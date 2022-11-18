Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Oak Park Brewing Co.

803 Reviews

$$

3514 Broadway

Sacramento, CA 95817

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Craft Your Own Burger
Mini Cheeseburger
Tenders

SMALL PLATES

Irish Nacho Tots

$14.00

Tenders

$14.00

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$11.00

White cheddar cheese fried with beer batter and garlic seasoning. Served with Comeback sauce.

Seasoned Pub Fries

$3.00

Served with Comeback sauce and ketchup.

Seasoned Tots

$5.00

Served with Comeback sauce and ketchup.

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$14.00

Dilla

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Bowl Of Creamy Tomato Soup

$7.00

Cup Of Creamy Tomato Soup

$4.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.00

GREENS

Farmer’s Market Salad

$13.00

Fresh Romaine, Grated Carrots, Sliced Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, and Shaved Radish. Served with Your Choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Golden Balsamic.

The Chef's Salad

$16.00

A Salad Specially Crafted by Our Chef. Fresh Romaine Tossed in Ranch and Topped with Ham, Cheddar, Swiss, Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions and Sliced Avocado.

(A)(B)(C)aesar Salad

$13.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, House-Made Caesar, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and House-Made Croutons.

Side Salad

$6.00

Fresh romaine lettuce, grated carrots, sliced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, & shaved radish.

BURGERS & SANDOS

Craft Your Own Burger

$16.00

Beef Patty with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickle & Comeback Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Bun

The Green Chili

$18.00

Beef Patty, Fire-Roasted Green Chili, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Chipotle Aioli on a Toasted Brioche Bun

The West Coast Philly

$17.00

Thinly Sliced Philly Steak, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Cheddar & OPB Beer Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Roll *Will Substitute Chicken Upon Request

The Whiskey BBQ

$18.00

Beef Patty, Spicy Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Crispy Onion Rings, and Pickles on a Toasted Brioche Bun

The Yard Bird

$17.00

Blackened Grilled Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Pepper Jack, Grilled Red Onions, Avocado Crema, Romaine, Sliced Pickles on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

The CBR

$17.00

Crispy Chicken Breast Topped with Swiss, 2 Slices of Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and House-Made Ranch Dressing on a Toasted Brioche Bun

VEGAN SANDOS

The Cali-Calypso

$17.00

Grilled Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Grated Carrots, Avocado, Tomato, Alfalfa Sprouts, Pesto Spread on Grilled Focaccia Bread

The Fun Philly

$16.00

Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Peppers & Onions, Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Comeback Sauce on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

The IPB

$17.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, vegan cheddar, & vegan Comeback sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

The Purple Parm

$16.00

Slices of Fried Eggplant Topped with a Tangy Marinara, Vegan Mozzarella, Sliced Pepperoncinis & Basil. Served Open Faced on a Toasted Hoagie Roll

LITTLES

For Kids Ten and Younger

Crispy Chicken Bites

$9.00

Served with Ketchup

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Blend of Jack and Cheddar on country bread

Mini Cheeseburger

$9.00

Served with white cheddar and lettuce, tomato & pickle

SIDES

Alfalfa Sprouts

$1.00

Avocado, Fresh

$2.00

Avocado, Guacamole

$2.00

Bacon, 2 Pieces

$3.00

Burger Patty, Impossible

$7.00

Burger Patty, Meat

$5.00

Cheese, Bleu Crumbles

$1.00

Cheese, Cheddar

$1.00

Cheese, Pepper Jack

$1.00

Cheese, Shredded Parmesan

$1.00

Cheese, Swiss

$1.00

Cheese, Vegan Cheddar

$1.00

Cheese, Vegan Mozzarella

$1.00

Chicken, Fried

$4.00

Chicken, Grilled

$4.00

Croutons

$1.00

Egg, Boiled

$3.00

Egg, Fried

$3.00

Fajita Veggies

$3.00

Grated Carrots

$1.00

Jalapenos, Fresh

$1.00Out of stock

Jalapenos, Pickled

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Onion Rings, Side

$5.00

Onion, Sliced

$1.00

Philly Steak, Side

$5.00

Pickles

$1.00

Shaved Radish

$1.00

Sliced Cucumbers

$1.00

Sliced Ham

$3.00

Sliced Pepperoncinis

$1.00

Tomato, Cherry

$1.00

Tomato, Sliced

$1.00

SAUCES

2oz Avocado Crema

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

2oz Beer Cheese

$0.50

2oz Blue Cheese Dress

$0.50Out of stock

2oz Caesar

$0.50

2oz Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

2oz Comeback

$0.50

2oz Dill Ranch

$0.50

2oz Pesto

$0.50

2oz Pico de Gallo

$0.50

2oz Remoulade

$0.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz V Buffalo

$0.50

2oz V Golden Balsamic

$0.50

2oz V Ketchup

$0.50

2oz V Mac Daddy

$0.50

2oz V Marinara

$0.50

2oz V Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

2oz V Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3514 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817

Directions

Gallery
Oak Park Brewing Co. image
Oak Park Brewing Co. image
Oak Park Brewing Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

SacYard Community Tap House
orange star4.7 • 329
1725 33rd St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Track 7 Brewing Company - Curtis Park
orange starNo Reviews
3747 W. Pacific Ave. Sacramento, CA 95820
View restaurantnext
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.2 • 2,696
2718 J St Sacramento, CA 95816
View restaurantnext
Midtown Spirits - 1717 19th St Ste B
orange star4.5 • 51
1717 19th St Ste B Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Jet's
orange starNo Reviews
1226 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Bombay Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1315 21st Street Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Luigi's Pizza Parlor
orange star4.2 • 2,392
3800 Stockton Blvd Sacramento, CA 95820
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Sacramento/Oak Park
orange star4.5 • 1,205
3413 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston