Bistro Menu

Starters

The Cheese Board

$22.50

artisan cheeses, seasonal fresh & dried fruit, toasted nuts, crackers and a savory jam

The Graze Board

$28.50

artisan cheeses and cured meats served with fresh & dried fruits, toasted nuts, savory snacks, whole grain mustard, saovry jam and crackers

Warm Brie and Apple

$15.00

wedge of warm brie served with sliced apples, prosciutto, savory jam and crostini

Salads

House Salad

$9.95

baby greens, shaved carrots, and cabbage, cucumbers, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan cheese and choice of dressing

Spinach Salad

$11.95

baby spinach, chpped apples, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, shaved parmesan and your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.95

chopped hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, house-made crostini and creamy caesar dressing

Trio Salad

$10.95

baby greens, seasonal fresh & dried fruit, shaved red onion, slivered almonds and your choice of dressing

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$12.50

build your own sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$12.50

build your own sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.50

build your own sandwich

Salami Sandwich

$12.50

build your own sandwich

Curried Chicken Salad Croissant

$13.50

chicken salad has shaved almonds, grapes, apples, celery, madras curry, craisins, mayo and served with lettuce and tomato

Veggie Sandwich

$10.95

fresh cucumber, carrots, tomatoe, spinach, black olives, sunflower seeds, provolone cheese and mayo served on artisan wheat bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.50

made with dill, mayo, celery topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of bread

Hot Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

provolone, swiss and cheddar cheese melted perfectly on grilled sourdough bread

Chicken and Swiss

$14.95

grilled chicken breast with melted swiss cheese, lettuce, sliced tomatoes and mayo on toasted french roll

Turkey Focaccia

$14.50

sliced turkey with melted provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, pesto and green leaf lettuce on toasted focaccia bread

Italian Melt

$15.95

prosciutto and salami with melted provolone, pesto and tomato on toasted focaccia bread

Tuna Melt

$13.95

white albacore tuna salad with melted swiss cheese and sliced tomato on grilled sourdough

Hot Pastrami

$14.50

grilled sliced pastrami and melted swiss cheese on grilled rye bread and served with dijon mustard on the side

Beef & Bearnaise

$15.95

roast beef with shaved red onions, creamy bearnaise, arugula and toasted french roll

Veggie Focaccia

$13.95

grilled squash, onions, roasted bell peppers, melted provolone, spinach, tomato, pesto and balsamic aioli on grilled focaccia bread

Soups

Cup of Soup

$5.25

your choice of the soup of the day

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

your choice of the soup of the day

Favorites

Quiche and Side

$13.95

quiche of the day with your choice of cup of soup or petite salad

The Trio

$14.95

petite grilled cheese, cup of soup and petite salad of baby greens, fresh & dried fruit, toasted almonds, red onion and honey-lemon vinaigrette

Specials

Grain Salad Special

$12.50

daily special description

Salad Special

$12.50

daily special description

Sandwich Special

$14.95

daily special description

Desserts

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Fresh Baked

Peanut Butter Cookie (GF)

$2.00

Gluten Free

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Short Bread crust topped with tangy lemon curd and dusted with powdered sugat

Raspberry Bar

$3.50

raspberry jam sandwiched between short bread crust and crumble topping and drizzled with almond glaze

Brownie

$4.00

decadent brownie with walnuts

Carrot Cake

$5.95

Classic Cheese Board recipe with cream cheese frosting. Contains Walnuts.

Keylime Pie

$5.95

Creamy Key Lime Pie in a graham cracker and almond crust topped with whipped cream

Peach Bars

$4.25

Mini Cherry Pie

$6.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Espresso

$3.25

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.25

Mocha

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Lavendar Latte

$5.25

Lavendar Milk

$3.75

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.25

London Fog

$4.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Dippers

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Boujee Lunchable

$10.00

Kids 1/2 Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Sides

Side Potato Salad - 5oz

$4.25

Side Potato Dippers

$4.50

Bar Menu

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Great Basin Icky

$6.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$6.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Great Basin Sun Smacked (Copy)

$6.00

Great Basin Leave No Trace (Copy)

$6.00

10 Torr Lavendar Lemonade (Copy)

$8.00

Steigl Radler (Copy)

$6.00

Wine by the Glass

Chardonnay

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Zinfandel

$8.00

House Cabernet

$8.00

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

House Merlot

$8.00

House Cabernet Bottle

$20.00

House Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.00

House Merlot Bottle

$20.00

House Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

House Chardonnay Bottle

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

House Rose

$8.00

House Rose Bottle

$25.00

Petite Sparkling Rose

$12.00

Petite Prosecco

$9.00

Mimosa BTG

$8.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$22.00

Wines by the Bottle

Love Prosecco (187ml)

$9.00

Zestos Rose

$18.00

Domaine de Fontaine Rose

$29.00

Coquerel Petite Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Four Graces Pinot Gris

$30.00

Cotes-du-Rhone Cuvee

$24.00

Educated Guess Cabernet

$27.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Black Iced Tea

$2.95

Mango Peach Iced TEa

$2.95

Sport Tea

$2.95

SMALL Pellegrino

$2.25

LARGE Pellegrino

$3.50

Limonata

$2.50

Aranciata Rossa

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Root Beer

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.75

Orange Soda

$2.75