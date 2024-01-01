Go
Main picView gallery

The Yeti Tavern - 923 Lincoln Way

Open today 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

923 Lincoln Way

Auburn, CA 95603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

923 Lincoln Way, Auburn CA 95603

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Club Car - 836 Lincoln Way
orange starNo Reviews
836 Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Burger & Cream - Auburn - 403 Grass Valley Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
403 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Nectar Cafe - 948A Lincoln Way
orange starNo Reviews
948A Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Josephine
orange star4.9 • 41
1226 Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Tap & Vine @ The White House - 130 Maple St
orange star4.2 • 422
130 Maple St Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
38 Beach Hut Deli - 38 Auburn (Bowman @ I-80)
orange star4.4 • 747
13471 Bowman RD Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Auburn

Garden of Eat'n - Auburn
orange star4.7 • 1,023
1850 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
38 Beach Hut Deli - 38 Auburn (Bowman @ I-80)
orange star4.4 • 747
13471 Bowman RD Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Tap & Vine @ The White House - 130 Maple St
orange star4.2 • 422
130 Maple St Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
02 Beach Hut Deli - 02 Auburn (@ Hwy 49)
orange star4.2 • 374
4035 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95602
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001022 - Bel Air Village
orange star4.5 • 126
2154 Grass Valley Hwy. Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Diggin's Irish Pub - Auburn, CA
orange star4.8 • 80
3021 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95602
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Auburn

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Granite Bay

No reviews yet

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Yeti Tavern - 923 Lincoln Way

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston