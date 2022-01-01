Napa pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Napa
More about The Forge Handcrafted Pizza
The Forge Handcrafted Pizza
155 Gasser Dr., Napa
|Popular items
|MUSHROOM AND SAUSAGE PIZZA
|$18.00
hand torn sausage, garlic roasted mushroom, red onion, thyme
|CRISPY CHEESE CURDS
|$10.00
The State Fair Classic. Tempura fried Wisconsin cheddar served with slow simmered tomato sauce.
|PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$20.00
Zoe's pepperoni, jalapeño, green olive, red onion
More about Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
PIZZA
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
1260 Main St, Napa
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$20.00
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil.
|Caesar Manciata
|$18.00
Romaine, Parmesan.
|Salsiccia
|$23.00
Caggiano Fennel Sausage, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella.
More about Ca' Momi Osteria
PIZZA
Ca' Momi Osteria
1141 1st St, Napa
|Popular items
|pizza boscaiola
housemade marin sun farms pork sausage, imported wild & porcini mushrooms & white truffle cream. gluten free option available
|pollo fritto
|$28.00
herb-marinated crispy mary's organic chicken & crispy sage leaves
|arancine (vegetarian)
|$12.00
crispy organic rice balls filled with organic mozzarella & organic dop tomatoes