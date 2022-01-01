Cookies in Reno
Deli Towne USA
3650 Lakeside Drive, Reno
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$1.79
Soft oatmeal cookie mixed with generous amounts of raisins.
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.79
Large chocolate chunks on top of a soft baked cookie make this a favorite.
|Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.29
Real reeses peanut butter cups and peanut chips baked on top.
Perenn Bakery
20 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno
|Coconut Macadamia Cookie
|$4.50
|Strawberry Sumac Spelt Cookie
|$4.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie with Maldon Salt
|$4.50
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Cookie a la Mode
|$11.00
Housemade Treats With Your Choice of Local Hoch Salted Caramel Ice Cream, Vanilla, or Coconut Bliss
|GFG Cookie
|Raw Power Cookie
|$5.00
SANDWICHES
Ricks deliCafe
9475 Double R Blvd, Reno
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Wholesome - whole ingredients.
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|GFG Cookie
House Made GFG Cookies of your choice!
|Raw Power Cookie
|$5.00
|Cookie a la Mode
|$11.00
House Made GFG Cookie served with Hoch Ice Cream!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$1.50
|OATMEAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$1.25