Bars & Lounges
American

Midtown Spirits 1717 19th St Ste B

51 Reviews

$$

1717 19th St Ste B

Sacramento, CA 95811

Popular Items

UBE PANCAKES
HELLA LOCO
BANANA FOSTER TOAST

COCKTAILS

BLACKBERRY MARGARITA SOUR

$11.00

VODKA, PRESERVATION & CO. BLACKBERRY MARGARITA MIX, OVER ICE

BLOODY MARY

$6.00

CHOICE OF VODKA, PRESERVATION & CO. BLOODY MARY MIX, OLIVE, COCKTAIL ONION, PICKLED GREEN BEAN, OVER ICE.

CAPITOL COFFEE

$11.00

VODKA, COLD BREW, BROWN SUGAR, VANILLA WHIPPED CREAM, OVER ICE

GIGGLE JUICE

$11.00

CITRUS VODKA, PINK BUBBLY MOSCATO, WATERMELON PINK LEMONADE, LEMON LIME SODA, OVER ICE

MIDTOWN MULE

$11.00

CHOICE OF VODKA, HOUSE GINGER BEER, SIMPLE SYRUP, LIME JUICE, OVER ICE.

MIKE-TAI

$11.00

NEGRONI SPRITZ

$11.00

GIN, CAMPARI, SWEET VERMOUTH, SPARKLING WINE, SODA WATER, OVER ICE

OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

JACK DANIEL'S SINGLE BARREL SELECTION, SUGAR, ANGOSTURA BITTERS, ORANGE BITTERS, OVER LARGE ICE CUBE.

THE DUDE ABIDES

$11.00

THE PATRICK

$11.00

UBEBE

$11.00

WHITE LINEN

$11.00

GIN, CUCUMBER VODKA, LIME JUICE, ELDERFLOWER LIQUEUR, SODA WATER, OVER ICE.

MARTINIS

-- BARTENDER MARTINI

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

GIN MARTINI

$12.00

RYEVOLVER

$12.00

VODKA MARTINI

$12.00

FIG & BUBBLES

$12.00

HOT COCKTAILS

CHAI HOT TODDY

$10.00

HOT TODDY MADE WITH HOUSE INFUSED CHAI AND HONEY VODKA

APPLE CINNAMON HOT CIDER

$10.00

SLUSHIE

CUCUMBER COOLER

$13.00

GIN, CUCUMBER JUICE, VODKA, LEMON, MINT SIMPLE SYRUP,

MANGONADA

$13.00

VODKA, MANGO NECTAR, SIMPLE SYRUP, LIME JUICE, CHAMOY, TAJIN RIM.

ORANGE CREAMSICLE

$13.00

VODKA, ORNGE JUICE, WHOLE MILK, VANILLA SIMPLE SYRUP.

POG

$13.00

VODKA, POG JUICE (PASSION FRUIT, ORANGE, AND GUAVA JUICE), SIMPLE SYRUP, LIME JUICE

INFUSIONS

APPLE CINNAMON

$9.00

APRICOT

$9.00

BANANA

$9.00

BLACK PEPPERCORN

$9.00

CHAI SPICE

$9.00

CHERRY

$9.00

COCONUT

$9.00

CRANBERRY

$9.00

CUCUMBER

$9.00

DILL PICKLE

$9.00

FIG

$9.00

FRESNO CHILE

$9.00

GINGER LIME

$9.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$9.00

HABANERO

$9.00

HONEY

$9.00

HORSERADISH

$9.00

LEMON PEEL

$9.00

MANGO

$9.00

ORANGE PEEL

$9.00

PEACH

$9.00

PINEAPPLE

$9.00

PINEAPPLE CHILE

$9.00

STRAWBERRY

$9.00

SWEET TEA

$9.00

VANILLA

$9.00

VERY BERRY

$9.00

3 SHOTS for $22

$22.00

20$ 9oz INFUSION - TO-GO

$20.00

HOUSE SPIRITS

COFFEE LIQUEUR

$8.00

HOUSE GIN

$8.00

GIN DISTILLED IN HOUSE

HOUSE VODKA

$8.00

VODKA DISTILLED IN HOUSE

NON-ALCOHOLIC

COLD BREW

$4.00

HOUSE COLD BREW

GINGER BEER

$4.00

HOUSE GINGER BEER

SODA

$2.00

HOT COFFEE

$4.00

EVENT KEGS

GIGGLE JUICE

$250.00

MIDTOWN MULE

$250.00

THE PATRICK

$250.00

WHITE LINEN

$250.00

BRUNCH

BANANA FOSTER TOAST

$13.00

Banana Bread Toasted in Cinnamon Egg Batter, Served with Banana Foster Topping and Whipped Cream

BREAKFAST FRIES

$12.00

BLOODY MARY FRIES, CHEESE SAUCE, 2 FRIED EGGS, BACON.

BREAKFAST MUSUBI

$10.00

SPAM, SCRAMBLED EGG, HASH BROWNS, GARLIC AIOLI, NORI.

CHICKEN LUMPIA

$10.00

CHICKEN TOCINO

$15.00

Sweet Cured Chicken, Garlic Rice, 2 Eggs

CLASSIC BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$10.00

BACON, SCRAMBLED EGG, CHEESE, GARLIC AIOLI, ON HOAGIE ROLL.

GARLIC PRAWNS

$16.00

FANTA PRAWNS, GARLIC BUTTER, SCALLION, RICE.

HELLA LOCO

$20.00

Garlic Rice, Beef Patty, 2 Strips of Bacon, 2 Spam, 2 Longonisa, 2 Fried Eggs, Veggie Gravy.

LOCO MOCO

$15.00

GARLIC RICE, STILL BURGER BEEF PATTY, FRIED EGG, VEGGIE GRAVY.

MIDTOWN PLATE

$14.00

2 EACH - GARLIC LONGANISA, SPAM STEAK, BACON, SUNNY SIDE UP EGGS, HASH BROWNS.

SISIG

$15.00

PORK BELLY, JALAPENO, CALAMANSI, ONION, CHICHARRON, FRIED EGG

UBE PANCAKES

$10.00

UBE MOCHI PANCAKES, CARAMELIZED CONDENSED MILK, FRESH FRUIT, TOASTED COCONUT.

VEGAN UBE PANCAKES

$10.00

UBE MOCHI PANCAKES, MAPLE SYRUP, FRESH FRUIT, TOASTED COCONUT.

YOGURT AND GRANOLA

$9.00

VANILLA YOGURT, HOUSE MADE GRANOLA, FRESH FRUIT, CHIA SEEDS, TOASTED COCONUT.

JAR OF BACON

$7.00

5 SLICES OF THICK CUT BACON

JAR OF LONGONISA

$7.00

5 SLICES OF LONGANISA

JAR OF SPAM

$7.00

4 SPAM STEAKS

MUSHROOM LOCO

$15.00

Garlic Rice, Grilled Portobello, Peppers, Onion, Veggie Gravy. (Vegan)

BEYOND LOCO

$15.00

Garlic Rice, Beyond Beef Patty, Fried Egg, Veggie Gravy

PORK ADOBO

$15.00

SIDES

GARLIC RICE SIDE

$3.00

HASH BROWN (2) SIDE

$5.00

TWO EGGS SIDE

$4.00

SIDE FRUIT

$5.00

FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.00

FRIES WITH BLOODY MARY SEASONING.

CHESTER FRIES

$6.00

FRIES WITH CHEESE POWDER.

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$8.00

ROTATING CHEESECAKE.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$7.00

RETAIL

16oz ORIGINAL BLOODY MARY MIX

$6.00

32oz ORIGINAL BLOODY MARY MIX

$9.00

CLASSIC LIME MARGARITA MIX 32OZ

$9.00

EXTRA HOT BLOODY MARY MIX 32OZ

$9.00

GAL ORIGINAL BLOODY MARY MIX

$25.00

JALAPENO MARGARITA MIX 32OZ

$9.00

MILD BLOODY MARY MIX 32OZ

$9.00

PICKLES

$10.00

SALT - BLOODY MARY

$8.00

DEHYDRATED LIME GARNISH

$6.00

SALT - MARGARITA

$8.00

MERCHANDISE

MENS LOGO T-SHIRT

$20.00

WOMENS LOGO T-SHIRT

$20.00

GIFT BOXES

DOUBLE BOTTLE BLOODY BASKET

$85.00

BLOODY MARY BASKET

$75.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BASKET

$48.00

FRUIT BASKET

$70.00

BREAKFAST BASKET

$75.00

GIN LOVERS BASKET

$85.00

PICKLE MARY BASKET

$55.00

VODKA

RICE VODKA

$32.00

CORN VODKA

$28.00

GIN

NOT SO DRY GIN

$35.00

MIDTOWN GIN

$35.00

BARREL AGED GIN-BATCH 001 375mL

$30.00

NAVY STRENGTH GIN 375mL

$22.00

WINTER SEASONAL GIN

$38.00

FLAVORED VODKA

CUCUMBER VODKA

$30.00

DILL PICKLE VODKA

$30.00

GINGER LIME

$30.00

STRAWBERRY VODKA

$30.00

VERY BERRY VODKA

$30.00

PINEAPPLE CHILI VODKA

$30.00

LIQUEUR

COLD BREW COFFEE LIQUEUR

$28.00
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The First Distillery in Sacramento since Prohibition!

Location

1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento, CA 95811

Directions

