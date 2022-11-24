Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Paesanos Midtown Sacramento

3,329 Reviews

$$

1806 Capitol Ave

Sacramento, CA 95811

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettucine Arrostiti
Baked Pasta
Tortellini

Starters

Bocce Balls

Bocce Balls

$11.95

Lightly fried pizza dough, garlic butter, parmesan, basil

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.95

Toasted Baguette, smoked mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, garlic

Calamari

Calamari

$15.95

Crisp lemon, house cocktail sauce, spicy aioli

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$12.95

Filled with spinach & cheese, with spicy marinara

Polenta Fries

Polenta Fries

$12.95

Balsamic ketchup, gorgonzola sauce

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.95

Cream, cracked black pepper, parsley

Salads

1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$9.95

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$12.95

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

1/2 Caesar

1/2 Caesar

$10.95

Crushed garlic croutons, parmesan, lemon, romaine, treviso

Caesar

Caesar

$13.95

Crushed garlic croutons, parmesan, lemon, romaine, treviso

Farmer's Market

Farmer's Market

$17.95

Grilled chicken, sweet corn, tomatoes, avocado, goat cheese, dates, almonds, cornbread croutons, tarragon dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.95

Chopped Romaine, radicchio, green olive, mushroom, tomato, marinated artichoke hearts, red onion, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, basil, red wine vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce wedge, crispy bacon, cherry heirloom tomato, chives, Point Reyes blue cheese

Pastas

Alfredo

Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccine, cream, parmesan, nutmeg

Baked Pasta

Baked Pasta

$17.95

Rigatoni, Bolognese, cream, parmesan

Capellini Pomodoro

Capellini Pomodoro

$15.95

Heirloom tomatoes, basil, toasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan

Fettucine Arrostiti

Fettucine Arrostiti

$17.95

Blackened chicken, pasilla chilies, red peppers, cilantro-lime cream sauce

Pork Fusilli

Pork Fusilli

$17.95

Tender soy-ginger braised pork, topped with sour cream, habanero pesto & cilantro

Prawn Scampi

Prawn Scampi

$18.95

Linguine, lemon, butter, garlic, crushed chilies, parmesan, bread crumbs, fried capers

Spaghetti Carbonara

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.95

Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.95

With house marinara & parmesan

Tortellini

Tortellini

$16.95

Sun dried tomatoes, pesto cream sauce, parmesan

Rigatoni alla Vodka

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$15.95

Creamy tomato-vodka sauce with parmesan and basil

Pizzas

Apple & Gorgonzola

Apple & Gorgonzola

$17.95

Bacon, spianch, mozzarella, garlic, local honey

Combo

Combo

$18.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, red onion, olives, mozzarella, red sauce

Greek

Greek

$17.95

Fire roasted artichokes, garlic, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, spinach, red onions, olives, feta, mozzarella, oregano, lemon

Margherita

Margherita

$16.95

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil **NO MODIFICATIONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS

Sicilian

Sicilian

$18.95

Molinari Italian sausage, prosciutto, sopressata, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano

Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Start with Cheese and Pizza sauce, add your favorites! Additonal charges may apply.

Vegano Pizza

Vegano Pizza

$17.95

Hand stretched pizza dough, Beyond Italian sausage crumbles, spinach, artichoke hearts, vegan feta cheese, red onion and Calabrian chili puree with lemon and basil.

Polpette Pizza

Polpette Pizza

$18.95

House made meatballs and ricotta, spicy tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, provolone and parmesan on hand tossed pizza dough.

Sandwiches & Calzones

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup.

Meatball Calzone

Meatball Calzone

$16.95

House marinara, mozzarella, parmesan

Cheese Steak

Cheese Steak

$16.95

Tri tip, smoked mozzarella, pepperoncini, cherry peppers, lemon garlic aioli, artisan roll, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup

Gluten Intolerant Menu

These options are provided for our guests who have an intolerance to gluten. This menu is based on the most current information available from our food suppliers. Please also be aware that during the normal operations in our kitchen the possibility exists for food items to come in to contact with other food products due to shared cooking and preparation areas, including shared fryer oil. For this reason, Paesanos cannot guarantee that any menu item can be completely free of all allergens.

Bruschetta

$12.95

Toasted gluten free baguette, smoked mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil, garlic

Calamari

$15.95

Crisp lemon, house cocktail sauce, spicy aioli

Polenta Fries

$12.95

Balsamic ketchup, gorgonzola sauce

Tomato Basil Soup

$7.95

Cream, cracked black pepper, basil

Small Paesanos Insalata

$8.95

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Paesanos Insalata

$11.95

Romaine, tomatoes, kalamatas, carrots, roasted peppers, pickled red onion, feta, balsamic vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$17.95

Chopped Romaine, radicchio, green olive, mushroom, tomato, marinated artichoke hearts, red onion, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, basil, red wine vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Iceberg lettuce wedge, crispy bacon, cherry heirloom tomato, chives, Point Reyes blue cheese

Alfredo

$17.95

Cream, parmesan, nutmeg, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette

Fettucine Arrostiti

$19.95

Blackened chicken, pasilla chilies, red peppers, cilantro-lime cream sauce , gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette

Baked Pasta

$19.95

Bolognese, cream, parmesan, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.95

Bacon, cracked pepper, garlic, cream, parmesan, gluten free spagheti, gluten free baguette

Capellini Pomodoro

$17.95

Heirloom tomatoes, basil, toasted garlic, extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette

Prawn Scampi

$19.95

Lemon, butter, garlic, crushed chilies, parmesan, fried capers, gluten free spaghetti, gluten free baguette

Rigatoni alla Vodka

Rigatoni alla Vodka

$15.95

Creamy tomato-vodka sauce with parmesan and basil

Chicken Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Provolone, oven roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, arugula, basil aioli, gluten free baguette, served with your choice of green salad or cup of tomato basil soup.

Cheese Steak

$16.95Out of stock

Tri tip, smoked mozzarella, pepperoncini, cherry peppers, aioli, gluten free baguette, served with greens

Combo

$18.95

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, cremini mushrooms, red onion, olives, mozzarella, red sauce

Apple & Gorgonzola

$17.95

Guanciale, baby kale, mozzarella, garlic, local honey

Greek

$17.95

Fire roasted artichokes, garlic, roasted peppers, pepperoncini, baby kale, red onions, olives, feta, mozzarella, oregano, lemon

Sicilian

$18.95

Molinari Italian sausage, prosciutto, sopressata, spicy red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano

Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Start with Cheese and Pizza sauce, add your favorites! Additonal charges may apply.

Kids Menu

Kid Pasta

$6.95

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Extras

Garlic Bread Basket

$6.95

1 Piece Bread

$1.75

Side Parmesan Cheese

Side Ranch

Side Meatballs (Three)

$8.95

Cocktails

Alcoholic beverages that are packaged by this establishment are open containers and may not be transported in a motor vehicle except in the vehicle’s trunk; or, if there is no trunk, the container may be kept in some other area of the vehicle that is not normally occupied by the driver or passengers (which does not include a utility compartment or glove compartment (Vehicle Code Section 23225)). Further, such beverages may not be consumed in public or in any other area where open containers are prohibited by law.

Sangria by the Glass

$8.00

Red and white wine with fresh orange and lemon, dark rum, triple sec and a hint of sugar

Sangria Pitcher

$28.00

Red and white wine with fresh orange and lemon, dark rum, triple sec and a hint of sugar, serves 4

The Layover

The Layover

$12.00

Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, Elderflower, lemon, cucumber, rosemary, soda

Up in Smoke

Up in Smoke

$12.00

Bourbon, Aperol, simple syrup, lemon, bitters

Blueberry Mojito

Blueberry Mojito

$12.00

Bacardi, mint, fresh blueberries, simple syrup, lime juice, soda

Spiced Pear Mule

Spiced Pear Mule

$12.00

JJ Pfister vodka, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger beer, pear

Blood Orange Margarita

Blood Orange Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, agave, lime juice

Kir Royale

Kir Royale

$12.00

Chambord, Mionetto Rosé

White Chocolate Martini

White Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur, JJ Pfister Vodka, White Creme de Cacao

Wines by the bottle

Barbera

Barbera

$42.00

Boeger, El Dorado, CA

Cabernet

Cabernet

$42.00

Seven Oaks by J, Lohr, Paso Robles, CA

Chardonnay

Chardonnay

$34.00

Coppola Director's Cut, Russian River, CA

Chianti

Chianti

$38.00

Cecchi, Siena, Italy

House Cabernet

House Cabernet

$26.00

Josh Cellars, California

House Chardonnay

House Chardonnay

$26.00

Josh Cellars, California

House Merlot

$26.00Out of stock
Petite Sirah

Petite Sirah

$38.00

Matchbook, Dunnigan Hills, CA

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Sea Glass, Santa Barbara County, CA

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$42.00

7Cellars by John Elway Monterey, CA

Prosecco, Ruffino Split

Prosecco, Ruffino Split

$10.00

Prosecco, Italy

Rose

Rose

$30.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley, Wa

Sangiovese

Sangiovese

$34.00

Banfi Colle Pino, Tuscany, Italy

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Chasing Venus, Marlborough, NZ

Sparkling Rose

Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Mionetto, Italy (187 ml)

Tempranillo

Tempranillo

$38.00

Scribner Bend, Clarksburg, CA

Zinfandel

Zinfandel

$38.00

Cougar Hill, Sobon Estates, Amador, CA

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$4.50
Corona

Corona

$5.00
Omission IPA (Gluten Free)

Omission IPA (Gluten Free)

$5.00
Golden State Cider

Golden State Cider

$6.00
Clausthaler (non Alcoholic)

Clausthaler (non Alcoholic)

$4.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Beverage

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sprecher's Root Beer

$5.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

San Pellegrino Flavored Sparklers

$4.00
Blueberry Mint Lemonade

Blueberry Mint Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade, mint, fresh blueberries, simple syrup, soda

Pear Ginger Sparkler

$5.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

