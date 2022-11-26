Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean
Pizza

Peavine Taphouse

review star

No reviews yet

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101

Reno, NV 89523

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
B.Y.O. 16"
MEATEATER

SPECIALS

Chicken Lentil Soup

$7.00+

Moroccan Braised Chicken

$16.00

S'mores Lava Cake

$6.00

SOUP

Butternut Apple

Butternut Apple

$6.00+

Chicken Lentil Soup

$8.00+

SALAD

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00+

romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00+

mixed greens, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, radish sprout, balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.00+

mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, banana pepper, kalamata olive, feta, greek vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$8.00+

arugula, pickled red onion, apple, blue cheese, dried cranberry, maple balsamic vinaigrette

HANDHELDS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

mixed greens, buffalo boneless wings, tomato, cheddar, ranch dressing, flour tortilla

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

romaine, parmesan, Caesar dressing, chicken, tomato tortilla wrap

Cubano

$15.00

pork shoulder, ham, provolone, pickle, mojo, brioche

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$12.00

falafel, roasted red pepper hummus, mixed greens, tomato, pickled red onion, tortilla wrap

French Dip

$16.00

tri tip, caramelized onion, provolone, french roll

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$16.00

chicken, pesto, provolone, arugula, pickled red onion, brioche bun

Whiskey Pulled Pork

$15.00

roasted pork shoulder, bourbon glaze, shredded cheddar, crispy onions, brioche

SHARED PLATES

Black and Blue Brussels

$15.00

bacon, blue cheese, lemon, herbs, and balsamic glaze

Black Bean Dip

Black Bean Dip

$11.00

black beans, roasted red pepper, onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, tortilla chips

Boneless Wings

$14.00

gluten free breaded chicken, carrot, celery flavors: bourbon bbq, buffalo, carolina reaper, redneck whiskey glaze, garlic parmesan, cajun (dry rub), lemon pepper (dry rub)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

roasted brussels sprouts, lemon, herbs

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

tortilla chips, fire roasted salsa

Crudité

$8.00

carrot, celery, cucumber, grape tomato, roasted red pepper hummus

Fries

$6.00

plain, truffle parmesan, loaded or sweet potato

Garlic Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks

$10.00

garlic butter, mixed cheese

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

shrimp, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, avocado, tortilla chips

Pretzels

$10.00

choice of great basin wild horse amber beer cheese or honey mustard

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

blistered shishito pepper, lime salt, black pepper

Smoked Trout

Smoked Trout

$15.00

smoked trout, cucumber, roasted red pepper hummus, chives, radish sprout

Steamed Artichoke

$10.00

artichoke heart, herbs, citrus aioli

Wings

Wings

$17.00

flavors: bourbon bbq, buffalo, carolina reaper, redneck whiskey glaze, garlic parmesan, cajun (dry rub), lemon pepper (dry rub)

Specialty Pizzas

APPLE BACON BLUE

$17.00+

blended cheese, blue cheese, bacon pickled red onion, arugula

BOURBON BBQ CHICKEN

$17.00+

bourbon bbq, cheese blend, chicken, bacon, red onion

Caprese

$17.00+

pesto sauce, cheese blend, sliced tomato, pearl mozzarella, balsamic glaze

MEATEATER

$21.00+

red sauce, cheese blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, chicken, bacon, salami, Canadian bacon

NACHO CHICKEN

NACHO CHICKEN

$20.00+

black bean, chicken, cheese blend, salsa, tortilla chips, sour cream, green onion

PARMESAN PICKLE

$17.00+

cheese blend, pickle, goat cheese, parmesan

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$21.00+

cheese blend, shaved ribeye, pepper, onion, mushroom, mayo

QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$13.00+

red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, Monterey Jack

TRUFFLED MUSHROOM

$17.00+

cheese blend, mushroom, caramelized onion, arugula, truffle oil

VEGANATOR

$17.00+

red sauce, spinach, vegan cheese, beyond crumbles, giardiniera, radish sprout

VEGGIE

$17.00+

pesto, cheese blend, arugula, sliced tomato, artichoke, bell pepper

BYO Pizzas

B.Y.O. 12"

B.Y.O. 12"

$18.00
B.Y.O. 16"

B.Y.O. 16"

$19.00

Raw Pizza Dough

10" Raw Dough

$3.00

12" Raw Dough

$5.00

16" Raw Dough

$8.00

DESSERT

Cherry Cheesecake

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

warm chocolate cake, ganache, chocolate sauce

Triple Berry Tart

$8.00

KIDS

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

brioche toast, American cheese, garlic butter choice of salad, fries, or sweet fries (add 2)

Ham & Cheese

$9.00

ham, american cheese, garlic butter choice of salad, fries, or sweet fries (add 2)

Kids Bone-In Wings

$12.00

wings, carrots, celeries flavors: bourbon BBQ, buffalo, Carolina reaper, redneck whiskey glaze, garlic parmesan, Cajun (dry rub), lemon pepper (dry rub)

Kids Boneless Wings

$9.00

Kids French Fries

$5.00

Kids Veggie Plate

$6.00

Kraft Mac and Cheese

$9.00

kraft macaroni and cheese choice of salad, fries, or sweet fries (add 2)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A “one-off” food and entertainment venue that sparks community fellowship and fosters loyalty thanks to world-class events, casual dining and diversity-based hospitality excellence.

Website

Location

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno, NV 89523

Directions

Gallery
Peavine Taphouse image
Banner pic
Peavine Taphouse image
Peavine Taphouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Playfield '76
orange starNo Reviews
150 N. Arlington Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Table - 530 W Plumb Lane Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
530 West Plumb Lane Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Record Street Brewing
orange star4.4 • 72
324 E 4th Street Reno, NV 89512
View restaurantnext
Estella
orange starNo Reviews
350 Evans Avenue Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Wonder Aleworks NEW - 1041 S. Virginia Street
orange starNo Reviews
1041 S. Virginia Street Reno, NV 89502
View restaurantnext
Village Well - 7600 Rancharrah Parkway, Suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
7600 Rancharrah Parkway, Suite 100 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Reno

09 Reno - 09 Reno
orange star4.6 • 1,584
5030 Las Brisas BLVD Reno, NV 89523
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reno
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
South Reno
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston