Cookies in Reno

Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Deli Towne USA

3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$1.79
Soft oatmeal cookie mixed with generous amounts of raisins.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.79
Large chocolate chunks on top of a soft baked cookie make this a favorite.
Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie$3.29
Real reeses peanut butter cups and peanut chips baked on top.
More about Deli Towne USA
Item pic

 

Perenn Bakery

20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Macadamia Cookie$4.50
Strawberry Sumac Spelt Cookie$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie with Maldon Salt$4.50
More about Perenn Bakery
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie a la Mode$11.00
Housemade Treats With Your Choice of Local Hoch Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Vanilla, or Coconut Bliss
GFG Cookie
Raw Power Cookie$5.00
More about Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN
b8c4ac5d-5a3a-4509-a225-29bb50dd1b7b image

SANDWICHES

Ricks deliCafe

9475 Double R Blvd, Reno

Avg 4.5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Wholesome - whole ingredients.
More about Ricks deliCafe
GFG Cookie image

 

Great Full Gardens- SOUTH

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GFG Cookie
House Made GFG Cookies of your choice!
Raw Power Cookie$5.00
Cookie a la Mode$11.00
House Made GFG Cookie served with Hoch Ice Cream!
More about Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie$1.50
OATMEAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$1.25
More about The Cheese Board
The Kitchen by GFG image

 

The Kitchen by GFG

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan/GF Snickerdoodle Cookie$4.25
GF Coconut Chai Cookie$4.25
Vegan Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.25
More about The Kitchen by GFG

