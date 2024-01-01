Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quinoa salad in Reno

Go
Reno restaurants
Toast

Reno restaurants that serve quinoa salad

The Cheese Board image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Cheese Board

247 California Ave, Reno

Avg 4.6 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$10.95
served on a bed of baby spinach with dried mangoes & cranberries, blueberries, celery, apples, red onion, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Cheese Board
Consumer pic

 

The Cheese Board South - 15435 Wedge Parkway, suite 100

15435 Wedge Parkway, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cous Cous Quinoa Salad$10.95
Served over a bed of baby spinach with chickpeas, red onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, oregano, parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with *balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Cheese Board South - 15435 Wedge Parkway, suite 100
Peavine Taphouse image

 

Peavine Taphouse

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101, Reno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Summer Quinoa Salad$0.00
Quinoa, corn, cucumbers, black beans, balsamic dressing
More about Peavine Taphouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Reno

Reuben

Cobb Salad

Pancakes

Chili

French Toast

Spinach Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Curry Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Reno to explore

South Reno

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Northwest Reno

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Reno to explore

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Sparks

No reviews yet

Truckee

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Tahoe City

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 3.6 (9 restaurants)

Placerville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)

Chico

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (401 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (894 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1020 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (422 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (504 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston