Tap & Vine @ The White House

Eat. Drink. Gather.

130 Maple St • $$

Avg 4.2 (422 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Beet Salad$15.95
Spring Greens / Pistachio Streusel / Prosciutto / Goat Cheese Crumbles / Ruby Port Vinaigrette
The "Big Kid" Grilled Cheese$15.95
Cheddar / Swiss / Caramelized Onion / Italian Sourdough Batard / Tomato Soup
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$15.95
Fried Brussels Sprouts / Fresh Parmesan / Crispy Prosciutto / Lemon Vinaigrette
San Marzano Tomato Soup$7.95
Chipotle Spice / Aged Sherry Vinegar / Basil Dust
The Standard Burger$15.95
Acme Bun / Harris Ranch Beef Patty / Choice of Cheese / 1000 Island / Little Gem / Tomato / Onion / Fries
Pumpkin Papardelle$23.95
Hand Rolled Agnolotti with Pumpkin / Bacon Lardons / Confit Shallots / Sage Brown Butter / Black Pepper Bread Crumbs
The Impossible Burger (V)$17.95
Acme Bun / Plant Based Impossible Patty / Choice of Cheese / 1000 Island / Little Gem / Tomato / Onion / Fries
Mini Avocado Tacos$11.95
Fried Avocado / Shredded Lettuce / Pickled Red Onion / Queso Fresco / Sriracha Aioli / Micro Cilantro
BLTA Sandwich$12.95
Acme Pain De Mie / Spicy Candied Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Avocado / Chipotle Aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

130 Maple St

Auburn CA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

