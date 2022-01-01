Burritos in Napa
Napa restaurants that serve burritos
More about La Morenita Market
La Morenita Market
2434 Jefferson Street, Napa
|4 Tacos de Papa
|$8.99
4 crunchy tacos filled with mashed potatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
|3 Tacos a la Plancha
|$9.99
Napa's favorite taco! 3 Tacos a la Plancha with your choice of meat, salsa, cilantro and onion.
|Torta Regular
|$8.99
Our Torta regular comes with your choice of meats, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado, pickled jalapeños
More about Taqueria Maria
Taqueria Maria
640 3rd St, Napa
|Super Burrito
|$12.45
|Quesadilla Suiza de Harina
|$11.50
|Taco Pescado
|$3.75
More about La Cheve Bakery & Brews
La Cheve Bakery & Brews
376 SOSCOL AVE, Napa
|Chilaquiles
|$16.00
Cheve sauce on fried corn tortillas, cotija, eggs to style, refried beans cilantro + sour cream + onion garnish + salsa.
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$16.00
House-made pan de papa, scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, house-made spicy mayo, bacon with a side of fruit (EXTRA: AVOCADO)
|Boozy
Random delicious delicacies will be made with a wide range of boozy options... liqueurs galore!
More about Soda Canyon Store
Soda Canyon Store
4006 Silverado Trail, Napa
|breakfast burrito
|$8.75
choose bacon, chorizo, ham or meatless with scrambled eggs, potatoes, American cheese & housemade salsa
*corn tortillas or gluten-free bowl option available
More about Frida's Mexican Grill
Frida's Mexican Grill
1533 Trancas St, Napa
|Mexitacos
|$9.95
|Scrambled Burrito
|$8.50
|Side of guacamole
|$3.00