Napa Palisades Saloon

review star

No reviews yet

1000 Main St #100

Napa, CA 94559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Spicy Fried Chicken
Small Caesar

Appetizers

Fries

Fries

$4.95
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.95

Classic French Fries with Garlic

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$13.95

Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings with Blue Cheese Dip

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.95

Fried Curds with Chili-Lime Salt and Roasted Poblano-Buttermilk Dipping Sauce

Reuben Croquettes

Reuben Croquettes

$12.95

Crispy Balls with Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, & 1,000 Island Dressing

Chorizo Fries

Chorizo Fries

$12.95

French Fries with Chorizo, Cotija Cheese, Zesty Crema & Cilantro

Shrimp Diablo

Shrimp Diablo

$17.95

Smoked Chili Butter, White Wine, Garlic, Grilled Bread & Lemon

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.95

Black Cod, Mango Slaw, Habanero Tartare Sauce, Corn Tortillas

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$15.95

Teriyaki Glaze, Mango, Fresno Chili, Cilantro, Scallion

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Crostini, Sliced Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Habanero Oil

Pickled Egg

Pickled Egg

$4.95

House Pickled Egg with Fritos and Pickled Jalapeños

Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$5.95

One of our favorites!

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Five Cheese Blend Mac & Cheese, Scallions

Brussels Sprouts

$10.95

Garlic, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Lemon

Green Beans

$9.95

Daily Soup

$6.95

We make delicious soups from scratch!! The soup changes regularly--feel free to call if you want to know what we have today: 707.492.3399

Half Century Club

$64.95

PARTY TIME!! FIFTY chicken wings to liven up your get-together. Served Buffalo style with blue cheese dip.

Side Sauce

$0.75

Between the Breads

Saloon Burger

Saloon Burger

$14.95

White Cheddar, Stout Braised Onions, Grandma Brown’s Pickles, The Sauce

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$18.95

Feta Cheese, Roasted Peppers, Arugula, Sambal Mayo

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.95

Plant-based Patty, Goat Cheese, Stout Braised Onions, Roasted Poblano-Buttermilk Dressing

P.E.C.

P.E.C.

$16.95

Pulled Pork, Fried Egg, Smoked Gouda, Carolina BBQ Sauce, Pickled Jalapeños

Chicken Blt

Chicken Blt

$17.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pesto Mayo

Spicy Fried Chicken

Spicy Fried Chicken

$17.95

JC's Fried Chicken, Pepperjack, Pickled Jalapeños, Shredded Lettuce, Spicy Mayo

Big Ranch Burger

Big Ranch Burger

$22.95

Saloon Burger with Double Patty, Double Cheese, and Bacon

Salads

Small Cobb Salad

Small Cobb Salad

$13.95

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lemon Dressing

Large Cobb Salad

Large Cobb Salad

$17.95

Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Egg, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Lemon Dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$14.95

Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Pepitas, Green Goddess Dressing

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$9.95

Little Gem Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$14.95

Little Gem Lettuce, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Side Mixed Greens
$5.95

$5.95

Entrees

Flat Iron Steak

Flat Iron Steak

$26.95

Niman Ranch Flat Iron Steak, Garlic Fries, Chili Butter, Arugula

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$23.95

Beer-Battered Cod, French Fries, Charred Lemon, Malt Vinegar, Habanero Tartare Sauce

Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese

$19.95

Mac n Cheese, Shredded Pork, Broccoli, Bread Crumbs, Scallions, Pickled Red Onion

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke Can

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

7-Up Can

$3.00

Arnold Palmer
$3.00

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Large Cascade Sparkling

$8.00Out of stock

Panna

$8.00

Boylan Cola

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Top Hat Ginger Beer
$4.00

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Calm Moment CBD
$9.00

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Napa Palisades is located at the corner of First and Main Street in downtown Napa, California. We serve great local craft beers featuring our own Napa Palisades Beer Company, as well as many guest taps. We specialize in serving gourmet pub; as well as an awesome beer selection we have a full bar with both classic and house cocktail creations. Come visit us and enjoy over 30 house and local craft beers on tap.

Website

Location

1000 Main St #100, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

