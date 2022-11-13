Bars & Lounges
American
Midtown Spirits 1717 19th St Ste B
51 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The First Distillery in Sacramento since Prohibition!
Location
1717 19th St Ste B, Sacramento, CA 95811
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
University of Beer - Sacramento
No Reviews
1510 16th Street Suite 300 Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
More near Sacramento