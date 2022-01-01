Main picView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Out Of Bounds Brewing - Folsom 13407 Folsom Blvd

1,381 Reviews

$$

13407 Folsom Blvd

Folsom, CA 95630

Order Again

Appetizers

Wings SMALL 7

$14.00

Cure any hunger with our chicken wings. Unless specified, sauce will come on the side.

Wings LARGE 10

$20.00

Cure any hunger with our chicken wings. Unless specified, sauce will come on the side.

Pretzilla & House Dips

$14.00

Oversized soft pretzel served with smoked cheddar OBBC beer mustard and jalapeno bacon cheese dip.

Parmesan Brussels

$14.00

Fried brussels, parmesan, topped with balsamic reduction.

Mac & Cheese Small

$13.00

Cavatappi pasta, smoked cheddar, topped with bread crumbs. Add bacon for a special treat!

Mac & Cheese Entree

$19.00

Cavatappi pasta, smoked cheddar, topped with bread crumbs. Add bacon for a special treat!

House Nachos

$19.00

A heaping pile of chips loaded with shredded cheese, olives, jalapenos, pico, and your choice of meat. Topped with crema and guacamole. You will be inspired to watch "Nacho Libre" post consumption.

Chicken Taquito

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$13.00

Pork Belly (Asian Fusion)

$12.00

Fry Basket

$7.00

Sweet Fry Basket

$9.00

Garlic Fry Basket

$9.00

Vampires beware!! Our french fries tossed with fresh garlic, parmesan, and parsley.

Salads

Tri-Tip Arugula Salad

$19.00

Field greens and arugula tossed in balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Topped with succulent tri tip, red wine onion, red peppers, sundried tomato, and bleu cheese.

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Field greens tossed in red wine vinaigrette topped with cherry tomato, quinoa, candied walnuts, and brie.

Quinoa & Candied Walnut Salad

$16.00

Field greens tossed in red wine vinaigrette topped with cherry tomato, quinoa, candied walnuts, and brie.

Small Caeser Salad

$7.00

Chopped romaine hearts, cherry tomato, buttery croutons, parmesan, and creamy caeser dressing.

Caeser Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine hearts, cherry tomato, buttery croutons, parmesan, and creamy caeser dressing. Add some chicken, we won't tell.

Small House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, croutons and your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine hearts, cherry tomato, buttery croutons, parmesan, and creamy caeser dressing. Add some chicken, we won't tell.

Small Soup

$4.00

Ask us what's the soup of the day.

Large Soup

$7.00

Ask us what's the soup of the day.

Flatbreads

BBQ Pina Peno Pollo

$18.00

BBQ, chicken, pineapple, jalapenos, onions, topped with cilantro and crema.

Smoked Bratwurst

$18.00

Marinara, Smoked bratwurst, peppers, caramelized onion, topped with fresh basil.

Margherita

$17.00

Marinara sauce, fresh tomato, burrata, topped with sea salt, olive oil, and fresh basil.

Garden Vegetable

$17.00

Marinara sauce, fresh tomato, burrata, topped with sea salt, olive oil, and fresh basil.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.00

Pretty self explanatory.

Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Cheese, sauce, crust, heaven, smile.

Burgers

OBBC Craft Burger

$18.00

The one to rule them all!!!! Craft beef blend, smoked cheddar, house potato chips, greens, tomato, onion, garlic aioli. If you are adventurous add bacon or avocado, I dare you.

Prison Blues Burger

$19.00

Craft beef blend, bacon, bleu cheese, greens, tomato, onion, red wine aioli.

Boundless Brie

$19.00

Craft beef blend, brie, roasted gala apples, greens, walnut fig jam, and balsamic reduction.

Teriyaki Burger

$19.00

Craft beef blend, bacon, jack cheese, grilled pineapple, greens, onion, teriyaki and garlic aioli.

Gouda and Mushroom Burger

$19.00

Craft beef blend, bacon, jack cheese, grilled pineapple, greens, onion, teriyaki, and garlic aioli.

Lamb Burger

$20.00

New Zealand Lamb, feta, pickled red onion, arugula, tomato, and tzatziki.

Plain Cheeseburger

$17.00

Just cheese, meat , and bun

Plain Burger

$16.00

Meat and bun only

Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$18.00

Go Fish! Grilled salmon, corn tortillas, mojo slaw, pineapple pico, guacamole, chipotle crema.

Steak Tacos

$17.00

Marinated, shredded beef, corn tortillas, mojo slaw, pico, cotija cheese, chipotle crema.

Carnitas Tacos

$17.00

Slow roasted, delicious pork carnitas, corn tortillas, mojo slaw, pico, cotija cheese, chipotle crema.

Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Marinated, shredded chicken, corn tortillas, mojo slaw, pico, cotija cheese, chipotle crema.

Avocado Tacos

$16.00

Marinated, shredded chicken, corn tortillas, mojo slaw, pico, cotija cheese, chipotle crema.

Entrees

Carnitas Bowl

$18.00

Slow roasted, pork carnitas, chipotle-lime crema, cilantro rice, mojo slaw, pico, cotija, tortilla strips, topped with fresh avocado and radish.

OBBC Chicken & Kale Bowl

$19.00

Herb roasted chicken, kale, feta, cilantro rice, cherry tomato, butternut squash, dried dates, toasted walnuts. Topped with reduction, and crema.

Teriyaki Salmon

$26.00

Pan fried salmon, shrimp, cilantro rice, seasonal vegetable medley, teriyaki.

Chimichuri Steak

$28.00

Dessert

BFC

$13.00

A massive, oversized, warm chocolate chip cookie. Served with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle. Not for the faint of heart. May result in unwillingness to move and a need to purchase more beer.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.50

It's a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Monster Cake

$16.00

Kids

Kid Mac

$9.00

It may seem like just noodles and cheese, but there is love in that bowl.

Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kid Tenders

$10.00

Everyone's favorite. Tenders and fries.

Kid Burger

$10.50

Just meat and bun.

Kid Cheeseburger

$11.50

Meat, cheese, bun only.

Kid Fries

$3.50

Kid Fruit

$5.00

Kid Soda

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

13407 Folsom Blvd, Folsom, CA 95630

Directions

Main pic

