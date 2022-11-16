Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plan B Restaurant

883 Reviews

$$$

555 LA SIERRA DR.

Sacramento, CA 95864

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Main
Kids Pasta
Fennel Leek Tartelette

Specials

.
Escargot

Escargot

$14.25

provencale butter, puff pastry

Royans

$12.50
Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$51.00
Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$37.00

mint oil

Rabbit

$34.00

Halibut

$34.50

Risotto

$34.50

Surf and Turf

$34.50

Linguine

$29.00

Steak Tartare

$25.00

Soups

Daily Soup

$10.00

daily special

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.75

stock, carmelized onions, crostinis, swiss cheese

Stix

Prawns Stix

$10.00

tiger prawns, pancetta, aioli

Salmon Stix

Salmon Stix

$10.00

filet of salmon, salsa verde

Tartelettes

Tomato Tartelette

Tomato Tartelette

$10.50

roasted tomato, chevre, basil

Fennel Leek Tartelette

Fennel Leek Tartelette

$10.50

caramelized onion, fennel leeks, white anchovies

Tartelette Special

$15.00

daily special

Kids Pizza Tartelette

$9.50

Calamari

flash-fried calamari, spicy tomato
Calamari

Calamari

$15.50

Baked Brie

$13.50

Salads

Frisee Salad

Frisee Salad

$12.00

bacon, walnuts, oeuf en brique, mustard vinaigrette

Butter Salad

Butter Salad

$11.00

walnuts, Roquefort, sun-dried cherries, whole grain dijonette

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$10.50

red onion, bacon, almonds, balsamic

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

hearts of romaine, parmesan, croutons, anchovies

Beet Salad

$13.50

Beet Salad w/ Prawns

$23.50

Mussels

Marinière

Marinière

$19.50

garlic, white wine, parsley

Provençale

Provençale

$19.50

tomato, basil, garlic, herbes de provence

Coconut

Coconut

$19.50

coconut milk, chile, garlic, cilantro

Nantaise

$19.50

butter, shallots, creme fraiche

Épicé

Épicé

$19.50

tomato, garlic, piments oiseaux, pastis

Poulette

$19.50

celery, pancetta, thyme, cream

Burger

wild mushrooms, jambon de Paris, Emmental, butter lettuce, bearnaise

Plan B Burger

$18.50

Mains

Salmon Main

Salmon Main

$28.50

grilled filet, provencal butter, served with potatoes and vegetables

Prawns Main

$28.50

garlic, wine, bisque Marseillaise, served with potatoes and vegetables

Rib Eye Main

Rib Eye Main

$36.50

au poivre, creme deglaze, pommes frites

Chicken Main

$28.50

roasted half chicken, rosemary au jus, served with potatoes and vegetables

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Desserts

Choc Fondant

Choc Fondant

$10.50

chocolate lava cake, vanilla bean gelato

Tart Tatin

Tart Tatin

$10.50
Tartelette

Tartelette

$9.50Out of stock

seasonal fruit, pastry cream, house made raspberry puree

Cheesecake

$10.50

new york style cheesecake, house made raspberry puree

Gelato

$8.75
Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$11.00Out of stock

Affogato

$9.50

Peach Sorbet

$9.00

Beignet

$11.50

Sides

Ratatouille Side

Ratatouille Side

$7.50

Potatoes Side

$7.50

mashed

Vegetables Side

$7.50

seasonal vegetables

Pommes Frites Side

Pommes Frites Side

$4.00

Vegetable Plate

$24.00

Bread

$1.50

NA Beverages

Perrier

$7.00

Americano

$4.00

White Wine

750 Canard-Duchêne

$65.00

Rose Canard-Duchêne

$80.00

Grandial

$10.00

Charles VII

$110.00Out of stock

BTL Domaine de Bernier

$34.00

BTL Frank Family

$73.00

BTL Gregory Graham

$65.00

BTL La Crema

$42.00

BTL Gresigny, Rully

$73.00

Bouchard Pere & Fils

$64.00

BTL Domaine Allimant - Laugner

$35.00

Oak Farm Rose

$48.00

CDR Rose

$35.00

BTL Chateau Haut Rian

$35.00

BTL Galerie

$46.00

BTL Oak Farm

$48.00

BTL Touraine

$40.00

BTL Villa Bel-Air

$55.00

House

$28.00

Red Wine

BTL Côtes du Rhône Red

$35.00

BTL Médoc

$65.00

BTL Spoto, Cuvée

$95.00

BTL Chateauneuf

$90.00

House Red Bottle

$32.00

Chappellet

$60.00

BTL Rudy, Von Strasser

$50.00

BTL Chinon

$50.00

BTL Spoto Reserve, Napa

$150.00

BTL Trefethen

$75.00

BTL Spoto, Lake County

$105.00

BTL Sean Minor

$40.00

BTL Faust

$80.00

BTL Peju

$85.00

BTL Textbook

$53.00

Duckhorn Merlot Btl

$80.00

BTL Brady

$45.00

BTL Sean Minor

$53.00

BTL Brewer - Clifton

$65.00

BTL Foxen

$55.00

BTL Holdredge,

$75.00

BTL Willakenzie

$80.00

Chorey Les Beaune

$100.00

Btl Zena Crown

$115.00

BTL Duckhorn Decoy

$40.00

BTL Dry Creek, Old Vine

$55.00

BTL Turley

$75.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.50

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Manhattan Up

$10.50

Plan B Cocktail

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Etre de Saison

$10.50

PB Manhatten

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Cafe Calvados

$11.00

Cafe Cognac

$12.00

B&B

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Corpse Reviver 2

$11.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Kir Royale

$10.50

Whiskey Sour

$10.50

Negroni

$10.50

Greyhound

$10.50

Mocktail

$7.50

White Russian

$10.50

Sangria

$11.25

Aperol Spritz

$10.50

Surprise Me Drink

$10.00

White Linen

$11.25

Paloma

$10.50

Kamikaze

$10.00

Salty Dog

$10.50

Keoke

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Barberry Bourbon

$12.50

Frangelico Cafe

$10.50

Shooter McGavin

$8.50

Shooter McGavin

$8.50

GoodFellow

$12.50

Hot Rods

$9.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

555 LA SIERRA DR., Sacramento, CA 95864

Directions

Gallery
Plan B Restaurant image
Plan B Restaurant image
Plan B Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dukes Plates & Pints
orange star4.2 • 368
510 La Sierra Dr Sacramento, CA 95864
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats - Loehmann's Plaza
orange star4.1 • 1,641
545 Munroe St Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Beach Hut Deli - Fair Oaks Blvd. Sacramento
orange star4.7 • 2,134
2535 Fair Oaks Blvd Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Namaste Sacramandu
orange starNo Reviews
1148 Fulton Avenue Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
R&B Tea - R&B Arden Store
orange starNo Reviews
3045 Arden Way Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext
Umai Savory Hot Dogs - Arden Store
orange starNo Reviews
3045 Arden Way Sacramento, CA 95825
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Broderick Roadhouse Midtown
orange star4.5 • 8,423
1820 L St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston