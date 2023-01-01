Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Midtown

Go
Midtown restaurants
Toast

Midtown restaurants that serve chai lattes

Perenn Bakery image

 

Perenn Bakery

20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chai Latte$5.40
Spiced Chai Latte$6.25
More about Perenn Bakery
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens Midtown

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
16oz Chai Latte$6.75
Contains Honey
More about Great Full Gardens Midtown

Map

