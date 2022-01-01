Tap & Vine @ The White House
Eat. Drink. Gather.
130 Maple St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
130 Maple St
Auburn CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Togo's
Corporate Location
The Club Car
Come in and enjoy!
Restaurant Josephine
We are thrilled to be offering weekend curbside meals and meal kits, retail wines and batch cocktails! Order and pay online for contactless curbside pickup - just select your day and time. Thank you!
Nectar Cafe
Come in and enjoy!