French fries in Stockton

Stockton restaurants
Stockton restaurants that serve french fries

FED image

FRENCH FRIES

FED

116 N. Hunter Street, Stockton

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of French Fries$4.00
More about FED
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled

1926 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Avg 4.4 (1069 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$3.89
More about Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Kitchen @ Stonebrier

4780 West Lane, Stockton

Avg 4.6 (816 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
StoneBrier Cheeseburger And French Fries$20.00
8oz Certified Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. Served on a Bun with Garlic Aioli & a Side of Fries
More about The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
MIBURGER Stockton image

 

MIBURGER Stockton

4027 E Morada Lane, Stockton

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.99
More about MIBURGER Stockton

