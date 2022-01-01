Go
Toast

The Club Car

Come in and enjoy!

836 Lincoln Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Shredded chicken, chopped green chiles, tomato, onion, Cheddar and Jack cheese in flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole $.75
Asian Wings$14.00
Sweet & tangy with a hint of spice, served with sliced pears and ranch dressing
Skinny Fries$6.00
Smoked Salmon Farfalle$24.00
Bowtie pasta, asparagus, smoked salmon and shallots in a very light cream sauce with chives
Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
Shredded chicken, chopped green chiles, tomato, onion, Cheddar and Jack cheese in flour tortilla served with sour cream and salsa. Add guacamole $.75
Pan-Roasted Basa Filet$23.00
Tender white fish filet, lightly breaded and pan-fried, topped with a lemon caper sauce, and served with seasoned rice and vegetables
Coconut Shrimp$16.00
6 pieces of shrimp, beer-battered and rolled in coconut, fried and served with a spicy mango dipping sauce
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Classic Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo
Zucchini Fries$7.00
See full menu

Location

836 Lincoln Way

Auburn CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Togo's

No reviews yet

Corporate Location

Nectar Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Restaurant Josephine

No reviews yet

We are thrilled to be offering weekend curbside meals and meal kits, retail wines and batch cocktails! Order and pay online for contactless curbside pickup - just select your day and time. Thank you!

Tap & Vine @ The White House

No reviews yet

Eat. Drink. Gather.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston