Perenn Bakery Rancharrah

No reviews yet

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110

Reno, NV 89511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Perenn Kale Salad
Latte

Bowls

Crispy Brunch Potatoes

$19.00

CRISPY SMASHED POTATOES, BACON JAM, TRUFFLE SALT, FRIED EGG, PECORINO, CREME FRAICHE, CHIVES

Granola Bowl

$15.00

House-made Granola, Whole Milk Yogurt, Fresh Berries, Nut Butter

Grits Bowl

$18.00

Crispy Bacon, Fried Egg, Stewed Berries + Thyme

Soup - BOWL

$15.00

FLAVOR CHANGES WEEKLY. This week's soup: Kabocha Squash + Red Miso Served with Bread + Salted Butter.

Soup - CUP

$10.00

FLAVOR CHANGES WEEKLY. This week's soup: Kabocha Squash + Red Miso Served with Bread + Salted Butter.

Turkish Eggs

$18.00

Whipped Yogurt With Garlic + Tahini, Two Fried Eggs, Warm Aleppo Pepper Butter, Charred Tomatoes, Crispy Chickpeas, Herb Oil, Mint + Dill. Served With Grilled Bread.

Griddled

Griddled Banana Bread

$8.00

Whipped Butter, Honeycomb, Maldon Salt

Griddled Pumpkin Bread

$8.00

Whipped Butter, Maple Syrup, Pumpkin Seeds + Maldon Salt.

Bruleed Croissant French Toast

$17.50

Vanilla Bean Crème Anglaise, Maple Syrup

Sourdough Buckwheat Pancakes

$17.50

Sweet Spice Squash Butter + Maple Syrup.

Kid's Menu

Kid's PB+J

$11.00

Served on Pan de Mie with Fresh Fruit Or French Fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Served on Pan de Mie with Fresh Fruit or French Fries

Plates

Fish + Egg Plate

$18.50

Labneh, Herb Salad, Flaked Salt, Capers, Lemon, Pickles, Sliced Red Onion, Toast

French Omelette + Potato Pave

$18.50

Served with Greens + Cornichons.

Soft Scrambled Eggs

$18.00

Boursin Cheese, Chives, Buttered Grilled Bread or in a Croissant

Two Fried Eggs, Toast + Bacon

$16.50

Salads

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Daily Greens, Cherry Tomato, Bacon, Soft Boiled Egg, Chicken, Blue Cheese, Avocado, Chive, Dill, Citrus Vinaigrette

Nicoise

$19.00

Olive Oil Poached Salmon, Soft Boiled Egg, Cucumber, Haricot Vert, Potato, Cherry Tomato, Olive, Radish, Dill, Citrus Vinaigrette

Perenn Kale Salad

$19.00

KALE, TAHINI LEMON VINAIGRETTE, CRISPY ZA'ATAR CHICKPEAS, AVOCADO, DRIED CRANBERRY, RED ONION, SLICED LEMON

The Chop Chop

$19.00

Shredded Kale, Romaine + Radicchio, Salami, Chickpeas, Mozzarella, Pepperoncini, Red Onion, Marinated Artichoke, Herb Mustard Vinaigrette, Pecorino, Crispy Garlic Panko.

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.25

EGG SOUFFLE, CHEDDAR CHEESE AND EITHER BACON JAM, SAUSAGE, OR CARAMELIZED ONIONS

Croque Forestier (VEG)

$19.00
Croque Madame

$19.00

Sliced Sourdough, Mornay, Prosciutto Cotto, Gruyere, Dijon

Fig + Brie Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Griddled Sliced Country Loaf, Triple Creme Brie, Fig Jam.

Hot Roast Beef Baguette

$20.00

Caramelized Onions, Provolone, Horseradish + Scallion Cream.

Prosciutto Cotto Baguette Sandwich

$16.25

HIGH FAT BUTTER + PROSCIUTTO SERVED ON BAGUETTE

Tuna Conserva

$18.00

Duke's Mayo, Chives, Chopped House-Made Pickles, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Pea Shoots, Served on Lightly Grilled Country Loaf

Sides

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon - 2 Slices

$5.50

Side Butter

$0.50

Side French Fries

$8.00

Side Jam

$0.50

Side Olives

$5.50

Side Sausage Patty

$4.00

Side Toast or English Muffin

$6.00

Side Two Eggs

$4.80

Toasts

Almond Butter Toast

$8.00

Creamy Almond Butter, Crushed Almonds, Maldon Salt

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Avocado, EVOO, Red Onion, Chili Crunch, Lemon, Maldon Salt, Pea Shoots

Croissant Cinnamon Toast

$8.00

Croissant Loaf Toast, Butter, Cinnamon Sugar, Salt

Ricotta Toast

$11.00

House-made Ricotta, Seasonal Fruit, Honey, Pistachio

Espresso

Americano

$4.75

Espresso + hot water

Cappuccino

$5.20

Espresso + Steamed Milk + Foam

Cortado

$5.00

Equal Parts Espresso + Steamed Milk

Espresso

$4.75

Espresso Con Panna

$5.20

Espresso + Whipped Cream

Iced Vietnamese

$6.60

4 Shots Espresso + Whole Milk + Sweetened Condensed Milk

Latte

$5.25

Espresso + Steamed Milk

Macchiato

$5.00

Espresso + Small Amount of Foam

Mocha - Perenn Version

$5.25

SPECIAL - Fall Feels Latte

$6.00

House-made Pumpkin Syrup, Steamed Milk, Espresso.

SPECIAL - Golden Hour Latte

$6.90

Housemade honey turmeric syrup, espresso + steamed oat milk.

Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.60

Tea

Honey Blue Jasmine Iced Tea

$6.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Black Tea

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$6.25

Spiced Chai Latte

$5.40

Other

Cafe Aux Lait

$5.50

Cup of Milk

$2.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Kid's Hot Cocoa

$3.75

Steamed Milk

$3.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
A LOCAL NEIGHBORHOOD BAKERY. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.*

7700 Rancharrah Pkwy Ste 110, Reno, NV 89511

