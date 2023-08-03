APPETIZERS

Vegetable Samosa

$9.95
Vegetable Pakora

$9.95
Stuffed Paneer Pakora

$13.95
Aloo Tikki Chole

$7.95
Chaat Papdi

$6.95
Vegetable Platter

$14.95
Meat Samosa

$7.95
Spiced Curry Leaf Chicken

$8.95
Amritsari Fish Pakora

$15.95

Chaat Papdi

$11.95

Pani Puri

$9.95

Gobi Manchurian

$14.95

Panner Chili

$15.95

Chicken Chili

$15.95

Avocado Strips

$11.95

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$9.95

Chicken Nuggets

$9.95

TANDOORI OVEN

Paneer Tikka BBQ

$17.95
Boti Kebab

$18.95
Tandoori Chicken

$19.95
Chicken Malai Tikka

$18.95
Spring Lamb Chops

$30.95
Tandoori Salmon

$23.95
Tandoori Prawans

$21.95

VEGETARIAN

Aloo Gobi

$16.95
Vegetable Jal Farozi

$16.95
Navrattan Korma

$16.95
Nawabi Malai Kofta

$16.95
Daal Makhani

$15.95
Baingan Bhurtha

$16.95
Paneer Saagwala

$16.95
Paneer Kadhai

$16.95
Shahi Paneer

$16.95
Matar Paneer

$16.95
Bhindi Masala

$16.95
Punjabi Chole

$16.95
Aloo Matar

$15.95
Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.95

Tikka Masala Sauce

$10.00

Punjabi Kadhi Pakora

$16.95

Daal Tadka

$15.95

Mas

CHICKEN LAMB & SEAFOOD

Traditional Chicken Curry

$17.95
Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.95
Classic Butter Chicken

$17.95
Chicken Vindaloo

$17.95
Chicken Korma

$17.95
Chicken Saag Masala

$15.95
Chicken Karahi (No Cream)

$17.95
Mango Chicken

$17.95
Lamb Curry

$19.95
Lamb Vindaloo

$19.95
Lamb Tikka Masala

$19.95
Lamb Rogan Josh

$19.95
Lamb Shahi Korma

$19.95
Lamb Saag

$19.95
Mango Lamb

$19.95
Shrimp Curry

$21.95
Shrimp Tikka Masala

$21.95
Shrimp Vindaloo

$21.95
Fish Curry

$21.95
Punjabi Goat Curry

$19.95

Tikka Sauce

$10.00

Coconut Curry Chicken

$17.95

Jhinga Malai Curry

$21.95

Shrimp Korma

$16.95

Butter Sauce

$10.00

India Oven Cremy Chicken

$19.95

Cocunut Lamb Curry

$19.95

BIRYANI

Lamb Biryani

$19.95
Seasonal Vegetable Biryani

$17.95
Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani

$18.95
Chicken Tikka Biryani

$18.95

Shrimp Biryani

$21.95

BREADS

Butter Naan

$3.95
Garlic Naan

$3.95
Onion Naan

$4.95
Whole Wheat Roti

$3.95
Aloo Paratha

$6.95
Paneer Naan

$6.95
Goat Cheese Naan

$6.95
Chef's Bread Basket

$10.95

SIDES AND CONDIMENTS

Basmati Rice

$3.95
Raita

$4.95
Masala Fries

$5.95
Mixed Pickles

$2.95
Mango Chutney

$2.95
Papad(mint And Tamrid )

$2.95
Onions, Lemons Chillies

$2.95

SPECIAL BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi

$5.95
Jeera Lassi

$4.95
San Pellegrino

$4.00
Coke Products

$2.95

Mineral Water

$3.99

Milk

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Chocklate Milk

$2.95

DESSERTS

Elaichi Kheer

$7.95
Gulab Jamun

$6.95
Ras Malai

$8.95
Carrot Halva

$7.95

Gulab Jamun

Party Tray

Kids Menu

Veg Samosa Tray

$30.00+

A samosa is a fried or baked pastry with a savory filling, including ingredients such as spiced potatoes, onions, and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)

Mix Veg Pakora Tray

$25.00+

Pakora is crispy fritters made with vegetables like onions, potatoes, gram flour, spices, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)

Aloo Tikki Tray

$35.00+

Deep-fried crisp turnover filled with mildly spiced potatoes and peas. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($35-$100)

Stuffed Paneer Pakora Tray

$55.00+

A crispy outer layer of gram flour and soft and moist paneer from the inside. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Fish Amritsari Tray

$55.00+

It's a simple dish yet tastes amazing bursting flavors that come from the unique combo of spices and herbs used. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Lamb Samosas Tray

$60.00+

A Lamb samosa is a triangular-shaped snack that has a fried or baked crispy thin crust. It is filled with savory lamb or mutton keema filling that is loaded with spices, onions, and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Panner Tika

$60.00+

An Indian dish made from chunks of paneer marinated in spices and grilled in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Saag Panner Tray

$165.00

Saag paneer is a classic Indian dish of cooked spinach studded with cubes of fried paneer cheese for a hearty, flavorful, and filling vegetarian meal. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Dal Makani Tray

$50.00+

Creamy and buttery Dal Makhani is one of India’s most loved dal! This dal has whole black lentils cooked with butter and cream and simmered on low heat for that unique flavor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)

Shahi Panner Tray

$60.00+

Shahi Paneer is a delicious North Indian curry made with Paneer (cottage cheese) and tomato-based spicy gravy laced with Indian curry spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Panner Kadhai Tray

$60.00+

Kadhai paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful, and super delicious dish made with paneer & bell pepper with authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Veg Biyani Tray

$55.00+

This Veg Biryani is an authentic Indian vegetarian recipe packed full of your favorite rice, veggies, and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($55-$165)

Aloo Gobi Tray

$50.00+

it is healthy and delicious, and the combination of these two veggies makes for addictive alchemy. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($50-$150)

Vegetable Jalfrozi(small Tray)

$60.00

Vegetable Jalfrozi(medium Tray)

$120.00

Vegetable Jalfrozi(large Tray)

$180.00
Tandori Chicken Tray

$60.00+

A dish of roasted chicken marinated in yogurt and generously spiced. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Malai Tikka Tray

$60.00+

Boneless pieces of meat are marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in a tandoor. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($60-$180)

Butter Chicken Tray

$75.00+

Butter Chicken simmers in a buttery tomato sauce and is punctuated by several special spices and herbs. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Chicken Karahi Tray

$65.00+

Chicken karahi is a delicious, spicy & and flavorful dish made with chicken, onion, tomatoes, ginger-garlic, and authentic Indian spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Chicken Saag Tray

$65.00+

Saag is a classic Indian dish classically made with paneer or chicken covered in spinach, mustard leaves, kale or turnip greens and spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Goat Curry Tray

$100.00+

An amazing dish where the meat is cooked until succulent in flavourful spices. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($75-$225)

Lamb Curry Tray

$75.00+

This authentic Indian lamb curry is made with lamb shoulder. It's simmered with fragrant spices, caramelized onions, and Greek yogurt. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($75-$225)

Lamb Biyani Tray

$65.00+

Hyderabadi lamb biryani is an amazingly delicious Indian dish with tender chunks of lamb in layers of fluffy rice, fragrant spices, and fried onions. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($65-$195)

Chicken Tikka Masala Large Tray

$225.00

Large Chicken Curry Tray

$240.00

Chicken Curry Tray Medium

$160.00

Chicken Curry Tray Small

$75.00

Chicken Tikka Masala Medium Tray

$150.00

Chicken Tikka Masala Small Tray

$75.00
Raita Tray

$25.00+

An Indian side dish made of yogurt, usually diced cucumber, and seasonings. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)

Rice Tray

$20.00+

Basmati rice cooked to perfect tenderness. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($20-$60)

Gulab Jamun Tray

$20.00+

Gulab jamun is a beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and semolina, soaked with an aromatic syrup spiced with green cardamom, rose water, saffron, and more. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($20-$75)

Garlic Naan Tray

$30.00+

Garlic naan is Indian leavened flatbread made with wheat flours and spiced with garlic. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($30-$90)

Butter Naan Tray

$25.00+

Butter Naan is an Indian flatbread made up of all-purpose flour, oil, and milk. It is crisp from the outside and soft and pillowy from within. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($25-$75)

Roti Tray

$37.50+

roti is a flatbread made with wholemeal wheat flour. Party Tray available for servings 10-45 people ($37.50-$112.50)