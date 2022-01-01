Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Starters

Clam Chowder

$6.00

Creamy with clams and potatoes

Fries

Fries

$5.49

Crispy and crunchy

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Crispy and crunchy, seasoned with our cajun seasoning.

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.49

Crispy and crunchy, tossed with our garlic seasoning.

Cajun Garlic Fries

Cajun Garlic Fries

$6.99

Our #1 selling fries. Fried to perfection, then seasoned with our cajun and garlic seasoning.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Perfectly crispy and crunchy.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.00
Calamari

Calamari

$11.50

Rings and tentacles, hand cut, coated in flour and deep fried. Seasoned with our our cajun seasoning.

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$12.00

6 Raw Oysters

$14.00
12 Raw Oysters

12 Raw Oysters

$25.00
Baked Fella Oysters

Baked Fella Oysters

$18.00

Fried With Fries

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Classic southern fried catfish dipped in a seasoned cornmeal and fried to perfection.

Butterfly Shrimp w/Fries

Butterfly Shrimp w/Fries

$12.49

Lightly hand breaded shrimp fried until golden and crispy. Seasoned with our cajun seasoning.

Chicken Strips w/Fries

$11.99

Kids Shrimp w/Fries

$7.49

Lightly hand breaded shrimp fried until golden and crispy.

Kids Chicken w/Fries

$7.49

Captains Choice

Shrimp & Garlic Noodles

Shrimp & Garlic Noodles

$15.99

Seafood

Half (lb) Shrimp

Half (lb) Shrimp

$9.99
Half (lb) Shrimp HEADS OFF

Half (lb) Shrimp HEADS OFF

$9.99
Shrimp (1 lb)

Shrimp (1 lb)

$15.00
Shrimp (1 lb) HEADS OFF

Shrimp (1 lb) HEADS OFF

$15.00
1.5 (lb) Shrimp

1.5 (lb) Shrimp

$24.99
Half (lb) Prawns

Half (lb) Prawns

$12.99

Shell on, deveined, headless.

Prawns (1 lb)

Prawns (1 lb)

$17.99

Shell on, deveined, headless.

Frozen Crawfish

Frozen Crawfish

$12.99
2lbs Frozen Crawfish w/corn

2lbs Frozen Crawfish w/corn

$25.98
Snow Crab Legs (2 Clusters)

Snow Crab Legs (2 Clusters)

$39.99

Half Snow (one cluster)

$20.99
Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$59.00
Clams

Clams

$13.00

Manila Clams

Mussels

Mussels

$13.00

New Zealand green mussels.

Lobster Tail

$15.99
King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$64.99Out of stock

Combos

Shrimp & Lobster

Shrimp & Lobster

$29.99

Lobster tail, half lb Shrimp, corn and sausage

Combo Mix

Combo Mix

$59.99

Shrimp, Mussels, Snow Crab and 2 corns

Lobster Combo

Lobster Combo

$84.99

2 Lobster Tails, Shrimp, Snow Crab, 2 corns and 2 sausages

Sides

Side Corn

$2.00

Side Sausages (3)

$3.99

Side Potatoes (3)

$2.99

Side Butter

$1.00

Rice

$3.50

Garlic Noodle

$6.99

Side Extra Sauce

$6.99

Extra Garlic

$1.00

Extra Cajun

$1.00

Butter and garlic

$1.50

Soda & Teas

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Thai Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade NA

$4.00

Mango Green Tea

$4.00

Green Tea Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Unsweetened Green Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50Out of stock

Soda Water

Cocktails

Margarita

$9.00

Mango Tango

$10.00

Peach Tea

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

------Add Shot

$3.00

Michelada

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade COCKTAIL

$8.00

Beer

805

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

IPA

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6519 Savings Pl, Sacramento, CA 95828

Directions

Gallery
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento image
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento image
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento image

