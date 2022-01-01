Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Auburn
  • /
  • Burger & Cream - Auburn - 403 Grass Valley Hwy
Consumer picView gallery

Burger & Cream - Auburn - 403 Grass Valley Hwy

Open today 10:00 AM - 10:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

403 Grass Valley Hwy

Auburn, CA 95603

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm

Location

403 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn CA 95603

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tap & Vine @ The White House - 130 Maple St
orange star4.2 • 422
130 Maple St Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
The Club Car - 836 Lincoln Way
orange starNo Reviews
836 Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Nectar Cafe - 948A Lincoln Way
orange starNo Reviews
948A Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Josephine
orange star4.9 • 41
1226 Lincoln Way Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Auburn
orange star4.7 • 1,023
1850 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
38 Beach Hut Deli - 38 Auburn (Bowman @ I-80)
orange star4.4 • 747
13471 Bowman RD Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Auburn

Garden of Eat'n - Auburn
orange star4.7 • 1,023
1850 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
38 Beach Hut Deli - 38 Auburn (Bowman @ I-80)
orange star4.4 • 747
13471 Bowman RD Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Tap & Vine @ The White House - 130 Maple St
orange star4.2 • 422
130 Maple St Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
02 Beach Hut Deli - 02 Auburn (@ Hwy 49)
orange star4.2 • 374
4035 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95602
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001022 - Bel Air Village
orange star4.5 • 126
2154 Grass Valley Hwy. Auburn, CA 95603
View restaurantnext
Diggin's Irish Pub - Auburn, CA
orange star4.8 • 80
3021 Grass Valley Hwy Auburn, CA 95602
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Auburn

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Loomis

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rocklin

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Roseville

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

El Dorado Hills

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Folsom

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burger & Cream - Auburn - 403 Grass Valley Hwy

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston