoori

$21.00

Rack of lamb

$32.00

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

Chicken Biryani

$17.50

Lamb Biryani

$18.50

Sides Items

Assorted Naan

$12.00

Basmati rice

$4.50

Brawn rice

$4.50

Butter Naan

$3.75

Cup Sag (8oz)

$7.00

Cup tikka masala sauce (8oz)

$7.00

Garlic Basil

$4.50

Garlic Broccoli

$4.50

Garlic Cilantro

$4.50

Garlic Naan

$4.50

Mango chutney

$4.00

Mixed Pickle

$4.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

Panner kulcha

$4.50

Plain Naan

$3.75

Raita

$4.50

Rooti

$3.00

Side chicken

$5.00

Deserts

Gulab jamun

$5.00

Rice Puding

$5.00

Mango Khulfi

$4.50

Bottle Beer

Taj Mahal

$6.00+

Kingfisher

$6.00

Flying Horse

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
At Yak and yeti, we’d like our customers to experience the Himalayas when they taste our food. Yak and Yeti opened its doors in 2017 to offer the best of the Himalayan state to Napa Valley. Please browse our menu to explore the different dishes that we carry.

3150 b Jefferson street, Napa, CA 94559

