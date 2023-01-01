Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Playfield '76

review star

No reviews yet

150 N. Arlington

Reno, NV 89501

Drink

Draft Beer

Anchor Porter

$7.00

Watermelon Castelum Cider

$7.00

Old Speckled Hen

$8.00

Avery Belgian Wheat

$7.00

Bruery Goses are Red

$8.00

Maduro Brown

$7.00

Drakes 1500 Pale

$7.00

805

$6.00

Knee Deep DIPA

$7.00

Newtopia blue berry

$8.00

PBR

$4.00

Imbibe ipa

$8.00

Pigeon Head Hazy

$7.00

Truckee Red

$7.00

Pilsner Able Baker

$7.00

Bruery so radler

$6.00

Cocktails

Blazing Saddles

$7.00

Charlie's Angels

$11.00

Die Young, Stay Pretty

$11.00

Flower Power

$11.00

Good Ol' Fashioned Lover Boy

$11.00

Happy Days

$11.00

LaRoux

$11.00

Lil' Pisco My Heart

$11.00

Love Not War

$7.00

Shag Carpet

$11.00

Mr. Labowski

$11.00

Not So Shaggy

$7.00

Part-Time Lover

$11.00

The Outlaw

$11.00

Tokyo Manhattan

$9.00

Underground Punk

$11.00

Well Spirits

Bourbon (Evan Williams)

$7.00

Cognac (Hine)

$8.00

Craftball

$5.00

Gin (Gordons)

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Mezcal (Rayu Joven)

$8.00

Rum (JR. Royal Standard)

$7.00

Rye (Rittenhouse)

$8.00

Scotch (Bank Note 5yr)

$8.00

Tequila (Gran Agave Blanco)

$7.00

Vodka (Vanjack)

$7.00

Woot Woot

$5.00

Pink Starburst

$5.00

Kraken

$6.00

Wine

Bev Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Bev Pinot Noir

$9.00

Bev Rosé

$9.00

Bev Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Bonterra Bubbles

$10.00

Bottles & Cans

10 Lavender Lemonade

$9.00

Aguavawava Cocktail

$10.00

Avid Jungle Juice

$6.00

Coor's Banquet

$5.00

Cutwater Bloody Mary

$8.00

Fall River Numb Numb Juice

$10.00

Finnish Long Drink

$7.00

Finnish Long Drink Zero

$7.00

Heineken 0.0 Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

High Noon

$7.00

Hitachino Nest White Ale

$10.00

Juneshine Midnight Painkiller Kombucha

$7.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Montucky Cold Snack

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing

$5.00

El Pato Cerveza Able Baker

$10.00

Down Right Fierce

Yellowjacket

$8.00

Don Pistola

$8.00

Turkey & Sides

$8.00

Lowlife

$10.00

Skinny Jeans

$10.00

Industry Standard

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Spirits

Gin

Beefeater

$10.00

Boodles

$7.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Ford's

$8.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Juniper Grove American

$11.00

Juniper Grove Atrium

$11.00

Pimm's Cup

$8.00

Pimms

$8.00

Plymouth Navy Strength

$10.00

Sipsmith

$10.00

Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle

$11.00

Sipsmith VJOP

$13.00

St. George Terrier

$10.00

Suntory Roku

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol Aperitivo

$8.00

Averna Amaro

$8.00

Barsol Pisco Primero

$10.00

Campari Aperitivo

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$12.00

Cynar Ricetta Originale

$8.00

Dom Benedictine

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Hecate Coffee

$10.00

Kübler Absinthe

$12.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Montenegro Amaro

$8.00

Nonino Amaro Quintessenzia

$12.00

Suze Aperitif

Underberg Bitters

$3.00

Rum

Banks 5 Island

$10.00

El Dorado 12 yr.

$10.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$8.00

Jr. Royal Standard (Well)

$6.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Smith & Cross Traditional

$8.00

Avuá Plata Cachaça

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12 yr.

$16.00

Balvenie 14 yr.

$20.00

Bank Note 5 yr.

$8.00

Glenmorangie Nectar

$20.00

Highland Park 18 yr.

$38.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Lagavulin 11 yr.

$17.00

Lagavulin Smalt 16 yr.

$23.00

Laphroaig 10 yr.

$15.00

Macallan 12 yr.

$18.00

Macallan 18 yr.

$85.00

Peat Monster

$15.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$10.00

Tequila

arteNOM 1414 Reposado

$16.00

arteNOM 1579 Blanco

$14.00

Don Fulano blanco

$7.50

Calle 23 Blanco

$5.00

Cazadores Reposado

$8.00

Chamucos Reposado

$12.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$15.00

Fidencio Clásico Mezcal

$10.00

Fidencio Tepextate

$23.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$12.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$14.00

Gran Agave Blanco (Well)

$6.00

Gran Agave Reposado

$6.00

Marca Negra Mezcal

$15.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$15.00

Milagro

$8.00

Ocho Blanco

$15.00

Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Siete Añejo

$15.00

Siete Blanco

$12.00

Siete Reposado

$13.00

Tesoro No. 5

$6.00

Yuu Baal Joven Espadin

$10.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$10.00

Source One Sherry Oak

$12.00

Source One Single Estate

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Tahoe Blue

$8.00

Stoli Blueberi

$8.00

Whiskey

Akashi

$12.00

Akashi Plum

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$13.00

Barrel Armida

$16.00

Barrel Bourbon

$16.00

Barrel Rye

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Clyde May's

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Eagle Rare 10 yr.

$16.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$16.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Yellow Label

$8.00

Frey Ranch Bourbon

$13.00

Frey Ranch Rye

$14.00

Henry McKenna

$11.00

Henry McKenna 10 yr.

$11.00

Hibiki

$18.00

High West Bourbon

$11.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

Legent Whiskey

$10.00

Ichiro's Malt and Grain 86

$25.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Kentucky Vintage

$10.00

Laird's Straight Apple

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Michter's 10 yr. Rye

$30.00

Michter's Single Barrel

$13.00

Middlewest

$13.00

Nikka Coffey Grain

$16.00

Noah's Mill

$15.00

Nobushi

$10.00

Offkiltur Peanut Butter whiskey

$6.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Old Forester 1897

$13.00

Pinhook

$10.00

Powers

$8.00

Rittenhouse

$8.00

Rye Barell Bourbon

$16.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Smoke Wagon

$10.00

St. George Baller Single Malt

$13.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Templeton Rye

$15.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.00

Weller Antique 107

$18.00

Weller Spec RSV

$15.00

Whistlepig 10 yr.

$20.00

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye

$13.00

Whistlepig Piggyback Bourbon

$10.00

Wilderness Trail

$15.00

Willet Rye

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Hine cognac Rare

$15.00

Smoke Wagon Rye bottle in bond

$12.00

Compass box spice tree

$16.00

Makers Mark 46 French oak

$15.00

Specials

Drinks

805 (St. Paddy)

$5.00Out of stock

Blazin' Saddles (St. Paddy)

$11.00Out of stock

Jameson (St. Paddy)

$5.00Out of stock

Food

Rainy Day - Grilled Cheese & Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Crawl Pickle Chips

$6.00Out of stock

Crawl Cheese Curds

$9.00Out of stock

Crawl Lemon Pepper Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Crawl Slice Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Crawl Slice Pepperoni

$3.50Out of stock

Sticky Buns

$6.00

Events

Crawl Cup

$10.00

Drag Admission (no dinner)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

**21 & Over** Playfield 76 is an Arcade-Bar and Restaurant in Downtown Reno slinging craft cocktails and a 16-tap tower, focusing on microbreweries. We feature 30-35 arcade games at any given time with a mix of classics such as Ms. Pacman, carnival style games like Skee Ball and some of top-rated pinball machines like Medieval Madness. We are located in Downtown Reno on the cross section of 2nd Street & Arlington Avenue. The neighborhood is extremely walkable but we also offer a parking validation of up to 2 hours in partnership with the adjacent Text-2-Park parking lot. Our kitchen is open nightly until 12:00 AM and the menu focuses on elevated share plates and homemade pizza.

Website

Location

150 N. Arlington, Reno, NV 89501

Directions

Gallery
Playfield '76 image
Playfield '76 image
Playfield '76 image

Map
