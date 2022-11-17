Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO

2,806 Reviews

$$

2416 K St

Sacramento, CA 95816

Order Again

Popular Items

ENCHILADAS DINNER
CHIPS & SALSA
SIDE/ CRISPY TACO

ENSALADAS & ANTOJITOS

GUACAMOLE

$7.99+

Fresh made daily guacamole with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, & lime juice …

BEAN DIP

$8.99

REFRIED BEANS,AVOCADO,CHEESE, AND TOMATO

NACHOS

$10.99

Chips, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapeños...

TACO SALAD

$14.99

Delicious crispy shell bowl, filled with romaine lettuce, pinto & black beans, salsa fresca ( pico de Gallo) sour cream, guacamole and cheese …

ENSALADA NORTEÑA

$13.99

Green beans, corn, black beans, tomatoes, onions, avocado, bell pepper, and a few peanuts, tossed together on a romaine lettuce and red cabbage.

ENSALADA CESAR

$10.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with house dressing, cheese & tomatoe …

ENSALADA DE CEVICHE

$16.99

Tender chucks of Basa fish, cooked in a lime juice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and avocado, served on a bed of romaine lettuce and red cabbage…

COCKTEL DE CAMARON

$17.99

Shrimp complimented with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado, in a delightful cocktail sauce …

CEVICHE COCKTEL

$14.99

Basa fish complimented with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado,in a delightfull cocktail sauce …

SPLIT PLATE OR SHARE

$3.00

SMALL CUP BEANS

$3.99

BURRITOS

All entrees are served with rice and refried beans, or you may choose pinto or black beans. All beans are vegetarian. Ask for vegetarian rice. For an extra $2.99, ADD SOUP or SALAD with entree. Select from House Mexican Creamy Cilantro, Italian, Blue Cheese, or Ranch dressings.

CHICKEN ( DE POLLO) BURRITO /DINNER

$15.99

Marinated chicken breast, with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, beans and cheese.

ASADA BURRITO DINNER

$16.99

Grilled sirloin strips with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and pico de gallo.

CARNITAS BURRITO DINNER

$14.99

Delicious chunks of shredded pork prepared with citrus flavors wrapped with pico de gallons, rice and beans.

CHILE COLORADO BURRITO DINNER

$14.99

Pork chunks in a guajillo chile sauce wrapped with frijoles y cheese.

CHILE VERDE BURRITO DINNER

$14.99

Tender chunks of pork simmered in a tomatillo sauce with frijoles refritos and cheese.

PASTOR BURRITO DINNER

$16.99

Grilled pork, marinated in Adobo sauce and pineapple and cheese inside.

VEGGIE BURRITO BURRITO DINNER

$14.99

Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, onions and spinach. Wrapped with cheese, guacamole and crema.

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO DINNER

$11.99

Beans, cheese in the burrito

SHRIMP BURRITO DINNER

$18.99

Shrimp cilantro lettuce rice beans Cheese and chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

QUESADILLA PLATES

CHEESE QUESAD DINNER

$13.99

Just cheese, with your choice of fresh tomatoes or pico de gallo.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA DINNER

$16.99

Melted cheese with grilled chicken

PASTOR QUESADILLA DINNER

$17.99

Melted cheese and pork strips marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple. Delicious!

STEAK QUESADILLA DINNER

$16.99

Melted cheese with grilled sirloin steak

CARNITAS QUESADILLA DINNER

$16.99

Melted cheese with fried carnitas

VEGGIE QUESADILLA DINNER

$15.99

Melted cheese, sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and spinach with guacamole and sour cream

TASHA'S QUESADILLA DINNER

$17.99

Tender chicken sautéed with lots of green and red peppers, onions, garlic, spices and cinnamon folded in a flour tortilla with cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA DINNER

$19.99

Melted cheese with shrimp served with guacamole and sour cream on the side

FAJITAS DINNERS

CHICKEN FAJITAS DINNER

$20.99

Choose generous portions of chicken breast fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

STEAK FAJITAS DINNER

$20.99

Choose generous portions of sirloin strips, fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

VEGGIE FAJITAS DINNER

$16.99

Delicious mix of vegetables fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

SHRIMP FAJITAS DINNER

$22.99

Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS DINNER

$22.99

Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

PASTOR FAJITAS DINNER

$21.99

Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

CARNITAS FAJITAS DINNER

$20.99

Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

CHICKEN/STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS DINNER

$25.99

Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

MIX CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS DINNER

$23.99

Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

MIX STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS DINNER

$23.99

Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

LA CENA

MILANESA DINNER

$23.99

Top sirloin pounded thin and tender, then breaded and cooked slowly over a hot grittle. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas. Topped with slices of tomatoes.

CARNE ASADA DINNER

$21.99

Tender slices of top sirloin grilled with onions and slided tomatoes on top. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

CARNITAS DINNER

$19.99

Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas

AL PASTOR DINNER

$21.99

Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple. Served with a side of cilantro and onion, and with your choice of tortillas.

CHICKEN MOLE DINNER

$21.99

Mole sauce, a blend of 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate , PEANUTS, and spices; served over grilled marinated chicken breasts, garnished with sesame seeds, onions, and tortillas.

CHILE COLORADO DINNER

$18.99

Tender chunks of seasoned pork simmered in a red guajillo chile sauce. Served with tortillas.

CHILE VERDE DINNER

$18.99

A popular green spicy tomatillo sauce smothers tasty pieces of pork. Served with tortillas.

CHILE COLORADO / VERDE DINNER

$19.99

ENCHILADAS DINNER

$17.99

Select a filling of cheese, chicken, beef, or carnitas and one of the following traditional sauces: guajillo peppers. VERDE:** Spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapeños and serrano peppers. MOLE: A rich, dark sauce made with 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate, PEANUTS, and spices.

ENCHILADA LUNCH

$14.99

Select a filling of cheese, chicken, beef, or carnitas and one of the following traditional sauces: Guajillo peppers. VERDE:** Spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapeños and serrano peppers. MOLE: A rich, dark sauce made with 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate, PEANUTS, and spices.

CRISPY TACO DINNER

$16.99

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

CRISPY TACO LUNCH

$13.99

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

SOFT TACO DINNER

$18.99

CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro. PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.

SOFT TACO LUNCH

$15.99

CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro. PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.

CHILES RELLENOS DINNER

$16.99

Chilaca peppers, dipped in egg batter, stuffed with cheese and cooked until golden brown. Served with tortillas.

CHILE RELLENO LUNCH

$14.99

Chilaca peppers, dipped in egg batter, stuffed with cheese and cooked until golden brown. Served with tortillas.

CHIMICHANGA DINNER

$18.99

Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.

FLAUTAS DINNER

$15.99

Tightly rolled corn tortillas (Taquito) filled with shredded beef or chicken, then deep fried and topped with sour cream and guacamole.

FLAUTAS LUNCH

$13.99

Tightly rolled corn tortillas (Taquito) filled with shredded beef or chicken, then deep fried and topped with sour cream and guacamole.

TAMALES DINNER

$18.99

Homemade tamales stuffed with savory pork and topped with Ranchera sauce and cheese.

TAMAL LUNCH

$13.99

Homemade tamal stuffed with savory pork and topped with Ranchera sauce and cheese.

COMBINACIONES

#1 DINNER/ Chille relleno & carnitas

$20.99

Chile Relleno... chilaca pepper stuffed with cheese and dipped in egg batter, and cooked until golden, combined with Carnitas... chunks of fried seasoned pork. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

#2 DINNER / Chile verde burrito & chicken enchilada

$18.99

Pork in spicy verde sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla, and a chicken enchilada, topped with your choice of ROJA, VERDE or MOLE sauce.

#3 DINNER/ Chicken crispy taco & pork Tamal

$17.99

Crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, and a house made tamal with seasoned pork stuffing and topped with ranchera sauce.

#4 DINNER/ chicken burrito & steak taco

$20.99

Strips of grilled marinated chicken, wrapped with lettuce and pico de gallo with beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, and tender sirloin strips, grilled with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on a soft corn tortilla.

#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco

$17.99

Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

#6 DINNER/ Chille relleno & beef crispy taco

$17.99

Cheese stuffed chilaca pepper stuffed dipped in egg batter, and crispy corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

#7 DINNER Make your own combo (2 items)

$17.99

DEL MAR & VEGETARIANO

All entrees are served with rice and refried beans, or you may choose pinto or black beans. All beans are vegetarian. Ask for vegetarian rice. For an extra $1.99, ADD SOUP or SALAD with entree. Select from House Mexican Creamy Cilantro, Italian, Blue Cheese, or Ranch dressings.

A LA DIABLA DINNER

$21.99

This one’s for Hot Stuff Lovers! Jumbo Prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers in Chile de Árbol sauce. Served with tortillas.

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO DINNER

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with olive oil and garlic. Served with tortillas.

CHAYOTE GRILL DINNER

$17.99

Chayote squash and assorted vegetables seasoned with garlic salt and served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

SOFT TACO LUNCH

$13.99

FISH: Grilled Tilapia topped with fresh onions and cilantro. MAHI: Grilled chunks of mahi topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheese. SHRIMP: Grilled and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

SOFT TACOS DINNER

$16.99

FISH: Grilled Tilapia topped with fresh onions and cilantro. MAHI: Grilled chunks of mahi topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheese. SHRIMP: Grilled and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE DINNER

$18.99

Two crispy corn tortilla topped with a layer of guacamole and Tilapia Cevíche.

VEGGIE ENCHILADA LUNCH

$14.49

Sautéed onions, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers and spinach. Topped with spicy green sauce.

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS DINNER

$16.99

Sautéed onions, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers and spinach. Topped with spicy green sauce.

CHILDREN'S PLATES

BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO CHILD

$6.99

BEANS & CHEESE BURRITO

CHILD'S BEAN AND RICE PLATE

$5.99

BEANS & RICE PLATE

ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA CHILD

$8.99

CHEESE ENCHILADA WITH RED SAUCE & CHEESE ON TAP

ONE CHEESE QUESADILLA CHILD

$7.99

Topped with red sauce.

ONE CRISPY TACO CHILD

$9.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

ONE SOFT TACO CHILD

$9.99

Served on a corn torilla topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

A LA CARTE

SOUP OF THE DAY

$7.99+

FRESH MADE SOUP OF THE DAY CHANGE EVERY DAY,CALL TO ASK FOR WHAT KIND …

SIDE / CHILE RELLENO

$6.99

Cheese stuffed chilaca pepper stuffed dipped in egg batter, and crispy corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

SIDE/ TAMALE

$5.99

Homemade tamales stuffed with savory pork and topped with Ranchera sauce and cheese.

SIDE/ ENCHILADA

$5.99

Select a filling of cheese, chicken, beef, or carnitas and one of the following traditional sauces: guajillo peppers. VERDE:** Spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapeños and serrano peppers. MOLE: A rich, dark sauce made with 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate., PEANUTS, and spices.

SIDE/ QUESADILLA

$6.99

CHEESE ON FLOUR TORTILLA & PICK MEAT OPTION…

SIDE/ BURRITO

$8.99

PICK MEAT OPTION

SIDE/ SUPER BURRITO

$11.99

ALL THE GOODIES IN A TORTILLA &PICK MEAT OPTION …

SIDE/ CRISPY TACO

$5.99

Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

SIDE/ SOFT TACO

$5.99

CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro. PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.

SIDE/ CHIMICHANGA

$12.99

Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.

BLACK BEANS

$9.00+

WHOLE BEANS

$9.00+

SIDE/TWO FLAUTAS

$6.99

Tightly rolled corn tortillas (Taquito) filled with shredded beef or chicken, then deep fried and topped with sour cream and guacamole.

SIDE/ TOSTADA

$7.99

CRISPY CORN TORTILLA COVERED WITH LETTUCE,TOMATOES, & CHEESE PICK MEAT OPTION…

SIDE/ CARNITAS

$13.99

Delicious chunks of shredded pork prepared with citrus flavors wrapped with pico de gallo, rice and beans.

SIDE/ ASADA

$14.99

Grilled sirloin strips with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and pico de gallo.

SIDE/ MILANESA

$16.99

Top sirloin pounded thin and tender, then breaded and cooked slowly over a hot grittle. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas. Topped with slices of tomatoes.

SIDE/ PASTOR

$14.99

Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple. Served with a side of cilantro and onion, and with your choice of tortillas.

SIDE/ CHICKEN MOLE

$14.99

Mole sauce, a blend of 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate , PEANUTS, and spices; served over grilled marinated chicken breasts, garnished with sesame seeds, onions, and tortillas.

SIDE/ CHILE VERDE

$11.99

Tender chunks of pork simmered in a tomatillo sauce with frijoles refritos and cheese.

SIDE/ CHILE COLORADO

$11.99

Pork chunks in a guajillo chile sauce wrapped with frijoles y cheese.

SIDE/ GRILL SHRIMP

$12.99

SIDE/ AL MOJO DE AJO SHRIMP

$13.99

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with olive oil and garlic. Served with tortillas.

SIDE/ SHRIMP A LA DIABLA

$14.99

This one’s for Hot Stuff Lovers! Jumbo prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers in Chile de Árbol sauce. Served with tortillas.

SIDE/ FAJITAS

$14.99

Choose generous portions of chicken breast or sirloin strips, fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

SIDE/ GRILL VEGGIES

$7.99

SAUTÉED ASSORTED VEGETABLES SEASONED WITH GARLIC …

SIDE/ CHAYOTE GRILL

$7.99

Chayote squash and assorted vegetables seasoned with garlic salt and served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

SIDE/ GRILL CHICKEN

$11.99

SIDE/ SCREDDED CHICKEN

$10.99

SIDE/BUTTER

$0.49

SIDE ORDERS

* CUP of SOUP

$4.50

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.00+

CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO

S/ HOUSE SALSA

$3.00+

ONLY OUR FAMOUS & DELICIOUS SALSA

* SIDE / SALAD

$4.50

SIDE LIMES

$1.00

SIDE LEMONS

$1.00

* FRESH JALAPEÑOS

$2.00

*2 FRIED JALAPEÑOS

$2.50

* Side/NACHO JALAPEÑOS

$1.50

*Side/ CORN TORTILLAS

$2.25

*SIDE FL TORTILLAS

$2.50

* SIDE OF SOUR CREAM 2 oz

$1.50

* Side/ GUACAMOLE

$3.50

* Side/ CHEESE

$2.00

S/ SLICE OF AVOCADOS

$3.00

Side/ BEANS

$4.50+

S/ DIABLA

$3.00+

ONLY SAUCE

Side/RICE

$4.49+

Side/RICE & BEANS

$7.99+

S/ DRESSING

$3.00+

GET OUR FAMOUS & DELICIOUS CREAMY CILANTRO DRESSING!!

S/ PICO

$3.00+

ONLY SAUCE

S/ VERDE

$4.00+

ONLY OUR DELICIOUS GREEN SAUCE …

S/ MOLE

$4.00+

ONLY OUR FAMOUS DELICIOUS MOLE SAUCE

S/ ROJA

$4.00+

ONLY OUR DELICIOUS RED SAUCE

S/ RANCHERA

$3.00+

ONLY SAUCE

S/ CHIPOTLE

$4.00+

ONLY SAUCE

SIDE BAG CHIPS ONLY

$2.00+

EXTRA CHICKEN

$6.00

EXTRA STEAK

$6.00

EXTRA PASTOR

$7.00

EXTRA CARNITAS

$5.00

SIDE SHREDDED LETTUCE

$1.50

SIDE ONIONS

$0.50

SIDE CILANTRO

$1.00

DESSERTS

DEEP FRIED ICE CEAM

$8.00

FLAN

$6.00

CHURRO

$4.50

SOFT DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$3.79+

ICE TEA

$3.50

ARNOL PALMER

$3.50

AGUAS FRESCAS

$4.00+

HORCHATA, JAMAICA & TAMARINDO MAKE FRESH …

CAN DRINK

$3.00+

JARRITOS

$4.00+

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.79

MEXICAN COKE

$4.50

SENORIAL

$4.00

PERRIER

$3.50

COFFEE

$3.50

MILK

$3.00

JUICE

$3.50+

MEXICAN HOT CHOCO

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.50

KIDS DRINK

$2.00

SODA WATER

$2.50

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

SIDRAL

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

MARGARITAS & TRAGOS

TAMARINDO MARGARITA

$12.00

FRESH MARKET MARGARITA

$13.00+

This Fresh glass will be filled with the most in season fruits that play so nicely with Hornitos Plata or Reposado tequila, Fresh Lime Juice and Agave Nectar. Fruits will vary by season, please ask your server for in season flavors.

TRES HERMANAS HOUSE MARGARITA

$10.00+

A PERFECT COMBINATION OF 100% AGAVE TEQULA, TRIPLE SEC, LIME JUICE AND SWEET & SOUR, SERVED BLENDED OR ON THE ROCKS!!!

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$12.00+

SAME AS THE HOUSE MARGARITA BUT WITH FLOAT OF GRAND MARNIER

MAESTRO DOBEL MARGARITA

$11.00+

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$12.00+

LET THIS CLASSIC SATISFY YOUR MARGARITA CRAVINGS! SAUZA CONMEMORATIVO ANEJO, LIME JUICE, AGAVE NECTAR, TOPPED WITH A SPLASH OF GRAND MARNIER. SERVED ON THE ROCKS!!

ALA MEXICANA (paloma)

$11.00+

CRISP, FRESH, AMAZING! Have our super fresh version of a Paloma with Hornitos Reposado. Fresh squeezed lime juice, squirt, a pinch of salt!! This how Mexicans like it !!

“ORGANIC MARGARITA

$13.00+

TRES GENERACIONES PLATA TEQUILA, Fresh Lime. Juice & Agave Nectar.

SONIARITA MARGARITA

$13.00+

TRES GENERACIONES ANEJO TEQUILA, FRESH LIME, AGAVE NECTAR, SHAKEN AND SERVED OVER ICE WITH SPICY SALTED RIM

TROPICAL MARGARITA

$12.00+

This blended concoction of 100% Agave tequila, house mix, and your choice of Strawberry, Raspberry, Mango, or Peach.

DIAMANTE MARGARITA

$13.00+

MAESTRO DOBEL, ST. GERMAIN ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR, LOTS A FRESH LIME AND AGAVE NECTAR. PLEASANTLY REFRESHING

HORNITOS MARGARITA

$12.00+

Mmmmm. Tart. Sour & Refreshingly tasty, Proudly served with hornitos plata, lime juice, agave nectar, and Pomegranate

MIDORI MARGARITA

$12.00+

Classic Midori Melon meets our Original Margarita recipe for a boost of sweet deliciousness! Served on the rocks or Frozen.

POMEGRANATE MARGARITA

$12.00+

MACHO MARGARITA

$11.00+

Try this tongue tickler 100% blue agave tequila,fresh lime juice, agave nectar, with roasted Chile de arbol pepper.

“AMOR MARGARITA

$13.00+

Tres Hermanas lets you enjoy the “Love Rita”, Enjoy the bonus factors with this blend of Hornitos Reposado tequila, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar and a float of Agavero Damiana Liqueu.

JAMAICARITA MARGARITA

$9.00+

Sweet and comforting, this blend is a Tres original, reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and splash of cranberry liquor

“JALAPENO MARGARITA

$12.00+

Looking for something to spice up your day? Here you go, this bad boy is a mix of Hornitos tequila, Fresh Jalapeno, Lime Juice & Agave Nectar. Served on the rocks, with a chile-lime salted rim.

MEZCALITA MARGARITA

$13.00+

Looking for a little smoke? This Margarita is for you! Bruxo X Mezcal, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, a chile-lime salted rim.

ROCARITA MARGARITA

$13.00

Roca tequila blanco, Cointreau, fresh lime, agave nectar make this unique!!

MULA ROSA

$13.00

Looking for a sparkly treat! Check out our delicious Ode to the Mule! El Tesoro Blanco, Lime Juice, Hibiscus Tea, Agave Nectar, Ginger Beer

PATRON COLADA

$13.00

Patrón Silver, Coconut Cream, Pineapple Juice, squeeze of Lime. Served on the rocks.

EL ILLEGAL

$14.00

Illegal joven mezcal, orange juice, fresh lemon juice, agave nectar, shake and served on the rocks with a salted rim!!

MEXICAN OLD FASHION

$12.00

ANEJO TEQUILA, MEZCAL, BITTERS AND AGAVE NECTAR MAKE THIS AMAZING A NEW FASHION!!

MEXICAN SUNSET

$10.00

PATRON BLANCO, FRESH ORANGE JUICE, FRESH LIME JUICE, A SPLSH OF GRENADINE MAKE THIS A PERFECT SUNSET !!!

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$6.50

MIXED DRINKS

RED WINE SANGRIA

$8.00+

MIMOSA

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

BLOODY MARIA

$10.00

FAMOUS MICHELADA

$10.00

COSMO

MOSCOW MULE

LEMON DROP

LONG ISLAND

KAMAKAZI

WHITE RUSSIAN

MANHATTAN

OLD FASHION

VODKA OR GIN MARTINI

$11.00

PIÑA COLADA

$11.00

DAIQUIRI

$11.00

MAI-TAI

Vodka soda

$7.00

TEQUILA Sunrise

$9.00

VIRGEN DAIQUIRI

$8.00

KHALUA

$6.00

SHOT GRAND MARNIER

$8.00

Bally’s

$7.00

COINTREAU

$8.00

TEQUILA BLANCO

SHOT HOUSE WELL BLANCO

$7.50
1800 BLANCO

1800 BLANCO

PARTIDA BLANCO

$9.00

PROSPERO

$9.00Out of stock
7 LEGUAS BLANCO

7 LEGUAS BLANCO

ALTOS BLANCO

ALTOS BLANCO

AZUÑIA BLANCO

AZUÑIA BLANCO

Out of stock
CABO WABO BLANCO

CABO WABO BLANCO

CASA NOBLE BLANCO

CASA NOBLE BLANCO

CASA AMIGOS BLANCO

CASA AMIGOS BLANCO

CAZADORES BLANCO

CAZADORES BLANCO

CENTENARIO BLANCO

CENTENARIO BLANCO

CORRALEJO BLANCO

CORRALEJO BLANCO

DON FULANO BLANCO

DON FULANO BLANCO

Out of stock
DON JULIO BLANCO

DON JULIO BLANCO

DOS ARMADILLOS BLANCO

DOS ARMADILLOS BLANCO

Out of stock
FORTALEZA BLANCO

FORTALEZA BLANCO

FRIDA BLANCO

FRIDA BLANCO

G-4 BLANCO

G-4 BLANCO

Out of stock
HERENCIA BLANCO

HERENCIA BLANCO

HERRADURA BLANCO

HERRADURA BLANCO

HORNITOS BLANCO

HORNITOS BLANCO

MAESTRO DOBEL BLANCO

MAESTRO DOBEL BLANCO

MI CAMPO BLANCO

MI CAMPO BLANCO

MILAGRO BLANCO

MILAGRO BLANCO

PATRON BLANCO

PATRON BLANCO

TAPATIO BLANCO

TAPATIO BLANCO

TEQUILA OCHO

TEQUILA OCHO

TESORO BLANCO

TESORO BLANCO

Out of stock
TRES GENERACIONES BLANCO

TRES GENERACIONES BLANCO

CHAMUCOS

$10.00

EI TEQUILENO BLANCO

$10.00

LALO

$10.00

TEQ SUPREMA SELECTION

3 HERMANAS EXCLUSIVE BARREL SELEC PATRON

$12.00
DON FULANO IMPERIAL

DON FULANO IMPERIAL

$22.00
HERRADURA SELECTION SUPREMA

HERRADURA SELECTION SUPREMA

$50.00
DON JULIO 1942

DON JULIO 1942

$24.00
TAPATIO 110 PROOF

TAPATIO 110 PROOF

$15.00
GRAN PATRON

GRAN PATRON

$65.00

MEZCALES & MORE

BRUXO X

BRUXO X

$14.00
BUEN BICHO ESPADIN

BUEN BICHO ESPADIN

$15.00
FLOR DEL DESIERTO (SOTOL)

FLOR DEL DESIERTO (SOTOL)

$15.00
ILEGAL JOVEN

ILEGAL JOVEN

$14.00
ILEGAL REPOSADO

ILEGAL REPOSADO

$15.00
VAGO ELOTE

VAGO ELOTE

$15.00
VAGO ESPADIN

VAGO ESPADIN

$13.00
YUU BAAL ESPADIN

YUU BAAL ESPADIN

$13.00
YUU BAAL PECHUGA

YUU BAAL PECHUGA

$16.00
YUU BAAL REPOSADO

YUU BAAL REPOSADO

$13.00

YUU BAAL JOVEN JABALI

$16.00

YUU BAAL JOVEN TEPEZTATE

$16.00

YUU BAAL MADRECUIRE

$14.00

YUU BAAL TOBALA

$14.00

VAGO MADRECUISHE

$16.00

VAGO ENSAMBLE

$16.00

VODKA

WELL VODKA

$7.50

TITO'S HANDMADE

$8.00

ABSOLUT

$9.00

ULTIMATE

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

GIN

TANQUERAY

$9.00

HENDRICK'S

$10.00

SIP SMITH LEMOM DRIZZLE

$9.00

BOMBAY ZAPPHIRE

$9.00

We’ll GIN

$7.00

WHISKEY

MAKER'S MARK

$8.00

JAMESON

$8.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL

$10.00

BULLEIT

$9.00

J & B

$7.00

Well Whisky

$6.50

GLENLIVET 12

$10.50

RUM & SUCH

CAPTAIN MORGAN ORIGINAL SPICED

$8.00

HAVANA CLUB

$8.00

BACARDI SUPERIOR WHITE

$8.00

KORBEL BRANDY

$7.00

FERNET-BRANCA

$8.00

