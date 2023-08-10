Compassion Kitchen 3399 Arden Way
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3399 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant