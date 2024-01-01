Quinoa salad in Reno
Reno restaurants that serve quinoa salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Cheese Board
247 California Ave, Reno
|Quinoa Salad
|$10.95
served on a bed of baby spinach with dried mangoes & cranberries, blueberries, celery, apples, red onion, chopped parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with balsamic vinaigrette
The Cheese Board South - 15435 Wedge Parkway, suite 100
15435 Wedge Parkway, Reno
|Cous Cous Quinoa Salad
|$10.95
Served over a bed of baby spinach with chickpeas, red onions, cucumbers, bell peppers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, oregano, parsley, feta cheese and toasted pepitas served with *balsamic vinaigrette