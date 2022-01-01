Tacos in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve tacos
More about Buenos Grill
GRILL
Buenos Grill
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno
|Baja Taco
|$5.95
San Felipe-style fried basa fish with cabbage slaw
|Coconut Crunchy Tofu Taco
|$5.50
coconut battered tofu with orange sauce topped with cabbage slaw
|Steak Ranchero Taco
|$5.75
spicy steak topped with pico de gallo salsa and lettuce
More about Speedy Burritos - Wells Ave Neighborhood
Speedy Burritos - Wells Ave Neighborhood
1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno
|Breakfast Tacos Combo
|$8.25
|#1 Two Tacos
|$8.75
Two tacos of your choice (Grilled, Crispy, or Soft) served with rice and beans.
|Taco Salad
|$8.50
A Tortilla Bowl served with Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.
More about Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN - 555 S Virginia St
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN - 555 S Virginia St
555 S Virginia St, Reno
|Add Taco (1)
|$0.00
|Cod Tacos
|$16.50
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Wild Alaskan Cod, House Slaw, Spring Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Served with Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco
*Gluten Free
|Roasted Veggie Tacos
|$15.00
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas | Roasted Veggie Mix (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Corn, Eggplant, Red Bell Peppers | Local Micro-greens| Cashew Cheeze | Jalapeño Aioli | Spring Mix | Salsa | Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
More about Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
FRENCH FRIES
Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
25 Foothill Rd, Reno
|ONE - Flour Taco
|$9.99
Made on a flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
|TWO - Seafood Tacos
|$19.20
Made on a corn tortilla with cheese, with choice of shrimp or fish, served with rice and beans. (Shrimp tacos are made with grilled onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes.)
|Taco Salad
|$12.49
Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, and sour cream and guacamole on the side. With choice of meat.
More about Great Full Gardens- SOUTH - South Meadows
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH - South Meadows
748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$16.50
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Mary's Organic Chicken Tinga, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
*Gluten Free
|Jackfruit Soft Tacos
|$15.50
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Jackfruit, Diced Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Salsa, Cashew Sour Cream or Jalapeno Aioli, Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans
|Pollo Taco Salad
|$17.50
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime)
*Gluten Free
More about The Cheese Board - Midtown Reno
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board - Midtown Reno
247 California Ave, Reno
|PORK TACO FRI-YAY!
|$14.95
Asian caramel braised pulled pork with pineapple salsa, sesame seeds and chopped cabbage served on crisp flour tortillas
More about The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
5220 Longley Lane, Reno
|3 Tacos Combo
|$0.00
Organic Corn Tortillas, Served with (V) Great Full White Beans & (V) Mexican Rice & Salsa
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$16.00
Organic Greens, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing
|Egg Tacos & Tots
|$8.50
2 Organic Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Salsa. Served with Tater Tots
More about Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO
|5 Tacos
|$14.95
|3 Tacos*
|$13.95
|SINGLE TACO
|$3.95
More about Estella / The Jesse
Estella / The Jesse
350 Evans Avenue, Reno
|$11 Drink & Taco Special
|$11.00
Pedi Cab Special- $11 Marg and Taco- No Seafood- Add 20% Grat