  • Napa
  • Norman Rose Tavern 1 - 1401 First Street Napa
Norman Rose Tavern 1 1401 First Street Napa

No reviews yet

1401 First Street Napa

Napa, CA 94559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Starters

Spinach and Cheese Dip

$14.95

Franks Frito Sliders

$14.95

Egg Salad & Salmon Toast

$15.95

Tavern Wings

$14.95

Pulled Pork Nachos

$18.95

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Half Nachos

$10.00

Bowls

Vegetable Soup

$7.95

NRT Mac N Cheese

$10.95

Chili

$10.95+

Salads

Mix Greens Salad

$8.50+

Iceberg Wedge

$17.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$21.95

Green Goddess Salad

$9.50+

Chopped Salad

$14.95

Burgers and Sandwiches

Hamburger

$16.95

Lamb Burger

$19.50

Fish Sandwich

$18.95

Bean Burger

$14.95

French Dip Sandwich

$18.95

Egg Sandwich

$15.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Chili Dog

$16.00

Hot Dog

$9.95

BLT

$15.95

Add 1 Piece Slider

$8.00

Fries

Fries

$6.95

Truffle and Parmesan Fries

$10.95

Disco Fries

$13.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Chili Fries

$11.95

Garlic Fries

$6.95

BBQ Fries

$7.95

Plates

New York Steak

$37.95

Fish and Chips

$17.95+

Pan Roasted Half Chicken

$27.95

NRT 3 Meat Loaf

$27.95

Sides

Summer Succotash

$8.95

House Made Pickled Vegetables

$5.95

Summer Beans

$7.95

Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Egg

$3.75

Asparagus

$9.00Out of stock

Pickled Vegetables

$5.95

Chix Strips & Fries

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Chalkboard

Deviled Eggs

$10.00Out of stock

Corn Chowder

$11.00Out of stock

Special Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$11.00

Cobbler

$11.00

Mud Pie

$11.00

Scoop of ice cream

$4.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$10.00

Mussels

$24.00

B.L.T.

$18.00

Jalepeño Poppers

$12.00Out of stock

Reuben Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Pork Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Reuben Sliders

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood Gastro pub with full bar, great food and live sports

Location

1401 First Street Napa, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

