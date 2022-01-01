Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Napa

Napa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Napa
  • /
  • Fish Sandwiches

Napa restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Norman Rose Tavern image

GRILL

Norman Rose Tavern

1401 First Street, Napa

Avg 4.1 (1552 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$17.95
Pickled Onion, Arugula & Caper Mayo
More about Norman Rose Tavern
Big D Burgers image

 

BIG D BURGERS

1005 Silverado Trl, Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$9.89
More about BIG D BURGERS

