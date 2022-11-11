Restaurant header imageView gallery

Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

456 Reviews

$$

1260 Main St

Napa, CA 94559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Caesar Salad
Pepperoni

Antipasti

Arancini

$15.00

Arborio Rice, Saffron, Fontina Cheese, Romesco Sauce. Contains Nuts

Gordo

$8.00

Just Baked PIzza Dough, Parmesan, Oregano, Olive Oil.

Meatballs

$16.00

Marinara Sauce, Parmesan.

Pane

$7.00+

Grilled "Westwon" Bread, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Roasted Beets

$13.00+

Beets, Sky Hill Goat Cheese with Black Olive Vinaigrette.

Tomato Basil Soup

$10.00

Crushed Tomato, Cream, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Pancetta, Sherry Vin, Red Onion, Thyme

Insalata

Arugula Salad

$15.00+

Red Onion, Pt Reyes Blue Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$16.00+

Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons.

Mista Salad

$16.00+

Mixed Field Greens , Grapes, Almonds & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Panzanella Salad

$19.00+

Mixed Greens, Grilled Westwon Bread, Roasted Butternut Squash, Pears, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$22.00+

Grilled Five Dot Ranch Flat Iron Steak, Arugula, Red Onion, Pt Reyes Blue Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Tuna Salad

$20.00+

Romaine, CeCe Beans, Cucumbers, Citrus Dressing, Olives, Parmesan.

Wedge Salad

$17.00+

Iceberg, Pt. Reyes Blue Cheese Dressing, Hobb’s Bacon.

Pasta

Baked Rigatoni

$26.00+

Caggiano Fennel Sausage, Mushrooms, Tomato, Mozzarella.

Orecchiette

$22.00+

Little Ear Pasta, Spinach, Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Calabrian Chilies, Parmesan.

Fusilli

$24.00+

Butternut Squash, Sage, Cream, Prosciutto "Bits", Pecorino *Gluten Free

Spaghetti

$22.00+

Marinara Sauce, Basil, Parmesan.

Spag & Meatballs

$28.00+

Three Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Basil, Parmesan.

Pasta

$18.00

Create Your Own Basic Pasta with Red Sauce, Butter or Olive Oil.

Kids Pasta

$11.00

Create Your Own Basic KIds Pasta with Red Sauce, Butter or Olive Oil.

Pizza

Formaggio

$24.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Sky Hill Goat Cheese, Ricotta Salata, Garlic Oil, Sage.

Funghi

$25.00

Mushrooms, Taleggio Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Thyme.

Melanzane

$20.00

Eggplant, Peppers, Marinara Sauce. Oregano, Parmesan.

Margherita

$22.00

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil.

Pepperoni

$24.00

Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Hobb's Pepperoni.

Pollo

$25.00

Caggiano Chicken Sausage, Sherry Roasted Red Onions, Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Arugula.

Salsiccia

$25.00

Caggiano Fennel Sausage, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella.

Salumi

$25.00

Salami, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce, Oregano, Mozzarella, Parmesan.

Sicilian

$23.00

Kalamata Olives, Anchovies, Capers, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella.

Speck

$25.00

La Quercia Smoked Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Garlic Oil.

Verde

$20.00

Spinach, Garlic, Chilies, Ricotta.

Plain Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Basil.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Size- Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Kid's Pepperoni

$15.00

Kids Size- Hobbs Pepperoni, Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella.

Pie of Day

$25.00

Garlic oil, Sage, Mozzarella, Butternut Squash, Pancetta

Sausage & Peppers

$25.00Out of stock

Marinara Sauce, Sardinian Sausage, Mozzarella, Fresh Mild Peppers

Manciata

“Handful” of just baked dough with a salad on top, Fold and eat just like a sandwich!

Arugula Manciata

$18.00

Red Onion, Pt Reyes Blue Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette.

B.B.L. Manciata

$23.00

Hobb’s Bacon, Romaine, Blue Cheese Dressing.

Caesar Manciata

$18.00

Romaine, Parmesan.

Manciata Bread

$8.00

Just Baked Pizza Dough, Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Parmesan.

Mista Manciata

$18.00

Mixed Field Greens, Shaved Parmesan, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Panzanella Manciata

$21.00

Spinach Manciata

$18.00

Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Citrus Dressing.

Steak Manciata

$25.00

Grilled Five Dot Ranch Flat Iron Steak, Arugula, Red Onion, Pt Reyes Blue Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Tuna Manciata

$23.00

Romaine, CeCe Beans, Cucumbers, Citrus Dressing, Olives, Parmesan.

Dessert

Ricotta Poundcake with Raspberry Sauce

Vanilla Soft Serve

$6.00

Straus Family Housemade Vanilla Soft Serve

Affogatto

$8.00

Soft Serve with Espresso

Brownie

$8.00

Decadent Guittard Fudge Brownie

Float

$8.00

Soft Serve with Boylan's Rootbeer

Extra Side Of Caramel

$2.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Blood Orange

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Vanilla Cream

$5.00

Mountain Valley

$8.00

REFILL Iced Tea

Beer

2Towns Cider

$6.00

Sam Smith CIder

$12.00

530 Wheat

$5.00

805

$6.00

Anchor Steam

$5.00

Best Day NA

$5.00

Black Butte

$7.00

CHP

$9.00

Cooperage

$10.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Hen House

Hops Of Wrath XXL

$10.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$7.00

Little Sumpin

$6.00

Modern Times

$10.00

Montucky

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Racer 5

$6.00

Revision

$12.00

Scrimshaw

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Taco Truck XXL

$10.00

Trumer

$5.00

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Americano

$4.50

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.50

SPARKLING Bottles

Bele Casel- BOTTLE

$40.00

Domaine Carneros- BOTTLE

$75.00

Grassi Sparkling - BOTTLE

$80.00

Mumm- BOTTLE

$40.00

Schramsberg Mirabel BTL

$46.00

WHITE Bottles

Antica Chard - Bottle

$54.00

Aperture Chenin Blanc - BOTTLE

$44.00

Arbe Garbe - BOTTLE

$48.00

Brendel SB - BOTTLE

$40.00

Duckhorn SB- BOTTLE

$58.00Out of stock

Etude PNO Gris - BOTTLE

$48.00

Ferdinand Albarino- BOTTLE

$36.00

Girard SB - BOTTLE

$36.00

Habit Gruner - BOTTLE

$48.00

Honig SB -BOTTLE

$40.00

Hoopes Chard - BOTTLE

$60.00

Liquid Farm Chard - BOTTLE

$75.00

Massican Annia - BOTTLE

$54.00

Massican Hyde Chard - BOTTLE

$75.00

Massican SB - BOTTLE

$54.00

Matthiasson Chard - BOTTLE

$65.00

Melville CH - Bottle

$75.00

Navarro Pinot Grigio - BOTTLE

$48.00

Navarro Riesling-BOTTLE

$46.00

Ryme Vermentino - Bottle

$45.00

St Supery SB - BOTTLE

$40.00

Stags Leap - BOTTLE

$58.00

Tatomer Gruner - BOTTLE

$42.00

The Pairing CH - Bottle

$48.00

Zeitgeist Trousseau Gris - BOTTLE

$50.00

Navarro Gruner - BTL

$48.00

RED Bottles

B. Leighton "Gratitude" - BOTTLE

$72.00

Bedrock Heritage -BOTTLE

$44.00

Biale Zin - BOTTLE

$48.00

Carlisle Zin - BOTTLE

$90.00

Cultivar Cab - BOTTLE

$48.00

Dragonette PNO - BOTTLE

$84.00

Drew - BOTTLE

$80.00

Elyse - BOTTLE

$44.00

Fine DIsregard Grenache - BOTTLE

$80.00

Foxen - BOTTLE

$78.00

Girard Petite - BOTTLE

$55.00

Grassi Sangio -BOTTLE

$48.00

Hirsch PNO - BOTTLE

$110.00

Holus Bolus - BOTTLE

$64.00

Hyde PNO - BOTTLE

$110.00

Ilaria Malbec -BOTTLE

$42.00

Kokomo Cab - BOTTLE

$52.00

Levo "22 Tango" - BOTTLE

$85.00

Littorai PNO - BOTTLE

$100.00

Margerum Syrah - BOTTLE

$90.00

Monticello Cab - BOTTLE

$54.00

Navarro Grenache - BTL

$65.00

Navarro Petite Sirah - Bottle

$60.00

Navarro PNO - BOTTLE

$40.00

Neyers Red - BOTTLE

$48.00

Nicora SY - BOTTLE

$110.00

Pax Grenache - BOTTLE

$75.00

Pleiades - BOTTLE

$46.00

Purple Hands PNO -BOTTLE

$54.00

Red Car - BOTTLE

$82.00

Right Hand Man - BOTTLE

$44.00

Rockpile Zin - BOTTLE

$82.00

Slacker "Stereotype" - BOTTLE

$115.00

Sojourn PN- BOTTLE

$76.00

Stolpman La Cuadrilla - BOTTLE

$48.00

Stolpman Syrah - BOTTLE

$48.00

Tensley "All Blocks" - BOTTLE

$63.00

Tribute to Grace - BOTTLE

$84.00

Turley Zin -BOTTLE

$78.00

Ultraviolet Cab - BOTTLE

$40.00

Wade Cab - BOTTLE

$70.00

Port & Late Harvest

Meyer Port

$10.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1260 Main St, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

