Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Reno

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve tacos

Baja Taco image

GRILL

Buenos Grill

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno

Avg 3.7 (409 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Taco$5.95
San Felipe-style fried basa fish with cabbage slaw
Coconut Crunchy Tofu Taco$5.50
coconut battered tofu with orange sauce topped with cabbage slaw
Steak Ranchero Taco$5.75
spicy steak topped with pico de gallo salsa and lettuce
More about Buenos Grill
#1 Two Tacos image

 

Speedy Burritos - Wells Ave Neighborhood

1420 S. Wells Ave, Reno

Avg 4.5 (188 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos Combo$8.25
#1 Two Tacos$8.75
Two tacos of your choice (Grilled, Crispy, or Soft) served with rice and beans.
Taco Salad$8.50
A Tortilla Bowl served with Choice of Meat, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Jalapeños, and Olives.
More about Speedy Burritos - Wells Ave Neighborhood
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN - 555 S Virginia St

555 S Virginia St, Reno

Avg 4.5 (1396 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Add Taco (1)$0.00
Cod Tacos$16.50
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Wild Alaskan Cod, House Slaw, Spring Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Served with Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco
*Gluten Free
Roasted Veggie Tacos$15.00
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas | Roasted Veggie Mix (Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Corn, Eggplant, Red Bell Peppers | Local Micro-greens| Cashew Cheeze | Jalapeño Aioli | Spring Mix | Salsa | Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans
*Gluten Free
*Vegan
More about Great Full Gardens-MIDTOWN - 555 S Virginia St
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno

25 Foothill Rd, Reno

Avg 3.6 (378 reviews)
Takeout
ONE - Flour Taco$9.99
Made on a flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with sour cream and guacamole, rice and beans.
TWO - Seafood Tacos$19.20
Made on a corn tortilla with cheese, with choice of shrimp or fish, served with rice and beans. (Shrimp tacos are made with grilled onions, bell pepper, and tomatoes.)
Taco Salad$12.49
Crispy flour tortilla bowl topped with beans, shredded lettuce, salsa, cheese, and sour cream and guacamole on the side. With choice of meat.
More about Los Compadres Restaurant - Reno
Item pic

 

Great Full Gardens- SOUTH - South Meadows

748 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tinga Tacos$16.50
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Mary's Organic Chicken Tinga, Red Onion, Cilantro, Sand Hill Dairy Queso Fresco, Lettuce Mix, Sour Cream, Salsa, Mexican Rice and Great Full White Beans
*Gluten Free
Jackfruit Soft Tacos$15.50
Organic Yellow Corn Tortillas, Seasoned Jackfruit, Diced Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Salsa, Cashew Sour Cream or Jalapeno Aioli, Mexican Rice & Great Full White Beans
Pollo Taco Salad$17.50
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast, Organic Lettuce, Organic Black Beans, Green Onion, Mozzarella, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Sour Cream, Choice of Dressing (Juli Recommends Cilantro Lime)
*Gluten Free
More about Great Full Gardens- SOUTH - South Meadows
The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board - Midtown Reno

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PORK TACO FRI-YAY!$14.95
Asian caramel braised pulled pork with pineapple salsa, sesame seeds and chopped cabbage served on crisp flour tortillas
More about The Cheese Board - Midtown Reno
3 Tacos Combo image

 

The Kitchen by GFG - Longley

5220 Longley Lane, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Tacos Combo$0.00
Organic Corn Tortillas, Served with (V) Great Full White Beans & (V) Mexican Rice & Salsa
Chicken Taco Salad$16.00
Organic Greens, Chicken Breast, Mozzarella, Sour Cream, Black Beans, Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Dressing
Egg Tacos & Tots$8.50
2 Organic Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Salsa. Served with Tater Tots
More about The Kitchen by GFG - Longley
Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno image

 

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C

7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C, RENO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
5 Tacos$14.95
3 Tacos*$13.95
SINGLE TACO$3.95
More about Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
Estella / The Jesse image

 

Estella / The Jesse

350 Evans Avenue, Reno

No reviews yet
Takeout
$11 Drink & Taco Special$11.00
Pedi Cab Special- $11 Marg and Taco- No Seafood- Add 20% Grat
More about Estella / The Jesse
Restaurant banner

TACOS • SUSHI • POKE

Loco Ono - Midtown

1585 S. Virginia, Reno

Avg 4.5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$4.50
More about Loco Ono - Midtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Reno

Peanut Butter Cookies

Reuben

Buffalo Wings

Clams

French Fries

Nachos

Cappuccino

Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Reno to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Reno to explore

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston