Hinoki Sushi 5270 Longley Lane
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5270 Longley Lane, Reno, NV 89511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Legends Grill Sports & Spirits - 6015 South Virginia Street
No Reviews
6015 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89502
View restaurant