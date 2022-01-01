Napa pizza restaurants you'll love

Toast

The Forge Handcrafted Pizza image

 

The Forge Handcrafted Pizza

155 Gasser Dr., Napa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MUSHROOM AND SAUSAGE PIZZA$18.00
hand torn sausage, garlic roasted mushroom, red onion, thyme
CRISPY CHEESE CURDS$10.00
The State Fair Classic. Tempura fried Wisconsin cheddar served with slow simmered tomato sauce.
PEPPERONI PIZZA$20.00
Zoe's pepperoni, jalapeño, green olive, red onion
More about The Forge Handcrafted Pizza
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca image

PIZZA

Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

1260 Main St, Napa

Avg 4.7 (456 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita$20.00
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil.
Caesar Manciata$18.00
Romaine, Parmesan.
Salsiccia$23.00
Caggiano Fennel Sausage, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella.
More about Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca
Ca' Momi Osteria image

PIZZA

Ca' Momi Osteria

1141 1st St, Napa

Avg 4.3 (1896 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
pizza boscaiola
housemade marin sun farms pork sausage, imported wild & porcini mushrooms & white truffle cream. gluten free option available
pollo fritto$28.00
herb-marinated crispy mary's organic chicken & crispy sage leaves
arancine (vegetarian)$12.00
crispy organic rice balls filled with organic mozzarella & organic dop tomatoes
More about Ca' Momi Osteria

