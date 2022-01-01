Oak Park restaurants you'll love

Toast

Oak Park's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Soul Food
Must-try Oak Park restaurants

Oak Park Brewing Co. image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Oak Park Brewing Co.

3514 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.1 (803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Whiskey BBQ$17.00
Spicy Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar, Crispy Onion Strings and Pickle on a Seeded Brioche Bun
The Tenders$13.00
Crispy Gluten-Free Fried Tenders Tossed in a Zesty House Seasoning. Served over Fries with Remoulade Sauce
Adult Grilled Cheese$10.00
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese melted on country white bread.
More about Oak Park Brewing Co.
Luigi's Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Luigi's Pizza Parlor

3800 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento

Avg 4.2 (2392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LUIGI’S SPECIAL
Salami, Sausage, Mushroom, Olive, Red Sauce & Mozzarella
BOULEVARD
Pepperoni, Sausage, Linguica, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Red Sauce & Mozzarella
JOYLAND
Roasted Chicken tossed in BBQ Sauce, Roasted Onion, Pineapple, Parmesan & Mozzarella
More about Luigi's Pizza Parlor
Fixins Soul Kitchen image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Fixins Soul Kitchen

3428 3rd Ave, Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (4762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Two Pcs Chicken$16.00
2 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.
Choose your chicken.
Fried Catfish$20.00
Cornmeal crusted catfish served with corn fritters and your choice of two Fixins.
Three Pcs Chicken$20.00
3 pieces of 24 hour brined & fried until crispy, tender and juicy, with your choice of 2 Fixins and a biscuit.
More about Fixins Soul Kitchen
Slim & Husky's image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Slim & Husky's

3413 Broadway, Sacramento

Avg 4.5 (1205 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PREAM$12.00
S+H White Sauce is Slammin, House Blend Cheese, Spinach, Pepperoni, Sausage, Red Onion, Mushrooms
Cee No Green$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, and Bacon
Got 5 Cheese Pizza$12.00
S+H OG Red Sauce, House Blend Cheese, Sliced Fresh Mozzarella
More about Slim & Husky's
Map

