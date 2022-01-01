Oak Park restaurants you'll love
More about Oak Park Brewing Co.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Oak Park Brewing Co.
3514 Broadway, Sacramento
Popular items
|The Whiskey BBQ
|$17.00
Spicy Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Crispy Onion Strings and Pickle on a Seeded Brioche Bun
|The Tenders
|$13.00
Crispy Gluten-Free Fried Tenders Tossed in a Zesty House Seasoning. Served over Fries with Remoulade Sauce
|Adult Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese melted on country white bread.
More about Luigi's Pizza Parlor
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Luigi's Pizza Parlor
3800 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento
Popular items
|LUIGI’S SPECIAL
Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Olive, Red Sauce & Mozzarella
|BOULEVARD
Pepperoni, Sausage, Linguica, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Red Sauce & Mozzarella
|JOYLAND
Roasted Chicken tossed in BBQ Sauce, Roasted Onion, Pineapple, Parmesan & Mozzarella
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Fixins Soul Kitchen
3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento
Popular items
|Two Pcs Chicken
|$16.00
2 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.
Choose your chicken.
|Fried Catfish
|$20.00
Cornmeal crusted catfish served with corn fritters and your choice of two Fixins.
|Three Pcs Chicken
|$20.00
3 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.
More about Slim & Husky's
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Slim & Husky's
3413 Broadway, Sacramento
Popular items
|PREAM
|$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
|Cee No Green
|$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon
|Got 5 Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella