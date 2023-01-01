Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai lattes in
Midtown
/
Reno
/
Midtown
/
Chai Lattes
Midtown restaurants that serve chai lattes
Perenn Bakery
20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno
No reviews yet
Green Chai Latte
$5.40
Spiced Chai Latte
$6.25
More about Perenn Bakery
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens Midtown
555 S Virginia St, Reno
Avg 4.5
(1396 reviews)
16oz Chai Latte
$6.75
Contains Honey
More about Great Full Gardens Midtown
