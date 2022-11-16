Restaurant header imageView gallery

Namaste Sacramandu

1148 Fulton Avenue

Suite A

Sacramento, CA 95825

Garlic Naan
Basmati Rice
Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Samosa

$6.00

Fried savory pastry, Potato, Peas, cumin.

Mix Vegetables Pakora

$7.00

Mix Veggies , Chickpeas Flour, Fritters.

Aaloo Tikki

$6.00

Spiced potato, Cumin, Patties.

Chaat Papri

$7.00

Flour Crackers, Tangy sauce, yogurt.

Paneer Chilli

$8.00

Cottage-Cheese, Ginger, Garlic, Special Sauce.

Samosa Chat

$9.00

Pastry, Onion, Tomatoes, Yogurt, Special Sauce.

Gobi Manchurian

$9.00

Cauliflower /Soy sauce, Ginger, Garlic.

Tandoori Wings

$9.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Onion, Himalayan spices.

Tandoori Fish

$10.00

Marinated Grilled Fish , Onion, spices.

Chicken 65

$9.00

Marinated Chicken, Ginger, Garlic, Bay leaves, Special Sauce.

Chicken Chilli

$9.00

Marinated Chicken, Ginger, Garlic, Special Sauce.

Chilly Garlic Shrimp

$10.00

Fried Shrimp, Garlic, Onion, Cilantro, Special sauce.

Newari Choila

$10.00

Grilled Cicken, Ginger, Garlic, Himalayan special Spices.

Chicken Lollipop

$9.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken-legs, Ginger, Garlic, Himalayan Spices.

MO:MO (Dumplings)

VEG MOMO

$10.00

Minced Veggies, Himalayan spices, Special Mo:Mo Chutney.

CHICKEN MOMO

$12.00

Minced Chicken, Veggies, Himalayan Spices, Special Mo:Mo Chutney.

Chowmein

VEG Chowmein

$10.00

Stir Fried noodles, Himalayan spices, Cabbage, Onions, Carrot, Peas, Soy Sauce.

Chicken Chowmein

$12.00

Stir Fried noodles, Himalayan Spices, Chicken, Cabbage, Onions, Carrot,Peas, Soy Sauce.

Signature Dishes

Kasthamandap Aaloo Dum

$15.00

Fried Potatoes , Himalayan Spices, Onion & Tomatoes Sauce.

Durbar Fish Curry

$18.00

Slow Cooked Fish, Mustard Seeds, Special Himalayan Sauce.

Sacramandu Nepali Curry

$15.00

Traditional Cooking, Ginger, Garlic, Himalayan Spices.

Chef's Special Biryani

Vegetables Biryani

$15.00

Layers of Aromatic Basmati Rice, Spices, Mixed Veggies.

Chicken Biryani

$16.00

Layers of Aromatic Basmati Rice, Spices, Chicken.

Goat Biryani

$18.00

Layers of Aromatic Basmati Rice, Spices, Goat.

Lamb Biryani

$18.00

Layers of Aromatic Basmati Rice, Spices, Lamb.

Shrimp Biryani

$19.00

Layers of Aromatic Basmati Rice, Spices, Shrimp.

Curries at Sacramandu

Butter Chicken

$16.00

Boneless Grilled Chicken, Rich Tomato Sauce, Buttery-creamy.

Tikka Masala

$16.00

Spiced Aromatic Infused Creamy Rich-Tomato Sauce.

Korma

$16.00

Aromatic Spices along with the nuts paste, yogurt in an onion based curry.

Saagwaala

$16.00

Spiced spinach paste seasoned with Ginger, Garlic and Onion Sauce.

Vindaloo

$16.00

Fresh Potatoes cooked in a spicy red hot chilli sauce.

Kadhai

$16.00

Traditional spiced curry made with the Ginger, Garlic and Peppers.

Lamb Rogan Josh

$18.00

Vegetables at Sacramandu

Saag Paneer

$15.00

Cottage-Cheese cooked in a spiced spinach flavored with Ginger and Garlic in a cream.

Mutter Paneer

$15.00

Cottage- Cheese with Ginger, Garlic and Green Peas in a mildly Spiced Onion Sauce.

Paneer Makhani

$15.00

Cottage- Cheese with Rich Tomato Sauce, Buttery- Creamy.

Shahi Paneer

$15.00

Cottage- Cheese with Mildly Spiced Onion Sauce.

Bhindi Masala

$14.00

Fried Okra with Chef's Special Recipee.

Achari Baigani

$15.00

Roasted Egg with Chef's Special Prepared Sauce.

Chana Masala

$14.00

Chickpeas Cooked with Ginger, Garlic & Onion.

Aaloo Gobi

$15.00

Potatoes & Cauliflower Cooked with Ginger, Garlic & Himalayan Spices.

Daal Tadka

$13.00

Fresh Yellow Lentils with Roasted Ginger & Garlic.

Daal Makhani

$13.00

Black Lentils cooked with Butter.

Vegetable Korma

$15.00

Mixed Veggies with Nuts Paste & Yogurt.

Malai Kofta

$15.00

Tandoori at Sacramandu

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$21.00

Chef's combination of Chicken Tikka, Tandoori Chicken, Seekh Kabob & Shrimp.

Chef's Special Chops

$24.00

Overnight Marinated Lamb with Chef's special ingredients, Ginger & Garlic.

Tandoori Chicken

$17.00

Overnight Marinated Leg-quarters with the Cumin Seeds, Peppers, Ginger & Garlic.

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Overnight Marinated Chicken-Breast with the Cardamom, Lemon, Ginger & Garlic.

Tandoori Salmon

$19.00

Chunk Salmon with the Yogurt, Peppers, Lemon, Ginger & Garlic.

Tandoori Shrimp

$19.00

Jumbo Shrimp Grilled with the Yogurt, Pepper, Ginger, Cumin Seeds & Garlic.

Paneer Tikka

$16.00

Cottage-Cheese Grilled with the Yogurt, Black Peppercorn, Ginger & Garlic.

Seekh Kabob

$18.00

Overnight Marinated Minced Chicken & Lamb with the Mint, Cilantro, Onion & Ground Spices.

Breads

Assorted Bread- Basket

$9.00

Combination of Naan, Garlic Naan & Tandoori Roti.

Naan

$3.00

Flat Flour Bread.

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Flat Flour Bread flavored with Butter, Garlic & Cilantro.

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Leavened Bread Stuffed with Spiced Onion & Ghee.

Paneer Kulcha

$4.00

Leavened Bread Stuffed with Cottage-Cheese using Ghee.

Tandoori Roti

$3.00

Flat Whole-wheat Bread.

Laccha Paratha

$3.00

Layered Whole Wheat Bread baked with Butter.

Aaloo Paratha

$4.00

Whole Wheat Bread Stuffed with Potatoes & Spices.

Kashmiri Naan

$4.00

Flour Bread Stuffed with Nuts & Raisins.

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$11.00

Masala Dosa

$12.00

Paneer Dosa

$14.00

Chicken Dosa

$14.00

Side-dishes

Raita

$4.00

Classical Refreshing Yogurt Sauce mixed with Onions, Tomatoes, Carrot & Cucumbers.

Achar

$4.00

Mix Veggies Pickes made with the Himalayan Spices & Herbs.

Mango Chutney

$4.00

Sweet Mango Chunky Spread Pieces.

Sambhar

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Saffron Aromated Rice.

Spiced Chickpeas

$8.00

Yellow/ Black Lentils

$8.00

Sacramandu Special Rice

$8.00

Soups

Chicken Noodles Soup

$8.00

Hot & Sour veg soup

$7.00

Lentils Soup

$7.00

Hot & Sour Chicken Soup

$8.00

Salads

Veg Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Desserts

Kheer

$6.00

Traditional Rice Pudding made with Cinammon & Cardamom.

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Dry Milk Flour Balls Filled with the Honey & Sugar Syrup.

Rasmalai

$6.00

Homemade Sweet Cheese Patties in a Thick Saffron Milk.

Kulfi

$6.00

Traditionally Milky Ice-Cream made with Pistachios or Mango.

Kurauni

$7.00

Reduction of whole milk.

Mango Mousse

$6.00

Stiffly Beaten Mango in a Rich Milky-Cream.

Gajar Halwa

$6.00

Traditional Carrot Pudding Flavored with Butter & Cardamom.

House Fire Gajari Sizzler

$10.00

Chef's Special Sweet Carrot with Milky-Ice cream served in a Sizzling Pot.

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Chai ( Tea)

$4.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
1148 Fulton Avenue, Suite A, Sacramento, CA 95825

