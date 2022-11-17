- Home
TRES HERMANAS - K ST. SACRAMENTO
2,806 Reviews
$$
2416 K St
Sacramento, CA 95816
Order Again
Popular Items
ENSALADAS & ANTOJITOS
GUACAMOLE
Fresh made daily guacamole with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, & lime juice …
BEAN DIP
REFRIED BEANS,AVOCADO,CHEESE, AND TOMATO
NACHOS
Chips, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and jalapeños...
TACO SALAD
Delicious crispy shell bowl, filled with romaine lettuce, pinto & black beans, salsa fresca ( pico de Gallo) sour cream, guacamole and cheese …
ENSALADA NORTEÑA
Green beans, corn, black beans, tomatoes, onions, avocado, bell pepper, and a few peanuts, tossed together on a romaine lettuce and red cabbage.
ENSALADA CESAR
Romaine lettuce tossed with house dressing, cheese & tomatoe …
ENSALADA DE CEVICHE
Tender chucks of Basa fish, cooked in a lime juice, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, cucumber and avocado, served on a bed of romaine lettuce and red cabbage…
COCKTEL DE CAMARON
Shrimp complimented with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado, in a delightful cocktail sauce …
CEVICHE COCKTEL
Basa fish complimented with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, and avocado,in a delightfull cocktail sauce …
SPLIT PLATE OR SHARE
SMALL CUP BEANS
BURRITOS
CHICKEN ( DE POLLO) BURRITO /DINNER
Marinated chicken breast, with pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, beans and cheese.
ASADA BURRITO DINNER
Grilled sirloin strips with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and pico de gallo.
CARNITAS BURRITO DINNER
Delicious chunks of shredded pork prepared with citrus flavors wrapped with pico de gallons, rice and beans.
CHILE COLORADO BURRITO DINNER
Pork chunks in a guajillo chile sauce wrapped with frijoles y cheese.
CHILE VERDE BURRITO DINNER
Tender chunks of pork simmered in a tomatillo sauce with frijoles refritos and cheese.
PASTOR BURRITO DINNER
Grilled pork, marinated in Adobo sauce and pineapple and cheese inside.
VEGGIE BURRITO BURRITO DINNER
Sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, onions and spinach. Wrapped with cheese, guacamole and crema.
BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO DINNER
Beans, cheese in the burrito
SHRIMP BURRITO DINNER
Shrimp cilantro lettuce rice beans Cheese and chipotle sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
QUESADILLA PLATES
CHEESE QUESAD DINNER
Just cheese, with your choice of fresh tomatoes or pico de gallo.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA DINNER
Melted cheese with grilled chicken
PASTOR QUESADILLA DINNER
Melted cheese and pork strips marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple. Delicious!
STEAK QUESADILLA DINNER
Melted cheese with grilled sirloin steak
CARNITAS QUESADILLA DINNER
Melted cheese with fried carnitas
VEGGIE QUESADILLA DINNER
Melted cheese, sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, onion, and spinach with guacamole and sour cream
TASHA'S QUESADILLA DINNER
Tender chicken sautéed with lots of green and red peppers, onions, garlic, spices and cinnamon folded in a flour tortilla with cheese. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA DINNER
Melted cheese with shrimp served with guacamole and sour cream on the side
FAJITAS DINNERS
CHICKEN FAJITAS DINNER
Choose generous portions of chicken breast fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
STEAK FAJITAS DINNER
Choose generous portions of sirloin strips, fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
VEGGIE FAJITAS DINNER
Delicious mix of vegetables fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
SHRIMP FAJITAS DINNER
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS DINNER
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
PASTOR FAJITAS DINNER
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
CARNITAS FAJITAS DINNER
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
CHICKEN/STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS DINNER
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
MIX CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS DINNER
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
MIX STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS DINNER
Choose generous portions of meat of your choice fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
LA CENA
MILANESA DINNER
Top sirloin pounded thin and tender, then breaded and cooked slowly over a hot grittle. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas. Topped with slices of tomatoes.
CARNE ASADA DINNER
Tender slices of top sirloin grilled with onions and slided tomatoes on top. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
CARNITAS DINNER
Fried pork with citrus flavors in the style of the state of chihuahua. Served with guacamole pico de Gallo and tortillas
AL PASTOR DINNER
Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple. Served with a side of cilantro and onion, and with your choice of tortillas.
CHICKEN MOLE DINNER
Mole sauce, a blend of 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate , PEANUTS, and spices; served over grilled marinated chicken breasts, garnished with sesame seeds, onions, and tortillas.
CHILE COLORADO DINNER
Tender chunks of seasoned pork simmered in a red guajillo chile sauce. Served with tortillas.
CHILE VERDE DINNER
A popular green spicy tomatillo sauce smothers tasty pieces of pork. Served with tortillas.
CHILE COLORADO / VERDE DINNER
ENCHILADAS DINNER
Select a filling of cheese, chicken, beef, or carnitas and one of the following traditional sauces: guajillo peppers. VERDE:** Spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapeños and serrano peppers. MOLE: A rich, dark sauce made with 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate, PEANUTS, and spices.
ENCHILADA LUNCH
Select a filling of cheese, chicken, beef, or carnitas and one of the following traditional sauces: Guajillo peppers. VERDE:** Spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapeños and serrano peppers. MOLE: A rich, dark sauce made with 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate, PEANUTS, and spices.
CRISPY TACO DINNER
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
CRISPY TACO LUNCH
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
SOFT TACO DINNER
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro. PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
SOFT TACO LUNCH
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro. PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
CHILES RELLENOS DINNER
Chilaca peppers, dipped in egg batter, stuffed with cheese and cooked until golden brown. Served with tortillas.
CHILE RELLENO LUNCH
Chilaca peppers, dipped in egg batter, stuffed with cheese and cooked until golden brown. Served with tortillas.
CHIMICHANGA DINNER
Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.
FLAUTAS DINNER
Tightly rolled corn tortillas (Taquito) filled with shredded beef or chicken, then deep fried and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
FLAUTAS LUNCH
Tightly rolled corn tortillas (Taquito) filled with shredded beef or chicken, then deep fried and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
TAMALES DINNER
Homemade tamales stuffed with savory pork and topped with Ranchera sauce and cheese.
TAMAL LUNCH
Homemade tamal stuffed with savory pork and topped with Ranchera sauce and cheese.
COMBINACIONES
#1 DINNER/ Chille relleno & carnitas
Chile Relleno... chilaca pepper stuffed with cheese and dipped in egg batter, and cooked until golden, combined with Carnitas... chunks of fried seasoned pork. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
#2 DINNER / Chile verde burrito & chicken enchilada
Pork in spicy verde sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla, and a chicken enchilada, topped with your choice of ROJA, VERDE or MOLE sauce.
#3 DINNER/ Chicken crispy taco & pork Tamal
Crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, and a house made tamal with seasoned pork stuffing and topped with ranchera sauce.
#4 DINNER/ chicken burrito & steak taco
Strips of grilled marinated chicken, wrapped with lettuce and pico de gallo with beans and cheese in a flour tortilla, and tender sirloin strips, grilled with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro on a soft corn tortilla.
#5 DINNER / chicken enchilada & chicken crispy taco
Chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce and a crispy taco stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
#6 DINNER/ Chille relleno & beef crispy taco
Cheese stuffed chilaca pepper stuffed dipped in egg batter, and crispy corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
#7 DINNER Make your own combo (2 items)
DEL MAR & VEGETARIANO
A LA DIABLA DINNER
This one’s for Hot Stuff Lovers! Jumbo Prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers in Chile de Árbol sauce. Served with tortillas.
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO DINNER
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with olive oil and garlic. Served with tortillas.
CHAYOTE GRILL DINNER
Chayote squash and assorted vegetables seasoned with garlic salt and served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
SOFT TACO LUNCH
FISH: Grilled Tilapia topped with fresh onions and cilantro. MAHI: Grilled chunks of mahi topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheese. SHRIMP: Grilled and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
SOFT TACOS DINNER
FISH: Grilled Tilapia topped with fresh onions and cilantro. MAHI: Grilled chunks of mahi topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato and cheese. SHRIMP: Grilled and topped with a creamy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE DINNER
Two crispy corn tortilla topped with a layer of guacamole and Tilapia Cevíche.
VEGGIE ENCHILADA LUNCH
Sautéed onions, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers and spinach. Topped with spicy green sauce.
VEGGIE ENCHILADAS DINNER
Sautéed onions, squash, mushrooms, bell peppers and spinach. Topped with spicy green sauce.
CHILDREN'S PLATES
BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO CHILD
BEANS & CHEESE BURRITO
CHILD'S BEAN AND RICE PLATE
BEANS & RICE PLATE
ONE CHEESE ENCHILADA CHILD
CHEESE ENCHILADA WITH RED SAUCE & CHEESE ON TAP
ONE CHEESE QUESADILLA CHILD
Topped with red sauce.
ONE CRISPY TACO CHILD
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
ONE SOFT TACO CHILD
Served on a corn torilla topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
A LA CARTE
SOUP OF THE DAY
FRESH MADE SOUP OF THE DAY CHANGE EVERY DAY,CALL TO ASK FOR WHAT KIND …
SIDE / CHILE RELLENO
Cheese stuffed chilaca pepper stuffed dipped in egg batter, and crispy corn tortilla stuffed with seasoned shredded beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
SIDE/ TAMALE
Homemade tamales stuffed with savory pork and topped with Ranchera sauce and cheese.
SIDE/ ENCHILADA
Select a filling of cheese, chicken, beef, or carnitas and one of the following traditional sauces: guajillo peppers. VERDE:** Spicy green sauce made with tomatillos, jalapeños and serrano peppers. MOLE: A rich, dark sauce made with 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate., PEANUTS, and spices.
SIDE/ QUESADILLA
CHEESE ON FLOUR TORTILLA & PICK MEAT OPTION…
SIDE/ BURRITO
PICK MEAT OPTION
SIDE/ SUPER BURRITO
ALL THE GOODIES IN A TORTILLA &PICK MEAT OPTION …
SIDE/ CRISPY TACO
Crispy corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
SIDE/ SOFT TACO
CARNE ASADA: Strips of steak, with onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. CARNITAS: Shredded pork topped with fresh onions and cilantro. PASTOR: Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple, topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
SIDE/ CHIMICHANGA
Choose chicken, shredded beef, or carnitas in this deep fried burrito, topped with sour cream, guacamole, a splash of guajillo red sauce and topped with pico and cheese.
BLACK BEANS
WHOLE BEANS
SIDE/TWO FLAUTAS
Tightly rolled corn tortillas (Taquito) filled with shredded beef or chicken, then deep fried and topped with sour cream and guacamole.
SIDE/ TOSTADA
CRISPY CORN TORTILLA COVERED WITH LETTUCE,TOMATOES, & CHEESE PICK MEAT OPTION…
SIDE/ CARNITAS
Delicious chunks of shredded pork prepared with citrus flavors wrapped with pico de gallo, rice and beans.
SIDE/ ASADA
Grilled sirloin strips with onions, tomatoes, cilantro and pico de gallo.
SIDE/ MILANESA
Top sirloin pounded thin and tender, then breaded and cooked slowly over a hot grittle. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas. Topped with slices of tomatoes.
SIDE/ PASTOR
Grilled pork, marinated in adobo sauce and pineapple. Served with a side of cilantro and onion, and with your choice of tortillas.
SIDE/ CHICKEN MOLE
Mole sauce, a blend of 7 kinds of peppers, Mexican chocolate , PEANUTS, and spices; served over grilled marinated chicken breasts, garnished with sesame seeds, onions, and tortillas.
SIDE/ CHILE VERDE
Tender chunks of pork simmered in a tomatillo sauce with frijoles refritos and cheese.
SIDE/ CHILE COLORADO
Pork chunks in a guajillo chile sauce wrapped with frijoles y cheese.
SIDE/ GRILL SHRIMP
SIDE/ AL MOJO DE AJO SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimp sautéed with olive oil and garlic. Served with tortillas.
SIDE/ SHRIMP A LA DIABLA
This one’s for Hot Stuff Lovers! Jumbo prawns sautéed with onions and bell peppers in Chile de Árbol sauce. Served with tortillas.
SIDE/ FAJITAS
Choose generous portions of chicken breast or sirloin strips, fried with ribbons of red and green bell peppers and onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
SIDE/ GRILL VEGGIES
SAUTÉED ASSORTED VEGETABLES SEASONED WITH GARLIC …
SIDE/ CHAYOTE GRILL
Chayote squash and assorted vegetables seasoned with garlic salt and served with sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.
SIDE/ GRILL CHICKEN
SIDE/ SCREDDED CHICKEN
SIDE/BUTTER
SIDE ORDERS
* CUP of SOUP
CHIPS & SALSA
CHIPS AND SALSA COMBO
S/ HOUSE SALSA
ONLY OUR FAMOUS & DELICIOUS SALSA
* SIDE / SALAD
SIDE LIMES
SIDE LEMONS
* FRESH JALAPEÑOS
*2 FRIED JALAPEÑOS
* Side/NACHO JALAPEÑOS
*Side/ CORN TORTILLAS
*SIDE FL TORTILLAS
* SIDE OF SOUR CREAM 2 oz
* Side/ GUACAMOLE
* Side/ CHEESE
S/ SLICE OF AVOCADOS
Side/ BEANS
S/ DIABLA
ONLY SAUCE
Side/RICE
Side/RICE & BEANS
S/ DRESSING
GET OUR FAMOUS & DELICIOUS CREAMY CILANTRO DRESSING!!
S/ PICO
ONLY SAUCE
S/ VERDE
ONLY OUR DELICIOUS GREEN SAUCE …
S/ MOLE
ONLY OUR FAMOUS DELICIOUS MOLE SAUCE
S/ ROJA
ONLY OUR DELICIOUS RED SAUCE
S/ RANCHERA
ONLY SAUCE
S/ CHIPOTLE
ONLY SAUCE
SIDE BAG CHIPS ONLY
EXTRA CHICKEN
EXTRA STEAK
EXTRA PASTOR
EXTRA CARNITAS
SIDE SHREDDED LETTUCE
SIDE ONIONS
SIDE CILANTRO
SOFT DRINKS
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
ICE TEA
ARNOL PALMER
AGUAS FRESCAS
HORCHATA, JAMAICA & TAMARINDO MAKE FRESH …
CAN DRINK
JARRITOS
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
MEXICAN COKE
SENORIAL
PERRIER
COFFEE
MILK
JUICE
MEXICAN HOT CHOCO
HOT TEA
KIDS DRINK
SODA WATER
Virgin Pina Colada
SIDRAL
GINGER ALE
Bottle Water
MARGARITAS & TRAGOS
TAMARINDO MARGARITA
FRESH MARKET MARGARITA
This Fresh glass will be filled with the most in season fruits that play so nicely with Hornitos Plata or Reposado tequila, Fresh Lime Juice and Agave Nectar. Fruits will vary by season, please ask your server for in season flavors.
TRES HERMANAS HOUSE MARGARITA
A PERFECT COMBINATION OF 100% AGAVE TEQULA, TRIPLE SEC, LIME JUICE AND SWEET & SOUR, SERVED BLENDED OR ON THE ROCKS!!!
TOP SHELF MARGARITA
SAME AS THE HOUSE MARGARITA BUT WITH FLOAT OF GRAND MARNIER
MAESTRO DOBEL MARGARITA
CADILLAC MARGARITA
LET THIS CLASSIC SATISFY YOUR MARGARITA CRAVINGS! SAUZA CONMEMORATIVO ANEJO, LIME JUICE, AGAVE NECTAR, TOPPED WITH A SPLASH OF GRAND MARNIER. SERVED ON THE ROCKS!!
ALA MEXICANA (paloma)
CRISP, FRESH, AMAZING! Have our super fresh version of a Paloma with Hornitos Reposado. Fresh squeezed lime juice, squirt, a pinch of salt!! This how Mexicans like it !!
“ORGANIC MARGARITA
TRES GENERACIONES PLATA TEQUILA, Fresh Lime. Juice & Agave Nectar.
SONIARITA MARGARITA
TRES GENERACIONES ANEJO TEQUILA, FRESH LIME, AGAVE NECTAR, SHAKEN AND SERVED OVER ICE WITH SPICY SALTED RIM
TROPICAL MARGARITA
This blended concoction of 100% Agave tequila, house mix, and your choice of Strawberry, Raspberry, Mango, or Peach.
DIAMANTE MARGARITA
MAESTRO DOBEL, ST. GERMAIN ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR, LOTS A FRESH LIME AND AGAVE NECTAR. PLEASANTLY REFRESHING
HORNITOS MARGARITA
Mmmmm. Tart. Sour & Refreshingly tasty, Proudly served with hornitos plata, lime juice, agave nectar, and Pomegranate
MIDORI MARGARITA
Classic Midori Melon meets our Original Margarita recipe for a boost of sweet deliciousness! Served on the rocks or Frozen.
POMEGRANATE MARGARITA
MACHO MARGARITA
Try this tongue tickler 100% blue agave tequila,fresh lime juice, agave nectar, with roasted Chile de arbol pepper.
“AMOR MARGARITA
Tres Hermanas lets you enjoy the “Love Rita”, Enjoy the bonus factors with this blend of Hornitos Reposado tequila, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar and a float of Agavero Damiana Liqueu.
JAMAICARITA MARGARITA
Sweet and comforting, this blend is a Tres original, reposado tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and splash of cranberry liquor
“JALAPENO MARGARITA
Looking for something to spice up your day? Here you go, this bad boy is a mix of Hornitos tequila, Fresh Jalapeno, Lime Juice & Agave Nectar. Served on the rocks, with a chile-lime salted rim.
MEZCALITA MARGARITA
Looking for a little smoke? This Margarita is for you! Bruxo X Mezcal, Lime Juice, Agave Nectar, a chile-lime salted rim.
ROCARITA MARGARITA
Roca tequila blanco, Cointreau, fresh lime, agave nectar make this unique!!
MULA ROSA
Looking for a sparkly treat! Check out our delicious Ode to the Mule! El Tesoro Blanco, Lime Juice, Hibiscus Tea, Agave Nectar, Ginger Beer
PATRON COLADA
Patrón Silver, Coconut Cream, Pineapple Juice, squeeze of Lime. Served on the rocks.
EL ILLEGAL
Illegal joven mezcal, orange juice, fresh lemon juice, agave nectar, shake and served on the rocks with a salted rim!!
MEXICAN OLD FASHION
ANEJO TEQUILA, MEZCAL, BITTERS AND AGAVE NECTAR MAKE THIS AMAZING A NEW FASHION!!
MEXICAN SUNSET
PATRON BLANCO, FRESH ORANGE JUICE, FRESH LIME JUICE, A SPLSH OF GRENADINE MAKE THIS A PERFECT SUNSET !!!
VIRGIN MARGARITA
MIXED DRINKS
RED WINE SANGRIA
MIMOSA
BLOODY MARY
BLOODY MARIA
FAMOUS MICHELADA
COSMO
MOSCOW MULE
LEMON DROP
LONG ISLAND
KAMAKAZI
WHITE RUSSIAN
MANHATTAN
OLD FASHION
VODKA OR GIN MARTINI
PIÑA COLADA
DAIQUIRI
MAI-TAI
Vodka soda
TEQUILA Sunrise
VIRGEN DAIQUIRI
KHALUA
SHOT GRAND MARNIER
Bally’s
COINTREAU
TEQUILA BLANCO
SHOT HOUSE WELL BLANCO
1800 BLANCO
PARTIDA BLANCO
PROSPERO
7 LEGUAS BLANCO
ALTOS BLANCO
AZUÑIA BLANCO
CABO WABO BLANCO
CASA NOBLE BLANCO
CASA AMIGOS BLANCO
CAZADORES BLANCO
CENTENARIO BLANCO
CORRALEJO BLANCO
DON FULANO BLANCO
DON JULIO BLANCO
DOS ARMADILLOS BLANCO
FORTALEZA BLANCO
FRIDA BLANCO
G-4 BLANCO
HERENCIA BLANCO
HERRADURA BLANCO
HORNITOS BLANCO
MAESTRO DOBEL BLANCO
MI CAMPO BLANCO
MILAGRO BLANCO
PATRON BLANCO
TAPATIO BLANCO
TEQUILA OCHO
TESORO BLANCO
TRES GENERACIONES BLANCO
CHAMUCOS
EI TEQUILENO BLANCO
LALO
TEQ SUPREMA SELECTION
MEZCALES & MORE
BRUXO X
BUEN BICHO ESPADIN
FLOR DEL DESIERTO (SOTOL)
ILEGAL JOVEN
ILEGAL REPOSADO
VAGO ELOTE
VAGO ESPADIN
YUU BAAL ESPADIN
YUU BAAL PECHUGA
YUU BAAL REPOSADO
YUU BAAL JOVEN JABALI
YUU BAAL JOVEN TEPEZTATE
YUU BAAL MADRECUIRE
YUU BAAL TOBALA
VAGO MADRECUISHE
VAGO ENSAMBLE
WHISKEY
RUM & SUCH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
We offer healthy, fresh northern authentic Mexican cuisine using only the finest ingredients and fresh products. Tres Hermanas has been part of the Midtown scene for 25 years.
2416 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816