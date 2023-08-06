Popular Items

Mickey Mouse

$4.99

2 ROLLS + 1 APPETIZER

$17.99

Donald Duck

$4.99


Appetizer

Agedashi Tofu (3pcs)

$3.99

Bowl Of Crab

$5.99

Cucumber Salad

$2.99

Edamame

$3.99

Gyoza (3 pcs)

$3.99

Hamachi Kama

$8.95

Jalapeño s

$2.50

Miso Soup

$2.99

Mussels (3 pcs)

$3.99

Rice

$1.50

Rice Bowl/Crab

$4.00

Salmon Kama

$8.95

Seaweed Salad

$3.99

Takoyaki (1pc)

$2.99

Tempura Vegetables

$3.99

Yakiton (1 pc)

$2.99

Extra tofu 2 spoon/ 4oz

$1.50

Nigiri

Albacore - White Tuna

$3.99

Beef Tataki

$3.99

Cajun Salmon

$3.99

Cajun Tuna

$3.99

Ebi – Shrimp

$3.99

Escolar – Super White Tuna

$3.99

Hamachi – Yellowtail

$3.99

Hokki Gai – Surf Clam

$3.99

Hotate Gai – Scallops

$3.99

Ika- Squid

$3.99

Ikura – Salmon Roe

$4.99

Inari - Fried Tofu skin

$3.99

Kani -Crab

$3.99

Maguro – Tuna

$3.99

Quail Egg Shooter

$2.50

Saba – Mackerel

$3.99

Sake – Salmon

$3.99

Seared Tuna

$3.99

Shitake Mushroom

$3.99

Tai -Snapper

$3.99

Tako – Octopus

$3.99

Tamago - Egg Omelet

$3.99

Tobiko – Flying Fish Roe

$3.99

Unagi - Fresh Water Eel

$4.99

Upside Down Shrimp

$3.99

Uzura – Quail egg Tobiko

$3.99

Smoked Salmon

$3.99

Entrees

Hamachi Carpaccio

$13.99

Hawaiian Poke Salad

$16.99

Sashimi (12pc)

$15.99

Sashimi (6pc)

$10.99

Tempura Shrimp and Veggies

$11.99

Tempura Udon

$12.99

Teriyaki Chicken

$12.99

8pc Tempura Shrimp Entree

$13.50

Dessert

Tempura Banana Ice Cream

$2.99

Green Tea Ice Cream

$2.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Strawberry Ice Cream

$1.99

Chocolate Ice Cream

$1.99

Vegetarian Rolls

Futo Maki

$7.99

Yama gobo, Cucumber, Seaweed Salad

Tempura Veggie

$7.99

Zucchini, Carrot, Sweet Potato, Avocado, Teriyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds

Green Giant

$8.99

Contain nuts. Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Mango, Cucumber, Avocado, Macadamia, Honey Mustard Sauce, Teriyaki Sauce Tempura Crunch, Honey Mustard

Fuji Mountain

$8.99

Tempura Veggie, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Apple, Mango Sauce, Teriyaki

Vegetarian Godzilla

$8.99

Spicy. Tempura Veggie, Green Onions, Spicy Mayo, Teriyaki Sauce, Sriracha, Sesame Seeds

The Hulk

$8.99

Cucumber, Asparagus, inari, Teriyaki Sauce, Basil Sauce

Deep Fried Rolls

Godzilla

$8.99

Spicy. White Fish, Teriyaki Sauce, Hot Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds

King Kong

$7.99

Crab, Tempura Shrimp, Cream Cheese, Green Onion, Spicy Mayo, Teriyaki Sauce

Happy

$8.99

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Teriyaki Sauce, Sesame Seeds

Flamin' Hot

$8.99

Spicy. Seafood Mix, Cucumber, Cheetos, Lemon, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Habanero, Teriyaki, Togarashi

TAKE OUT SPECIALS

Choose between poke bowls and sushi rolls

Build your Poke Bowl

$16.99

Comes with sushi rice, spring mix, avocado, seaweed salad, yamagobo, edamame, lemon, and your choice of protein.

Rolls

300

$9.99

Avocado

$7.99

Bonsai

$8.99

Burning Man

$9.99

California

$6.99

Captain Crunch

$9.99

Casanova

$8.99

Caterpillar

$8.99

Ceviche

$9.99

Cherry Blossom

$10.99

Crystal Shrimp

$6.99

Dragon

$8.99

Emi

$8.99

Golden Gate

$8.99

Hinoki

$9.99

Mermaid

$9.99

Money Tree

$8.99

Mountain

$9.99

Odd Future

$8.99

Philadelphia

$8.99

Playboy

$8.99

R&B

$8.99

Samurai

$9.99

San Fransisco

$6.99

Spicy Crab

$6.99

Spicy Scallop

$7.99

Spicy Tuna

$8.99

Spider

$9.99

Tundra

$8.99

Volcano

$9.99

Workout

$10.99

Yoyo

$9.99

Arizona

$9.99

Rainbow

$7.99

Salmon skin handroll

$4.99

Tekka Maki

$6.99