Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moonraker Brewing - Auburn

review star

No reviews yet

12970 Earhart Avenue

Auburn, CA 95602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverages

Beers On Tap

California Resins

$8.00+

Bo Pils

$6.00+

Foamwalker

$8.00+

German Pils

$6.00+

Great Coneholio

$8.00+

Ghost Ship

$7.00+

Headway

$8.00+

Holy Hermit

$8.00+

Jungle Crush

$7.00+

Miss Conduct

$7.00+

Mosaic Crush

$7.00+

Outrigger

$7.00+

P.Y.G. Gose

$7.00+

Papillon

$8.00+

Pie of the Beholder Key Lime

$7.00+

Ripple - Cherry Lime

$7.00+

Ripple - Dragon Acai

$7.00+

Ripple - Watermelon Mint

$7.00+

Serengeti

$7.00+

Some Grass

$7.00+

Summer Lovin Blood Orange

$7.00+

Slushee

$8.00

Tropical Existence

$7.00+

Vespers Nine

$7.00+

Vienna Lager

$6.00+

zGlass Growler

$5.00

zTriple Insulated Growler

$38.00

Beers To Go

California Resins 4PK

$19.00

Coneholio 4PK

$19.00

Holy Hermit 4PK

$19.00

Jungle Crush 4 PK

$16.00

Original Oil (Bottle)

$24.00

Outrigger 4PK

$17.00

Serengeti 4PK

$17.00

Flights

Flight of 4

$10.00

Flight of 6

$15.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$2.00

Wine

Casque Adrian Blanc

$30.00

Casque Red

$32.00

Champagne Brut

$25.00

Merchandise

Accessories

Tote Bag

$16.00

Towel

$25.00

Frisbee

$5.00

Sticker

$2.00

Dog Collar- Large

$18.00

Clothing

Captain Mo Tee

$25.00

Coneholio

$25.00

Headway Tee

$25.00

Now Open

$25.00

Retro

$25.00

Sling Jawzz Tee

$25.00

Tank Top

$20.00

Coffee

Hollow Bones

$17.00

Foam Walker

$17.00

Udderly Dark

$17.00

Glassware

16 oz Tulip Glass

$6.00

Solo Cup

$7.00

Golden Millhouse Pint

$12.00

Growlers

64 oz Triple Insulated

$38.00

64 oz Glass Growler

$5.00

Hats

Beanie (Red)

$20.00

Chronic Flat Brim

No Plans No Problems

Drink Local Dad Hat

Forest Patch Flat Bill

$25.00

Electric Lettuce Flat Brim

$25.00

Floral Mesh Hat

$20.00

Events

Beverages

Open Bar (ea.)

$30.00

Venue Spaces

Bourbon Barrel No Server

$300.00

Bourbon Barrel w/Server

$600.00

Clean Up Fee

$150.00

Oceanic Barrel No Server

$200.00

Oceanic Barrel w/Server

$350.00

Red Box No Server

$400.00

Red Box w/Server

$700.00

Small Back Patio No Server

$200.00

Small Back Patio w/Server

$350.00

Vendor Deposit

$100.00

Vendor Fee

$25.00

Food

Chips

Bag O' Chips

$5.00

Salsa

Habanero

$8.00

OG

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lets Have a Beer Together

Website

Location

12970 Earhart Avenue, Auburn, CA 95602

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

02 Beach Hut Deli - 02 Auburn (@ Hwy 49)
orange star4.2 • 374
4035 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95602
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Auburn
orange star4.7 • 1,023
1850 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
38 Beach Hut Deli - 38 Auburn (Bowman @ I-80)
orange star4.4 • 747
13471 Bowman RD Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
03 Beach Hut Deli - 03 Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1490 Eureka Road, #160 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Burger & Cream - Auburn - 403 Grass Valley Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
403 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
The Club Car - 836 Lincoln Way
orange starNo Reviews
836 Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Auburn

Garden of Eat'n - Auburn
orange star4.7 • 1,023
1850 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
38 Beach Hut Deli - 38 Auburn (Bowman @ I-80)
orange star4.4 • 747
13471 Bowman RD Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Tap & Vine @ The White House - 130 Maple St
orange star4.2 • 422
130 Maple St Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
02 Beach Hut Deli - 02 Auburn (@ Hwy 49)
orange star4.2 • 374
4035 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95602
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001022 - Bel Air Village
orange star4.5 • 126
2154 Grass Valley Hwy. Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Diggin's Irish Pub - Auburn, CA
orange star4.8 • 80
3021 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Auburn
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Granite Bay
review star
No reviews yet
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)
Roseville
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
El Dorado Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston