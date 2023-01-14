Napa Palisades Saloon

Restaurant info

Napa Palisades is located at the corner of First and Main Street in downtown Napa, California. We serve great local craft beers featuring our own Napa Palisades Beer Company, as well as many guest taps. We specialize in serving gourmet pub; as well as an awesome beer selection we have a full bar with both classic and house cocktail creations. Come visit us and enjoy over 30 house and local craft beers on tap.

