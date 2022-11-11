Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Midtown's Cantina Alley

1,089 Reviews

$$

2320 Jazz Alley

Sacramento, CA 95816

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Crispy Papa Taco
Arrachera Street Taco
Al Pastor Street Taco

Food

Al Pastor Street Taco

$3.75

PORK MARINATED IN A HOUSE MADE SPICED ACHIOTE SALSA, SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PINEAPPLE. TOPPED WITH AL PASTOR SALSA, CILANTRO, WHITE ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.

Arrachera Street Taco

$3.75

Skirt steak in a cilantro soy sauce marinade. Topped with white onions, cilantro, salsa verde, and a radish garnish.

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$5.50

BEER BATTERED FRIED HUACHINANGO (FRESH RED SNAPPER) TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, HOUSE WHITE SAUCE, TROPICAL SALSA, AND CACHANILLA SALSA.

Ceviche

$13.00

SHRIMP MARINATED IN LIME JUICE, MANGO, RED ONION, CILANTRO, BELL PEPPERS TOPPED WITH KETCHUP, GREEN SALSA, SLICED AVOCADO, AND KETCHUP SERVED ON THREE TOSTADAS.

Chorizo Street Taco

$3.75

CORN TORTILLA FILLED WITH GRILLED CHORIZO, TOPPED WITH CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND SALSA VERDE.

Crispy Papa Taco

$3.75

DEEP FRIED POTATO TACO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, SALSA VERDE, COTIJA CHEESE AND A RADISH GARNISH.

Elote

Elote

$5.75

STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE CREMA. TOPPED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND MEXICAN SPICES.

Elote En Vaso

$6.75

Perro Caliente

$6.50

BACON WRAPPED HOT DOG. TOPPED WITH SAUTEED ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS, TROPICAL SALSA, MUSTARD, MAYO, AND KETCHUP.

Pozole Verde

$13.00

A TRADITIONAL HOMINY-BASED STEW WITH CHICKEN, ROASTED POBLANO CHILES, AND TOMATILLO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, CACHANILLA SALSA, PICKLED RED ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.

Quesadilla

$7.00

Quesadilla Pastor

$10.50

TWO CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH MELTED OAXACA CHEESE, YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PINEAPPLE. TOPPPED WITH PASTOR SALSA, CILANTRO, ONIONS, AND A RADISH GARNISH.

Taquitos

$12.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN TAQUITOS TOPPED WITH SALSA ROJA, MOLCAJETE SALSA, CABBAGE, AND CREMA. GARNISHED WITH COTIJA CHEESE AND RADISH.

Torta Arrachera

$11.00

BOLILLO (FRENCH BREAD) TOASTED WITH MAYO. FILLED WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS, ARRACHERA, LETTUCE, RED ONION, TOMATOES, AVOCADO, AND CREMA

Torta Al Pastor

$11.00

BOLILLO (FRENCH BREAD) TOASTED WITH MAYO. FILLED WITH REFRIED PINTO BEANS, AL PASTOR ( PORK W. PINEAPPLE & GRILLED ONIONS), CILANTRO, WHITE ONION, SALSA PASTOR, AND AVOCADO.

Chicken Torta

$11.00

BOLILLO (FRENCH BREAD) FILLED WITH POLLO, OAXACA CHEESE, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATOES, AVOCADO, AND CREMA

Carne En Su Jugo

$13.00

Arrachera Quesadilla

$10.50

Guac And Chicharrones

$10.99

Pork Tamales

$4.00Out of stock

Tostadas De Tinga

$10.00

Carrrrnitas Tacos

$4.50Out of stock

Tacolgando

$14.00

Chicken Tamales

$4.00Out of stock

Rajas Tamales

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Cabbage

Side Cachanchilla Salsa

$0.25

Side Chipotle Sauce

$0.25Out of stock

Side Corn Tortillas

$1.25

Side Crema

$0.50

Side Fresh Cilantro & Onions

Side Fresh Jalapeño Rounds

$0.25

Side Green Salsa

$0.25

Side Grilled Jalapenos

$0.25

Side Grilled Jalapeño Rounds

$0.25

Side Grilled Onions

$0.25

Side Grilled Pineapple

$0.25

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Mild Salsa Roja

$0.25

Side Molcajete Salsa

$0.25

Side Mustard

Side Pickled Jalapeños

$0.25

Side Pickled Red Onion

$0.25

Side Queso Cotija

$0.50

Side Queso Oaxaca

$0.50

Side Radishes

Side Sautéed Bell Peppers

$0.25

Side Spicy Salsa Roja

$0.25

Side Tostadas

$1.00

Side Tropical/Mango Salsa

$0.25

Side White Sauce

$0.50

Side Red Onion

Side Vegan Cheese

$0.50

Side Vegan Crema

$0.50

Side Mexicali Salsa

Desserts

Churros

$5.00

Vegan Menu

Elote Vegano

$6.75

STREET CORN ROLLED IN HOUSEMADE VEGAN CREMA. TOPPED WITH NUTRITIONAL YEAST AND MEXICAN SPICES.

Papa Vegano

$5.00

DEEP FRIED POTATO TACO. TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, SALSA VERDE, NUTRITIONAL YEAST AND A RADISH GARNISH.

Side Vegan Cheese

$0.75

NUTRITIONAL YEAST

Side Vegan Crema

$0.25

Elote Vegano En Vaso

$7.75

Taco Del Monte

$7.00

Beverages

Agua De Jamaica

$4.50

Bottled Soda

$4.00

Medio Litro Coke

$4.00Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$3.00Out of stock

Horchata

$4.50

Squirt Can

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Coke Can

$3.00Out of stock

Ponche Caliente

$4.00Out of stock

Champurrado

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Little Coke

$2.00Out of stock

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Meet Us at the Alley!

Website

Location

2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento, CA 95816

Directions

Gallery
Midtown's Cantina Alley image
Midtown's Cantina Alley image
Midtown's Cantina Alley image
Midtown's Cantina Alley image

