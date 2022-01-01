Napa Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Napa
More about La Morenita Market
La Morenita Market
2434 Jefferson Street, Napa
|Popular items
|4 Tacos de Papa
|$8.99
4 crunchy tacos filled with mashed potatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese.
|3 Tacos a la Plancha
|$9.99
Napa's favorite taco! 3 Tacos a la Plancha with your choice of meat, salsa, cilantro and onion.
|Torta Regular
|$8.99
Our Torta regular comes with your choice of meats, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado, pickled jalapeños
More about Southside
Southside
135 Gasser Dr., Napa
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bucket
|$29.00
10 piece bucket
|Chilaquiles
|$15.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, two poached eggs
|NEW! Avocado Toast
|$10.50
Seeded wheat bread, avocado mash, redwood hills farm feta, cucumber, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chili
More about Taqueria Maria
Taqueria Maria
640 3rd St, Napa
|Popular items
|Super Burrito
|$12.45
|Quesadilla Suiza de Harina
|$11.50
|Taco Pescado
|$3.75
More about Southside Catering
TACOS
Southside Catering
135 Gasser Dr, Napa
|Popular items
|Organic Sonoma Fried Chicken (boxed lunch)
|$19.50
2 pieces of organic Fulton Valley buttermilk fried chicken served picnic style with a biscuit, a green salad & a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Comes with packaged Eco utensil set & napkin
|Artisan Head Lettuce Salad
|$55.00
preserved lemon vinaigrette, pecorino romano, toasted pepitas
|Roasted Squash Trio
delicata, acorn, butternut squash, maple bacon vinaigrette, kale, pepitas