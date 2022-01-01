Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
Napa
/
Napa
/
Fish Sandwiches
Napa restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
GRILL
Norman Rose Tavern
1401 First Street, Napa
Avg 4.1
(1552 reviews)
Fish Sandwich
$17.95
Pickled Onion, Arugula & Caper Mayo
More about Norman Rose Tavern
BIG D BURGERS
1005 Silverado Trl, Napa
No reviews yet
Fish Sandwich
$9.89
More about BIG D BURGERS
