Napa Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Napa

La Morenita Market image

 

La Morenita Market

2434 Jefferson Street, Napa

Avg 4.6 (3319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Tacos de Papa$8.99
4 crunchy tacos filled with mashed potatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
3 Tacos a la Plancha$9.99
Napa's favorite taco! 3 Tacos a la Plancha with your choice of meat, salsa, cilantro and onion.
Torta Regular$8.99
Our Torta regular comes with your choice of meats, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado, pickled jalapeños
More about La Morenita Market
Southside image

 

Southside

135 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bucket$29.00
10 piece bucket
Chilaquiles$15.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, two poached eggs
NEW! Avocado Toast$10.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
More about Southside
Taqueria Maria image

 

Taqueria Maria

640 3rd St, Napa

Avg 4.4 (223 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Super Burrito$12.45
Quesadilla Suiza de Harina$11.50
Taco Pescado$3.75
More about Taqueria Maria
Southside Catering image

TACOS

Southside Catering

135 Gasser Dr, Napa

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Organic Sonoma Fried Chicken (boxed lunch)$19.50
2 pieces of organic Fulton Valley buttermilk fried chicken served picnic style with a biscuit, a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
Artisan Head Lettuce Salad$55.00
preserved lemon vinaigrette, pecorino romano, toasted pepitas
Roasted Squash Trio
delicata, acorn, butternut squash, maple bacon vinaigrette, kale, pepitas
More about Southside Catering

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Napa

Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chilaquiles

Super Burritos

Margherita Pizza

Enchiladas

Avocado Toast

