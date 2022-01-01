Go
Restaurant Josephine

We are thrilled to be offering weekend curbside meals and meal kits, retail wines and batch cocktails! Order and pay online for contactless curbside pickup - just select your day and time. Thank you!

1226 Lincoln Way

Avg 4.9 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

French Onion Soup Kit (serves 2)$25.00
1 Quart French Onion Soup, Gruyere Cheese, Toasted Baguette
“Iron” Chicken and Frites (serves 2)$45.00
Wood-Grilled Organic Whole Chicken, Pommes Frites, Fines Herbes, Meyer Lemon, Watercress (GF)
Puree of Porcini Mushroom Soup (serves 2)$14.00
Green Garlic Cream, Preserved Mushroom, Virgin Sunflower Oil (Veg, GF w/o Baguette) 1 pint
Side of Pommes Frites & Aioli$6.00
Tarte Au Citron - Slice (serves 1)$6.00
Meyer Lemon Curd, Fennel Pollen, Candied Orange Zest, Toasted Meringue (Veg)
Tcho Dark Chocolate Mousse (serves 1)$9.00
Angelino Plum Jam, Cacao Nib, Crème Fraiche (Veg, GF)
Josephine Fried Chicken Sandwich (serves 1)$15.00
Spicy Adjika Mayo, Green Cabbage Slaw, Russian Pickles, House Potato Bun, Pommes Frites
Tarte Au Citron - Whole (serves 8)$34.00
Meyer Lemon Curd, Fennel Pollen, Candied Orange Zest, Toasted Meringue (Veg)
Salt-Roasted Beets (serves 2)$24.00
Shaved Fennel, Pistachio, Tvorog, Rhubarb Tkemali
Location

Auburn CA

